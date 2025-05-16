McDaniel Mountain Lions announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the McDaniel Mountain Lions announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Mountain Lions will play two nonleague games, their opener at Hillsboro on Sept. 5 and their home opener a week later against Century, before starting Portland Interscholastic League play.
McDaniel will open its PIL schedule Sept. 19, when it plays at two-time defending league champion Wells. The Mountain Lions’ first league home game will be Oct. 3, when they play host to Cleveland.
Below is McDaniel’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 McDANIEL MOUNTAIN LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: at Hillsboro
Sept. 12: Century
Sept. 19: at Wells*
Sept. 26: at Jefferson*
Oct. 3: Cleveland*
Oct. 9: Lincoln*
Oct. 17: at Grant*
Oct. 24: Roosevelt*
Oct. 31: at Franklin*
* – Portland Interscholastic League game
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App