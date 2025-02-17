Oregon 6A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
The 6A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the seven district meets. The top three finishers from each district meet and three fourth-place finishers determined by criteria advance to state.
PIL (at Lincoln)
Team champion: McDaniel (374.5 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: McDaniel (10), Franklin (7), Grant (6)
Individual champions
106 Theodore Vohs, Sr., Roosevelt
113 Shae Morrison, Fr., Ida B. Wells
120 Elijah Borrayo, So., Lincoln
126 Nico Farinola, Sr., Lincoln
132 Teagan Paxton, Sr., Cleveland
138 Ahmeil Keys, Sr., McDaniel
144 Mohamed Fofanah, Sr., McDaniel
150 Ethan Holstein, Sr., McDaniel
157 Titus Rodela, Jr., Jefferson
165 Max Copus, Sr., Cleveland
175 Dane Hartmann, Sr., Franklin
190 Cole Thomas, Jr., Grant
215 Lucas McCall-Petke, Jr., McDaniel
285 Siosaia Tuiileila, Sr., Franklin
3 notes
McDaniel repeats as PIL champion
It took McDaniel 22 years to end its PIL title drought last season. The Mountain Lions’ next championship didn’t take quite as long as they successfully defended their crown, easily besting Grant and Roosevelt, which were within 1.5 points of each other for second place. McDaniel built its title in the middleweights, where it had finalists from 138 to 157, with Holstein and McCall-Petke repeating as district champions.
Rodela seeking to become first Jefferson state champion since 2016
Last year, Rodela followed his district title by becoming the PIL’s first state finalist since Cleveland’s Jontae Hardaway won at 106 in 2019. Now, he’ll try to become the Democrats’ first 6A champion since Jasiah Williams in 2016 after a dominant district run in which he won twice by second-period technical fall and pinned McDaniel’s Elio Parque halfway through their title match.
Trio of state placers repeat as district champions
Three other wrestlers who won medals at last year’s state tournament repeated as district champions. Lincoln’s duo of Borrayo and Farinola won back-to-back at 120 and 126, and Franklin’s Hartmann recorded three pins and a technical fall en route to defending his 175 title.
Metro (at Southridge)
Team champion: Westview (329.5 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: Westview (9), Mountainside (9), Sunset (8)
Individual champions
106 Jason Blasingame, Fr., Westview
113 Brandon Kojiro, Sr., Sunset
120 Miguel Elenes, Sr., Westview
126 Brody Lybarger, Sr., Mountainside
132 Amir Khanjan, Jr., Westview
138 Isaac Conner, Fr., Mountainside
144 Ethan Stock, So., Mountainside
150 Giovanni Silva, Jr., Westview
157 Kinkaid McCoy, Sr., Sunset
165 Isiah Conner, So., Mountainside
175 Mohamed Eisay, Sr., Westview
190 Snowden Gabrielsen, Jr., Beaverton
215 Noah Lundy, Sr., Southridge
285 Noah Miner, Jr., Aloha
3 notes
Westview wrests district title from Mountainside
Westview and Mountainside have played tug-of-war with the district title the past few years, and this year, it was the Wildcats’ turn to wrest the crown from their crosstown rivals by 17.5 points, with Sunset another 17 points back in third.
Elenes and Khanjan repeated as district champions, and Westview welcomed the return of senior Elliot Mauck, the state runner-up at 120 two years ago who missed most of the past two seasons because of injury. Mauck wrestled for the first time this year, reaching the 138 final before taking a medical forfeit to Mountainside’s Isaac Conner.
Aloha's Miner gets chance at redemption after winning 285 title
Miner, who last year came oh-so-close to winning Aloha’s first state title since 2018, will get a chance at redemption after pinning his way to a second consecutive heavyweight crown, spending a cumulative 234 seconds on the mat. Miner’s only losses this season came in the Larry Owings semifinals and the Bill Geister final, where he lost 4-1 to Nelson’s Dominic Macon in a rematch of last February’s state final.
Metro teams share the wealth among district champions
The Metro League might have had the most egalitarian of the district meets, as all six schools had at least one champion, and only Southridge will send fewer than six wrestlers to Memorial Coliseum. Lybarger, who won at district two years ago before reaching the 106 state final, returned to the top of the medals podium, and Kojiro, Stock, McCoy and Isiah Conner repeated as district titlists.
