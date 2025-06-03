Lake Oswego Quarterback Commits to Washington State
Kurland Makes His Commitment to The Huskies
Hudson Kurland, who is finishing up his junior year at Lake Oswego High School, announced on X on Tuesday that he has committed to play college football at the Washington State University, located in Pullman, Wash.
Rising Senior Seeks to Lead Lake Oswego to Another Three Rivers League Title
Kurland, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback, is coming off a standout junior season for the Lakers, helping them win the Three Rivers League title at 5-0, while going 11-1 on the season and reaching the Oregon Class 6A state playoff game.
For the season, Kurland completed 95 of 152 yards for 1,574 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 140 yards on 56 carries. Kurland caught a touchdown pass, in addition to throwing one, in the Class 6A state championship game, where the Lakers fell 44-30 to Three Rivers League rival West Linn.
He was a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection and a Class 6A honorable mention pick at quarterback as a junior.