Oregon 3A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
The 3A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the four district meets. The top three finishers from each district meet advance to state.
Special District 1 (at Warrenton)
Team champion: Banks (372.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Willamina (12), Banks (11), Warrenton (8)
Individual champions
106 Kyle Bond, So., Warrenton
113 Daniel Dinan, So, Banks
120 Cameron Ireland, Fr., Banks
126 Tobijah Mauck, So., Banks
132 Adonijah Stanton, Jr., Willamina
138 Kisor Savage, Jr., Willamina
144 James Turner, So., Banks
150 Devin Huston, Sr., Willamina
157 Philemon Mauck, Sr., Banks
165 Wyatt Jackson, So., Banks
175 Tyler Pond, Jr., Yamhill-Carlton
190 Landon Risseeuw, So., Willamina
215 Cole Wilson, Jr., Banks
285 Kaison Smith, Sr., Warrenton
Summary
Banks won a second consecutive district championship by 44.5 points over Willamina, with the two teams combining to win 12 of 14 weight classes and grab more than half of the available state berths.
Banks won despite not having last year’s 132 state champion, junior Owen Turner, who was injured two weeks ago, and having senior two-time champion Benjamin Dinan fall to Savage (a 2A/1A state runner-up last year) in the 138 final.
Two other matchups of 2024 district champions featured Philemon Mauck pinning Warrenton’s Brayden Greenawald with 14 seconds left in the 157 final and Smith defeating Corbett junior Carl Orchard 10-2 in the heavyweight final.
The biggest surprise came in 175, where Pond topped No. 1 seed and returning champion David Sturgell of Warrenton 8-6 in the first round en route to the title. Sturgell bounced back to win four matches in the consolation bracket to place third and qualify for state.
Special District 2 (at Elmira)
Team champion: Harrisburg (379 points)
Most qualifiers: Harrisburg (12), Santiam Christian (9)
Individual champions
106 Brandon Henderson, Fr., Harrisburg
113 Braxton Henager, So., Harrisburg
120 Andrei Donayri, So., Harrisburg
126 Lyosha Mitchell, Sr., Creswell
132 Jackson Peterman, So., Harrisburg
138 Trayson Truesdell, So., Harrisburg
144 River Nygren, Sr., Santiam Christian
150 Leonardo Robertson, Sr., Siuslaw/Mapleton
157 Kamran Ness, Sr., Santiam Christian
165 Jeremy Ness, Sr., Santiam Christian
175 Brody Buzzard, Jr., Harrisburg
190 Gage Mills, Jr., Siuslaw/Mapleton
215 Jacob Mann, Jr., Siuslaw/Mapleton
285 Hunter Langham, Sr., Harrisburg
Summary
Coming off Harrisburg’s first state championship, the Eagles won their fourth consecutive district title by 95.5 points over Santiam Christian.
Two-time state champion Buzzard, who won at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions last month, needed a combined 182 seconds to win a third district title.
Unfortunately, the Eagles will head to Memorial Coliseum without three-time state champion Luke Cheek, who missed Reser’s because of injury, returned for league duals but couldn’t go this weekend.
The Ness family will send three members to the Coliseum, with senior twins Kamran and Jeremy (who both placed at state last year) winning their first district titles; freshman Jordan placed third at 175 to qualify.
Mann joined Buzzard, Peterman and Truesell as repeat champions by pinning Sheridan’s Alessandro DePiero in 1:48.
Special District 3 (at Coquille)
Team champion: Pleasant Hill (250 points)
Most qualifiers: Pleasant Hill (8), Sutherlin (8), Lakeview (5)
Individual champions
106 Jack Quinones, Fr., Pleasant Hill
113 Bryson Boyles, So., Pleasant Hill
120 Peyton Wafer, Jr., Douglas
126 Connor Devoogd, Fr., Glide
132 Caden Cox, Sr., Glide
138 Eli Havely, So., Lakeview
144 Boone Marquess, Sr., Pleasant Hill
150 Redden Lym, Sr., Lakeview
157 Vedder Anderson, Sr., Pleasant Hill
165 Camaron Houston, Sr., Coquille
175 Ryder Sawyer, Jr., Douglas
190 Ryan Gaskin, Sr., North Valley
215 Tauj Flora, Sr., Sutherlin
285 Ryder Swaim, So., Pleasant Hill
Summary
Pleasant Hill won its first district title since the COVID-shortended 2021 season by 38 points over Coquille, with Sutherlin 2.5 points behind the Red Devils.
The Billies won a meet-best five weight classes, with seven teams winning at least one title.
Anderson, who has twice placed third at state, won his third district title with a 9-0 major decision over Lakeview’s Riggs Lym.
Also repeating as district champions were Cox, Houston and Sawyer, but Glide junior Zach Sahr lost in the district semifinals to eventual champion Redden Lym and placed third.
Two others — Glide junior Elijah Hatfield and Rogue River sophomore Wyatt Smith — were sidelined by injuries and didn’t compete at district.
Special District 4 (at Umatilla)
Team champion: Burns (364.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Burns (15), Nyssa (10)
Individual champions
106 Jose Jimenez, Jr., Nyssa
113 Daniel Simpson, Fr., Burns
120 Riley Flack, Sr., La Pine
126 Kale Cornell, Sr., Burns
132 Canon Winn, Sr., Burns
138 Devon Kerr, Sr., La Pine
144 Landyn Philpott, Sr., La Pine
150 Cannon Kemper, So., Burns
157 Luke Baker, So., Nyssa
165 Gunnar Tamez, So., Vale
175 Kase Schaffeld, Sr., Vale
190 Easton Kemper, Sr., Burns
215 Joe Weil, Jr., Burns
285 Eyon Mitchell, Sr., Burns
Summary
Burns won the football state title in November, and after dethroning Nyssa by 31.5 points, the Hilanders have a chance to become the first 3A school to win titles in both sports in the same school year and the program’s first in wrestling since 2020 — they have finished runner-up each of the past three years.
Cornell, Kerr and Philpott won their fourth district titles as they prepared for their shots at becoming four-time state champions.
Easton Kemper also will go for a fourth state title after winning his third district crown.
Also repeating as district champions were Flack, Weil and Cannon Kemper.