Mt. Hood (at Gresham)
Team champion: Sandy (340.5 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: Sandy (10), Clackamas (8), Barlow (7)
Individual champions
106 Gavin Jusino, So., Barlow
113 Caleb Enoch, So., Clackamas
120 Garrett Head, Sr., Barlow
126 Olin Storlie, Fr., Barlow
132 Kovi Lefkowitz, Jr., Clackamas
138 Owen Granberg, Sr., Gresham
144 Nicholas Yarnell, Sr., Sandy
150 Vance Abbott, Sr., Gresham
157 Seth Hooley, Jr., Sandy
165 Layth Qouchbane, Fr., Barlow
175 Alex Mendez, Sr., David Douglas
190 Daniel Stetsyuk, Sr., Nelson
215 Antonio Aguilar, Sr., Clackamas
285 Dominic Macon, Sr., Nelson
3 notes
Sandy holds off Barlow to win third consecutive district title
Sandy didn’t find winning a third consecutive district title as easy as the previous two, edging Barlow by 38.5 points, winning two individual titles in Pioneer-vs-Pioneer clashes at 144 and 157. The Bruins posted their best district finish since 2016, winning a district-best four titles thanks to their youngsters — three of their four champions were underclassmen, including two freshmen.
Macon stays undefeated as Nelson senior looks to win state for second time
Macon, who signed with the University of Washington to play defensive tackle, extended his win streak to 64 since his last defeat in the consolation rounds of the 2023 state tournament with a third-round pin of Sandy senior Jared Scott. It was the third meeting between the MHC rivals this season and the first match that didn’t go the full six minutes — Macon pinned his way through the bracket this weekend to give him 27 falls among his 32 wins this season.
Clackamas' Enoch improves to 41-1 while winning second MHC title
Enoch moved up from 106, where he reached the 6A state final a year ago, to 113 this season and continued his superb season with two pins to repeat as district champion. Enoch improved to 41-1, with his only loss coming to Spanaway Lake’s Jovaien Manibusan-Bamba in the Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships semifinals.
Pacific (at Liberty)
Moved to Monday, Feb. 17, because of inclement weather
Three Rivers (at West Linn)
Team champion: West Linn (410 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: West Linn (14), Tigard (11), Oregon City (5), Tualatin (5)
Individual champions
106 Max Bell, So., West Linn
113 Darion Johnson, Fr., West Linn
120 David Wheeler, Sr., West Linn
126 Joshua Sprague, Jr., Tigard
132 Ryder Sprague, Jr., West Linn
138 Anthony Ruggiero, Sr., Lake Oswego
144 Oscar Doces, Sr., West Linn
150 Tristan Waage, Jr., Oregon City
157 Maclain Culp, Jr., West Linn
165 Michael Smith, Sr., West Linn
175 Lucas Gray, Sr., West Linn
190 Logan Sunnell, Sr., Tualatin
215 Lusiano Lopez, Sr., Lake Oswego
285 Jager Shean, Sr., Lake Oswego
3 notes
West Linn wins 8 weight classes en route to third district championship
West Linn romped to a 109.5-point victory over Tigard to earn a third consecutive district title. The Lions dominated in the lower and middle weights, with all 14 of their automatic qualifiers from 106 to 175 pounds, including eight champions. Of their eight titlists, two were repeat champions — Sprague and Doces, who will vie for a third state title.
Tualatin's Sunnell still beating the odds in winning third district title
Sunnell has overcome plenty over the past three years, including a stabbing during the summer after his freshman year and a torn meniscus last season before becoming the Timberwolves’ first state champion. He returned to the mat this weekend after a month hiatus and recorded three first-round pins en route to defending his district title — his third overall.
Lake Oswego's Lopez continues dominant run with repeat district crown
Lopez took some time off after helping the Lakers reach the 6A Open football final, but since returning to the mat at the Mountainside tournament, the defending 215 state champion has been almost untouchable — he has yet to go all six minutes in his 23 bouts (he has one forfeit in his 24-0 record), including a 20-3 technical fall against Tigard’s Jameson Evans in the district final.
