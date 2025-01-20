Former Westview (Oregon) football coach acquitted of harassment charges
One chapter in Westview football history ended last week, while another will continue to be written.
Former Westview coach Jamal Jones, who stepped down in June after an incident at Linfield team camp that led to his arrest on harassment charges, was acquitted Wednesday of 10 counts and had two others dismissed.
OregonLive reported that Yamhill County Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles entered the acquittals following the state's presentation of its evidence against Jones and his attorney, Bracken McKay, entering a motion for acquittal.
Dan Weaver, who took over the program in August on an interim basis, led the team to a 4-6 record and a berth in the OSAA 6A state playoffs. He recently had the interim tag removed from his title.
"2024 was fun and looking forward to 2025," Weaver said.
