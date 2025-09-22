Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
No. 1 West Linn won the showdown of state champions, while Summit and Central Catholic rose in the rankings by beating fellow top-12 teams to climb in this week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 high school football rankings.
1. West Linn Lions (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Sumner (WA) 31-24
Next up: vs. Camas (WA), Sept. 26
The Lions rallied to win a matchup of the reigning Oregon Class 6A Open and Washington Class 4A state championships. Now, they’ll play host to last year’s Washington 4A runner-up.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Newberg 28-7
Next up: at No. 4 Tualatin, Oct. 3
Utah commit RB LaMarcus Bell found the end zone for a 16th consecutive game as the Lakers got past the Tigers.
3. Willamette Wolverines (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Sprague 42-26
Next up: vs. Sheldon, Sept. 26
The Wolverines battled past a game Olympians squad that lost two of its top players to injury in the first half.
4. Tualatin Timberwolves (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 25 Sherwood 43-0
Next up: vs. No. 2 Lake Oswego, Oct. 3
Trent Dearborn caught three touchdown passes, and the Timberwolves defense held the Bowmen to 113 total yards.
5. Central Catholic Rams (2-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 11 Jesuit 35-6
Next up: vs. No. 8 Lakeridge, Sept. 26
Rams senior QB Robbie Long threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as they won their fifth straight in the Holy War rivalry for the first time.
6. Summit Storm (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 10 Mountain View 21-14
Next up: at Redmond, Sept. 26
Storm junior QB Andrew Guthrie was 15-of-17 passing and tossed two touchdowns to defeat their crosstown rival and stake an early claim on the Intermountain Conference title.
7. Nelson Hawks (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 16 Mountainside 42-35
Next up: at Barlow, Oct. 3
The Hawks used fast starts to both halves of the game to eke past the Mavericks in a high-scoring affair.
8. Lakeridge Pacers (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Sandy 58-36
Next up: at No. 5 Central Catholic, Sept. 26
University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe is still week-to-week with a shoulder injury, but Colby Owen and Easton Lawson rushed for two touchdowns apiece.
9. Silverton Foxes (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. South Albany 35-7
Next up: at Central, Sept. 26
QB Chase Dominguez was 16-of-20 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown, and RB Keysean Davis ran for 78 yards and two scores in the victory.
10. Mountain View Cougars (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Summit 21-14
Next up: at Crook County, Oct. 3
The Cougars saw their 21-game regular-season winning streak end despite two more touchdown runs from senior RB Angel Valenzuela.
11. Jesuit Crusaders (1-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Central Catholic 35-6
Next up: vs. Grant, Sept. 26
Senior RB Luke Ortner opened the scoring for the Crusaders, but two interceptions, a missed field goal and a roughing the punter penalty all proved costly.
12. Wilsonville Wildcats (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Hillsboro 49-22
Next up: vs. Forest Grove, Sept. 26
The Wildcats rebounded from an early 14-0 deficit behind junior QB Trevor Glos, who went 20-of-28 passing for 230 yards and five touchdowns.
13. Cascade Cougars (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. then-No. 23 Tillamook 35-7
Next up: vs. Molalla, Oct. 3
Junior WR/CB Josiah Hawkins caught a touchdown pass and had an interception for the Cougars, who are averaging 42.3 points per game.
14. Dallas Dragons (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Corvallis 35-8
Next up: at South Albany, Sept. 26
The Dragons were without top OL sophomore Bert Latta and had six linemen suffering from the flu yet still dominated, forcing three turnovers.
15. Banks Braves (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. North Marion 65-0
Next up: vs. Seton Catholic (WA), Sept. 26
The Braves held the Huskies to minus-21 total yards, with senior Jarrett Martin returning two punts for touchdowns and junior Lane Gilbert catching a touchdown pass and returning an interception for another score.
16. Mountainside Mavericks (1-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Nelson 42-35
Next up: vs. Mountain View (WA), Sept. 26
Senior QB Cade Mitchell, a University of New Mexico commit, was 24-for-46 for 268 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards and two scores in the defeat.
17. Churchill Lancers (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Springfield 48-12
Next up: at Crater, Oct. 3
Senior RB/LB Lukas Babbitt continues to make his case for 5A player of the year, rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns and returning an interception for a score.
18. Thurston Colts (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 19 Henley 35-27
Next up: vs. Roseburg, Sept. 26
The Colts picked up a forfeit win over Midwestern League rival South Eugene and a win on the gridiron in a nonleague game added to the schedule less than a week ago.
19. Henley Hornets (1-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 18 Thurston 35-27
Next up: at Cascade Christian, Sept. 26
The Hornets trailed 35-14 early in the third quarter before rallying, blocking a field goal with 58 seconds left to give themselves one final chance that fell short.
20. West Salem Titans (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. McMinnville 48-14
Next up: at North Medford, Sept. 26
Through three games, senior RB Koen Campos has 632 total yards and nine touchdowns, including TD runs of 57, 34 and 22 yards against the Grizzlies.
21. Ridgeview Ravens (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Caldera, Sept. 26
The Ravens used the bye week to rest and prepare for the start of Intermountain Conference play.
22. West Albany Bulldogs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Lebanon 13-7
Next up: vs. No. 9 Silverton, Oct. 3
Tyson Walker returned an interception 32 yards for the Bulldogs’ only points of the game, giving him an interception in each of their past five games dating to the 2024 playoffs.
23. Grants Pass Cavemen (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. North Salem 56-42
Next up: at South Salem, Sept. 26
The Cavemen rebounded from last week’s loss to third-ranked Willamette, winning a shootout against previously unbeaten North Salem as junior RB Treyton Powers ran for four touchdowns.
24. Scappoose Indians (3-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Estacada 44-24
Next up: vs. Seaside, Oct. 3
Junior QB Will Kessi was 21-of-28 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns, with senior WR Drew Butler catching five passes for a career-high 125 yards and two scores.
25. Sherwood Bowmen (1-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Tualatin 43-0
Next up: vs. Tigard, Sept. 26
The Bowmen couldn’t keep pace with the Timberwolves and hang on to a spot in the Top 25 with Glencoe, Cascade Christian and Lebanon knocking on the door.
Dropped out
23. Tillamook