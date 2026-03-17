The 2026 Oregon girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: North Clackamas Christian Saints

Runner-Ups: Imbler Panthers

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Regis Rams

Runner-Ups: Stanfield Tigers

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Amity Warriors

Runner-Ups: Vale Vikings

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Stayton Eagles

Runner-Ups: St. Helens Lions

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: West Albany Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Springfield Millers

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: West Linn Lions

Runner-Ups: South Medford Panthers

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