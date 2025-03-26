Oregon high school boys track and field: 40 top seniors to watch in 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school basketball state tournaments are barely in our rear-view mirror, and we already are upon the opening weeks of spring sports throughout the state.
Here are 40 of the top senior boys track and field athletes in Oregon.
Note: Career bests are outdoor marks.
Andrew Klopcic, Valley Catholic
Career bests: 400 meters, 49.51 seconds; Long jump, 21 feet, 8¼ inches; Triple jump, 45-6
Klopcic took home four gold medals from last year’s OSAA Class 3A state championships, winning the 400, long jump and triple jump and anchoring the victorious 4x400 relay.
Andrew Waletich, Sherwood
Career bests: 100, 11.00; 200, 22.02; 400, 48.46
Waletich last year won the 6A state title in the 400 and placed sixth in the 200, then came back a month later to anchor the Bowmen 4x100 and 4x400 relays at the Nike Outdoor Nationals — they placed fourth in the short relay.
Austin Snyder, Jefferson
Career bests: 100, 10.91; 200, 22.19; 400, 49.83
After winning 2A state titles in the 100 and 200 and placing second in the 400 last May while attending Mannahouse Christian, Snyder will test himself against 6A competition in his final season after transferring to the North Portland school.
Bodey Lutes, Marshfield
Career bests: 200, 21.81; 400, 47.83; 800, 1:55.85
The Western Oregon signee moved to Coos Bay from Arizona after his freshman year and has been a mainstay on the medals podium at the past two 4A state meets, winning back-to-back titles in the 400 (he is No. 15 on the all-time state list in the event) and anchoring two state champion 4x400 relay teams. He placed third in the 200 last spring.
Brady Holland, Lincoln
Career bests: Shot put, 53-3¾; Discus, 152-7
Holland has progressed from the PIL JV champion in the shot as a freshman to placing second at the 6A state meet last season. In mid-March, he threw 54-8¾ at the Nike Indoor Nationals, placing third.
Brennan McEwen, Franklin
Career bests: 800, 1:56.93; 1500, 3:49.82; 3000, 8:19.18
McEwen is the latest product of the Lightning’s distance assembly line, placing second at the 6A state meet last year in the 1,500 and third in the 3K. His career bests rank No. 20 in state history in the 1,500 and 31st in the 3,000.
Camren Thompson, South Albany
Career bests: High jump, 6-6¾; Long jump, 21-2
Thompson made huge leaps last season for the RedHawks, adding more than half a foot to his personal best when he won the Mid-Willamette Conference district title in the high jump, then placing second at the 5A state meet and sixth at Nike Outdoor Nationals in the Emerging Elite division.
Carsen Volle, Burns
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 15.20; 300 hurdles, 38.66
Volle could be a decathlete in college — he finished fourth at Junior Nationals two years ago and won the Summit Decathlon last April — but his specialty for the Hilanders is the hurdles. He placed third in the 110 highs at the 3A state meet last year and second in the 300s. At Nike Outdoor Nationals, he finished fourth in the 400 hurdles in the Emerging Elite division.
Clayton Wilson, Siuslaw
Career bests: 1500, 409.99; 3000, 8:59.58
Wilson swept the 2A state titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 running for Reedsport last year, breaking 9 minutes in the latter for the first time in cruising to a 16-second victory. He added his first cross country state title in November for his new school, winning the 3A race by 3.2 seconds.
Cole Fiegener, Corvallis
Career bests: 800, 1:54.25; 1500, 3:54.77; 3000, 8:49.05
The middle-distance specialist won his first Mid-Willamette Conference district titles in the 800 and 1,500 last spring, then placed third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,500 at the 5A state meet. He finished a career-best 14th at the cross country state meet in November.
Colten Bayes, Adrian
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 16.02; Triple jump, 43-8¾
Bayes has placed at the 1A state meet in the triple jump in his three trips to Eugene's Hayward Field, improving from sixth as a freshman to second to winning the title last year. He added the hurdles to his repertoire last spring and placed seventh at state.
Dane Giessler, Caldera
Career bests: 800, 1:54.50
Giessler last year became his school’s first state champion by outdueling a tight pack of six runners in the 5A 800 state final, posting a personal-best time in doing so. He anchored the fifth-place 4x400 relay team.
Dax Duggan, Newberg
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 15.48; 300 hurdles, 38.85
As a junior, Duggan won his second consecutive Pacific Conference district title in the 300 hurdles, then took home his first medal from the 6A state meet by finishing second to Grants Pass’ Jayden Jessee.