Central Valley (at Sprague)
Team champion: Sprague (418.5 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: Sprague (14), McNary (10)
Individual champions
106 Luis Martinez Hernandez, So., McNary
113 Andres Mendoza, Jr., Sprague
120 Derek Jones, Sr., McNary
126 Kylan Baker, So., Sprague
132 Jonas Camillo, So., Sprague
138 Judah Parr, Fr., Sprague
144 Ashenafi Kolb, So., South Salem
150 Deacon Odom, So., North Salem
157 Jaxon Camillo, Sr., Sprague
165 Sullivan Puckett, Sr., Sprague
175 Seamus Glade, Sr., Sprague
190 Kenya Johnson, Sr., Sprague
215 Kitiona Shinkle, Jr., West Salem
285 Jesse Mendoza Falcon, Sr., McNary
3 notes
Make it a baker's dozen of district championships for Sprague
Sprague maintained its dominance over its Capital City brethren, winning a 13rd consecutive district title by 133 points over McNary with eight individual champions (up from six a year ago) and 14 automatic qualifiers (up from 12). The Camillo brothers and Puckett repeated as district champions, and Johnson — third at state last February — won his second CVC title with a 14-0 major decision over South Salem’s Maddox Santana.
McNary's Jones repeats as champion; teammate returns in time to win title
Jones led McNary’s three-champion contingent by winning a second district title, defeating teammate David Ramirez Sierra by a 13-3 major decision. Sophomore Luis Martinez Hernandez, who went 0-2 at state last year, missed almost the entire season but came back for last week’s dual meet against South Salem and beat two North Salem wrestlers to earn the 106 title.
Without injured 2-time champion, North Salem struggles to fourth place
North Salem dropped to fourth in the team standings as the Vikings missed two-time district champion RJ Chacon, out since early December with an injury. Returning champion Maximus Rodriguez lost to Puckett 10-9 in a matchup of 2024 titlists, leaving Odom as the program’s only champion.
Southwest (at Oakdale MS, Medford)
Team champion: Roseburg (447.5 points)
Most automatic qualifiers: Roseburg (14), Grants Pass (10), South Medford (9)
Individual champions
106 Vaughn Graff, Jr., South Medford
113 Drew Dawson, Jr., Roseburg
120 Carter Dawson, Jr., Roseburg
126 Zane Hill, Fr., Grants Pass
132 Roman Leaton, Sr., Roseburg
138 Michael Martin, Jr., Grants Pass
144 Izak Hutchins, Sr., Roseburg
150 Mason Stucky, Jr., Sheldon
157 Owen Gutches, Sr., North Medford
165 Owen Hull, Sr., Grants Pass
175 Bridger Foss, Sr., South Medford
190 Caleb Dalke, Sr., South Medford
215 Keegan Thonstad, Jr., South Medford
285 Isandre De La Torre, Jr., South Medford
3 notes
Roseburg continues district dominance with 4 champions, 14 qualifiers
For the 18th time in the past 19 seasons, Roseburg took home the blue trophy from the district championships, led by its dominance in the lower and middle weights — 12 of its 14 state qualifiers came between 113 and 165 pounds, including the Dawson brothers among its four titlists. Carter defeated teammate Jack Olsen 6-0 in the 120 final, denying Olsen a second title, and Leaton won another all-Roseburg final by pinning sophomore Elias Rush in 2:53.
Grants Pass senior returns from injury, surgeries to stake claim as 165 contender
If the state’s wrestling coaches select a Comeback Wrestler of the Year, Hull would be an overwhelming favorite for the award. Two years ago, Hull stormed to Memorial Coliseum as a sophomore and won five matches en route to the 138-pound title.
He sustained an injury in December 2023 that required season-ending surgery, then necessitated a second surgery in September. Hull finally returned to the mat at his home tournament in late December, with his only loss coming in the Rollie Lane semifinals. He improved to 35-1 with a second-period pin of Roseburg’s Tyler Reitmann in the 165 final.
Defending state champion Foss leads South Medford contingent of 5 district winners
South Medford swept the heavier weight titles, with defending state champion Foss kicking off the run of four consecutive titlists (five in all) with a second-round pin of Roseburg’s Daniel Patrick in the 175 final. Foss had his 66-match win streak end in the final of the Tim Brown Memorial in Sacramento, Calif., but he has won 14 in a row since that defeat.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App