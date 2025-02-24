High School

Oregon 3A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets

The 3A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend

René Ferrán

La Pine senior Devon Kerr is one of four 3A Special District 4 champions to have a chance to become a four-time state champion next weekend.
The 3A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the four district meets. The top three finishers from each district meet advance to state. 

Special District 1 (at Warrenton)

Team champion: Banks (372.5 points)

Most qualifiers: Willamina (12), Banks (11), Warrenton (8)

Individual champions

106 Kyle Bond, So., Warrenton

113 Daniel Dinan, So, Banks

120 Cameron Ireland, Fr., Banks

126 Tobijah Mauck, So., Banks

132 Adonijah Stanton, Jr., Willamina

138 Kisor Savage, Jr., Willamina

144 James Turner, So., Banks

150 Devin Huston, Sr., Willamina

157 Philemon Mauck, Sr., Banks

165 Wyatt Jackson, So., Banks

175 Tyler Pond, Jr., Yamhill-Carlton

190 Landon Risseeuw, So., Willamina

215 Cole Wilson, Jr., Banks

285 Kaison Smith, Sr., Warrenton

Summary

Banks won a second consecutive district championship by 44.5 points over Willamina, with the two teams combining to win 12 of 14 weight classes and grab more than half of the available state berths.

Banks won despite not having last year’s 132 state champion, junior Owen Turner, who was injured two weeks ago, and having senior two-time champion Benjamin Dinan fall to Savage (a 2A/1A state runner-up last year) in the 138 final.

Two other matchups of 2024 district champions featured Philemon Mauck pinning Warrenton’s Brayden Greenawald with 14 seconds left in the 157 final and Smith defeating Corbett junior Carl Orchard 10-2 in the heavyweight final.

The biggest surprise came in 175, where Pond topped No. 1 seed and returning champion David Sturgell of Warrenton 8-6 in the first round en route to the title. Sturgell bounced back to win four matches in the consolation bracket to place third and qualify for state.

Special District 2 (at Elmira)

Team champion: Harrisburg (379 points)

Most qualifiers: Harrisburg (12), Santiam Christian (9)

Individual champions

106 Brandon Henderson, Fr., Harrisburg

113 Braxton Henager, So., Harrisburg

120 Andrei Donayri, So., Harrisburg

126 Lyosha Mitchell, Sr., Creswell

132 Jackson Peterman, So., Harrisburg

138 Trayson Truesdell, So., Harrisburg

144 River Nygren, Sr., Santiam Christian

150 Leonardo Robertson, Sr., Siuslaw/Mapleton

157 Kamran Ness, Sr., Santiam Christian

165 Jeremy Ness, Sr., Santiam Christian

175 Brody Buzzard, Jr., Harrisburg

190 Gage Mills, Jr., Siuslaw/Mapleton

215 Jacob Mann, Jr., Siuslaw/Mapleton

285 Hunter Langham, Sr., Harrisburg

Summary

Coming off Harrisburg’s first state championship, the Eagles won their fourth consecutive district title by 95.5 points over Santiam Christian.

Two-time state champion Buzzard, who won at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions last month, needed a combined 182 seconds to win a third district title.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will head to Memorial Coliseum without three-time state champion Luke Cheek, who missed Reser’s because of injury, returned for league duals but couldn’t go this weekend.

The Ness family will send three members to the Coliseum, with senior twins Kamran and Jeremy (who both placed at state last year) winning their first district titles; freshman Jordan placed third at 175 to qualify.

Mann joined Buzzard, Peterman and Truesell as repeat champions by pinning Sheridan’s Alessandro DePiero in 1:48.

Special District 3 (at Coquille)

Team champion: Pleasant Hill (250 points)

Most qualifiers: Pleasant Hill (8), Sutherlin (8), Lakeview (5)

Individual champions

106 Jack Quinones, Fr., Pleasant Hill

113 Bryson Boyles, So., Pleasant Hill

120 Peyton Wafer, Jr., Douglas

126 Connor Devoogd, Fr., Glide

132 Caden Cox, Sr., Glide

138 Eli Havely, So., Lakeview

144 Boone Marquess, Sr., Pleasant Hill

150 Redden Lym, Sr., Lakeview

157 Vedder Anderson, Sr., Pleasant Hill

165 Camaron Houston, Sr., Coquille

175 Ryder Sawyer, Jr., Douglas

190 Ryan Gaskin, Sr., North Valley

215 Tauj Flora, Sr., Sutherlin

285 Ryder Swaim, So., Pleasant Hill

Summary

Pleasant Hill won its first district title since the COVID-shortended 2021 season by 38 points over Coquille, with Sutherlin 2.5 points behind the Red Devils.

The Billies won a meet-best five weight classes, with seven teams winning at least one title.

Anderson, who has twice placed third at state, won his third district title with a 9-0 major decision over Lakeview’s Riggs Lym.

Also repeating as district champions were Cox, Houston and Sawyer, but Glide junior Zach Sahr lost in the district semifinals to eventual champion Redden Lym and placed third.

Two others — Glide junior Elijah Hatfield and Rogue River sophomore Wyatt Smith — were sidelined by injuries and didn’t compete at district.

Special District 4 (at Umatilla)

Team champion: Burns (364.5 points)

Most qualifiers: Burns (15), Nyssa (10)

Individual champions

106 Jose Jimenez, Jr., Nyssa

113 Daniel Simpson, Fr., Burns

120 Riley Flack, Sr., La Pine

126 Kale Cornell, Sr., Burns

132 Canon Winn, Sr., Burns

138 Devon Kerr, Sr., La Pine

144 Landyn Philpott, Sr., La Pine

150 Cannon Kemper, So., Burns

157 Luke Baker, So., Nyssa

165 Gunnar Tamez, So., Vale

175 Kase Schaffeld, Sr., Vale

190 Easton Kemper, Sr., Burns

215 Joe Weil, Jr., Burns

285 Eyon Mitchell, Sr., Burns

Summary

Burns won the football state title in November, and after dethroning Nyssa by 31.5 points, the Hilanders have a chance to become the first 3A school to win titles in both sports in the same school year and the program’s first in wrestling since 2020 — they have finished runner-up each of the past three years.

Cornell, Kerr and Philpott won their fourth district titles as they prepared for their shots at becoming four-time state champions.

Easton Kemper also will go for a fourth state title after winning his third district crown.

Also repeating as district champions were Flack, Weil and Cannon Kemper. 

