High School

Oregon City Announces It's 2025 High School Football Schedule

The Pioneers will have just four home games in 2025

Gary Adornato

The Oregon City High School football team will have four home games in the 2025 regular season, including Three Rivers League contests with Tualatin and Lake Oswego.
The Oregon City High School football team will have four home games in the 2025 regular season, including Three Rivers League contests with Tualatin and Lake Oswego. / Dan Brood

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state of Oregon and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the Oregon City Pioneers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign. The Pioneers will play four nonleague games, starting with their opener at Grant on Sept. 5. Oregon City will play its first home game on Sept. 19, when it hosts Barlow in a nonleague contest.

The Pioneers will open their Three Rivers League slate on Oct. 3 when they travel to Lakeridge. Oregon City will finish its regular season schedule on Oct. 31 when it plays at rival, and defending Class 6A state champion, West Linn.

Below is Oregon City’s 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.

2025 OREGON CITY PIONEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: at Grant

Sept. 12: at Mountainside

Sept. 19: Barlow

Sept. 26: Skyview, Wash.

Oct. 3: at Lakeridge*

Oct. 10: Tualatin*

Oct. 17: at Tigard*

Oct. 24: Lake Oswego*

Oct. 31: at West Linn*

* – Three Rivers League contest

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Oregon