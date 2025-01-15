2024 Oregon all-state girls soccer team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School on SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024 high school girls soccer season.
First team
F Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel, junior
Dauler led the state with 40 goals and had 15 assists to lead the Eagles to the 3A/2A/1A state championship. She garnered player of the year honors for the classification.
F Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
McLaughlin built upon a fabulous freshman season by scoring 24 goals with 29 assists, the fourth-most in state history and giving her 57 assists for her career, moving the 4A player of the year to No. 2 on the career list with two seasons left.
F Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
Schaan has played a significant role on the past three of the Wildcats’ four consecutive 5A state championship teams, winning 5A player of the year honors with a career-high 21 goals and 14 assists (53 goals, 33 assists for her career).
F London Tsuma, Westview, senior
Tsuma became the first Wildcat to win 6A player of the year honors, scoring a classification-high 26 goals to lead Westview to its first state quarterfinals appearance since 2014.
M Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel, sophomore
While Dauler provided the scoring punch up top, Hill anchored the middle of the field for the 3A/2A/1A champions, finishing the season with 16 goals and 16 assists.
M Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
Jerome has been one of 5A’s top midfielders the past two seasons, earning first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive year after scoring 11 goals to help lead the Wolfpack to the state semifinals.
M Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
Nakada was a do-everything force for the Generals, helping them reach the 6A state final for the third time in the past four years and scoring her 10th goal in their 2-1 loss to Jesuit in the title match. The University of San Francisco commit also had 13 assists.
M Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
The University of Oregon commit is a defensive-minded midfielder who had a goal and three assists in helping the Tigers to a second consecutive 10-win season.
D Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
Tigers coach Scott Eggleston called Grant the team’s back-line anchor, a center back and recent University of Montana commit whose knee injury in the final week of the season put a huge dent in Tigard’s playoff run.
D Madi Groshong, Valley Catholic, junior
The Thorns Academy product has been a stalwart in the Valiants defense the past three seasons, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state team for the second time as a junior.
D Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior
After two years receiving second-team all-Sky Em recognition, the standout center back came up big for the Spartans to help them win a second 4A state title in the past three years. She chipped in six goals in the attack.
D Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
The Rutgers University signee led a 6A championship back line that posted 15 shutouts — including 10 in a row during an 880-minute scoreless run — and allowed 12 goals all season as she became the only Oregon girl to earn All-America honors from United Soccer Coaches.
Flex Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
Her nifty run down the left wing set up the Crusaders’ second goal in their 2-1 victory over Grant in the 6A state final, capping a season in which Dunne posted 20 goals and 12 assists.
GK Reese Bradbury, Caldera, senior
Bradbury had 11 shutouts, made 70 saves and allowed more than one goal once in 18 matches. She earned 5A first-team all-state honors after backstopping the Wolfpack to the state semifinals.
GK Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
The Lions netminder and Northwestern signee had nine clean sheets and allowed one goal per game to help West Linn reach the 6A semifinals. The Thorns Academy product earned an invitation to the most recent U.S. Under-19 National Team camp.
Player of the year
Sophia Stiles, D, Jesuit
Coach of the year
Jon Dyer, David Douglas
The first-year coach led the Scots to a school-record 12 wins, including the program’s first two playoff victories after their second-place finish in the Mt. Hood Conference.
Second team
F Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore
F Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior
F Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
F Nailani Soloman, Grant, junior
M Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
M Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic, senior
M Kendall Quinney, Sheldon, junior
M Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior
D Chloe Comerford, North Marion, senior
D Eva Kato, South Eugene, junior
D Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior
D Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior
Flex Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
GK Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
GK Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
Third team
F Leah Benson, Four Rivers, senior
F Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
F Natalie Webber, Jesuit, sophomore
F Marley Wertz, Silverton, sophomore
M Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
M Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior
M Shea Manfredi, Bend, sophomore
M Ava Simone, Summit, senior
D Calista Everson, Valley Catholic, junior
D Kyla Findlater, Caldera, senior
D Chloe Herkert, Grant, senior
D Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior
Flex Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
GK Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior
GK Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas, senior
