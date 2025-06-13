Oregon City Announces It's 2025 High School Football Schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state of Oregon and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Oregon City Pioneers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign. The Pioneers will play four nonleague games, starting with their opener at Grant on Sept. 5. Oregon City will play its first home game on Sept. 19, when it hosts Barlow in a nonleague contest.
The Pioneers will open their Three Rivers League slate on Oct. 3 when they travel to Lakeridge. Oregon City will finish its regular season schedule on Oct. 31 when it plays at rival, and defending Class 6A state champion, West Linn.
Below is Oregon City’s 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 OREGON CITY PIONEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: at Grant
Sept. 12: at Mountainside
Sept. 19: Barlow
Sept. 26: Skyview, Wash.
Oct. 3: at Lakeridge*
Oct. 10: Tualatin*
Oct. 17: at Tigard*
Oct. 24: Lake Oswego*
Oct. 31: at West Linn*
* – Three Rivers League contest