DeVontae Hillman, Parkrose
Career bests: Long jump, 20-10¾; Triple jump, 46-8¼
Hillman turned out for track for the first time last year and immediately took to the horizontal jumps, winning the Northwest Oregon Conference district title in the long jump and placing second at the 5A state meet in the triple jump.
Drew Dunahugh, Lincoln
Career bests: Javelin, 191-3
Dunahugh dabbles in other events for the Cardinals but specializes in the javelin, in which he’s won back-to-back PIL district titles and made the finals at the 6A state meet, placing seventh as a sophomore and eighth last year.
Easton Raber, Eagle Point
Career bests: Pole vault, 14-7¼
Raber didn’t pick up the pole vault until his sophomore season, and he qualified for the 5A state meet that year and won the Midwestern League district title last spring. He’s looking for some redemption after no-heighting at state last year.
Eli Forsha, Sheldon
Career bests: Long jump, 21-5¼; Triple jump, 47-1½
Forsha won the Southwest Conference district title in the triple jump as a sophomore before placing sixth at the 6A state meet. Last year, he went undefeated in his speciality in six meets, including a personal best at the Oregon Relays and his first state championship.
Elijah Oelkers, Crook County
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 15.64; 300 hurdles, 41.17; Long jump, 21-10¾; Triple jump, 43-1
Oelkers played a big role in the Cowboys winning their first 4A state title last year, taking home gold in the long jump and placing in the triple jump (fourth), high hurdles (third) and intermediate hurdles (fourth). He returned to Eugene a month later and medaled twice in the Emerging Elite division of the Nike Outdoor Nationals, finishing fifth in the long jump and running on the second-place 4x400 relay.
Finn Collson, Newport
Career bests: 1500, 4:03.54; 3000, 8:35.36
Collson missed most of his senior cross country season because of a strained Achilles tendon, so he’ll have plenty of incentive this spring to defend his 4A state championship in the 3K and improve upon his runner-up finish in the 1,500.
Gabe Love, Crook County
Career bests: 100, 10.85; 200, 21.70; Javelin, 188-9
The Cowboys won their first 4A track title last spring, and Love’s gold medals in the javelin and 4x100 relay, silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100 helped propel them. He anchored the runner-up 4x400 in the Emerging Elite division at Nike Outdoor Nationals. In the fall, he received all-state honors as a punter and placekicker after helping Crook County win its first football league title in the past 40 years.
Gabriel Haines, Central
Career bests: Shot put, 52-8; Discus, 160-0
Haines followed winning the 5A discus title as a sophomore by finishing sixth last year to go with a third-place finish in the shot. In the fall, he was a two-way all-state lineman, making the second team on offense. He's headed to Colgate University for football.
Gavin Russell, Joseph
Career bests: Javelin, 181-4
Russell improved his personal best by nearly 34 feet over the course of his junior season, finishing by climbing from the bottom of the medals podium to the top by taking home the 1A state title, entering the all-time Oregon 1A top 10 with his winning throw.
Grit Charitram, Illinois Valley
Career bests: High jump, 6-4¼; Long jump, 20-5¼
Charitram won his second high jump district title last season, then added a quarter-inch to his personal best at the 2A state meet in winning the championship after placing fourth as a sophomore. He took fourth at state in the long jump.
Hayden Boaz, Summit
Career bests: 1500, 3:55.45; 3000, 8:24.72
Boaz has steadily climbed the medals podium at the 5A track and cross country state meets, placing twice at Lane Community College in the fall — including a runner-up finish last November — and taking fourth in both distance races in Eugene last spring after sweeping the Intermountain Conference district titles. He has committed to Princeton.
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 15.16; 300 hurdles, 41.72
Valley swept the Sky Em League hurdles championships last season, then finished second in the highs and seventh in the intermediates the next week at the 4A state meet. As a sophomore, he placed at state in the 110s (fifth) and high jump (eighth).
Jett Leavitt, Joseph
Career bests: 800, 1:56.97; 1500, 4:02.10; 3000, 8:45.10
Leavitt blew away the field to repeat as 1A state champion in the 3,000 last year, then dueled with Condon’s Grady Greenwood down the stretch in the 1,500 before finishing second to the then-Blue Devils senior. He posted his second runner-up finish at the 3A cross country state meet running for Enterprise in the fall.
Josiah Tostenson, Crater
Career bests: 800, 1:54.68; 1500, 3:46.34; 3000, 8:09.28
Tostenson is one of the greatest runners to come through Oregon, with the University of Washington signee’s three 5A state championships — including a sweep of the 1,500 and 3,000 last year — just scratching the surface of his resumé. He anchored the Comets’ distance medley to victory at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals last June, won New Balance Indoor Nationals titles this month in the 2-mile and 4xMile relay, and ran a 3:57.47 mile indoors at February’s Terrier DM Challenge in Boston, the second-fastest indoor mile by a high schooler ever and putting him on track to join Matthew Maton as the only Oregon prepsters to break 4 minutes outdoors.
Keaton Moore, Oregon City
Career bests: 100, 10.74; 200, 21.88
Moore had a breakthrough junior season for the Pioneers, qualifying for the 6A state meet for the first time and bringing home a silver medal in the 200 and a fifth-place finish in the 100. He improved his personal best in the 100 by 11-hundredths of a second at a three-team meet March 19 and sits just outside the all-time Oregon top 50.
Khen San, Centennial
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 14.62; 300 hurdles, 39.66
The third time was the charm for San, who has qualified for the 5A state meet in the 300 hurdles each year of his career. He won his first state title last spring and placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Kiyan Vrell, Amity
Career bests: Discus, 133-5; Javelin, 192-9; Long jump, 21-9; Hammer, 147-5
Vrell moved to fifth on the all-time Oregon 3A list in the javelin and won his first state championship in May. He also medaled in the discus (sixth) and long jump (seventh) after sweeping the district titles in all three events. He improved his personal best in the javelin by almost three feet in his first meet this season to jump to fourth all-time in 3A.
Logan Hilty, West Salem
Career bests: Long jump, 22-2¼; Triple jump, 45-2¼
Hilty is a back-to-back Central Valley Conference district champion in both jumps and has four 6A state medals from the past two years, including a runner-up finish in the triple jump last spring.
Matthew Inscore, Oregon Episcopal
Career bests: Pole vault, 13-3½
Inscore placed third at the 3A state meet each of his first two seasons before clearing a personal best on his second attempt to win a three-vaulter duel and earn gold last spring.
Parker Stevens, Knappa
Career bests: Shot put, 45-9; Discus, 148-8; Javelin, 148-9
Stevens turned out for track for the first time last year, and by season’s end, he won a 2A state title in the shot put and took second in the discus after winning district championships in both events.
Paul Foster, Sheldon
Career bests: Javelin, 189-3
Foster competed in several events for the Irish last spring, but his speciality was the javelin, in which he won a Southwest Conference district title and placed second at the 6A state meet, throwing a 26-foot personal best.
Peyton Wood, Grant
Career bests: 100, 10.67; 200, 21.75
Wood won his first PIL district titles in the 100 and 200 last year, then bounced back from a false start in the 100 prelims at the 6A state meet to finish fourth in the 200 final.
Sawyer Dean, Trout Lake
Career bests: Pole vault, 15-0
Dean followed in the footsteps of his father, Joe, and uncle, Jesse (the Washington 1B record-holder in the event), to take the pole vault runway, and after winning his third 1A state title last May, he has the chance to become the second vaulter to win four state titles. He went over 15-2 indoors in January and moved to No. 2 on the all-time Oregon 1A list in winning the Mullen-Leavitt Invite last weekend.
Tayvon Kitchen, Crater
Career bests: 1500, 3:53.63; 3000, 8:15.93
Kitchen ran in the shadow of the likes of Tyrone Gorze and Josiah Tostenson during his first couple of seasons with the Comets, beginning his emergence by winning the 5A cross country title as a junior, then finishing second in the 3K and third in the 1,500 at state last May. After a second consecutive cross country title in November and an 11th-place finish at NXN Nike Cross Nationals, he joined Tostenson in running a sub-4-minute mile indoors in Boston (3:59.61, No. 8 all-time), then broke the all-conditions high school record in the 3,000 by running 7:55.48 at the Husky Classic.
Thomas Ferren, Myrtle Point
Career bests: 100, 11.14; 200, 22.51; 110 hurdles, 15.72
Ferren won 1A state titles in the 100 and 200 and placed third in the 110 hurdles last spring — not too shabby considering he turned out for track for the first time seeking to stay in shape for his senior football season.
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley
Career bests: 100, 11.05; 300 hurdles, 39.62; Long jump, 23-4
Brasfield’s specialty his first two seasons at Corvallis was the 300 hurdles, placing second at the 5A state meet as a sophomore. By then, he’d also started focusing on the long jump, finishing sixth at state that year before winning a state title last spring. He transferred across town to Crescent Valley last summer and plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and play football for the Midshipmen.
Tyler Raven, Thurston
Career bests: 110 hurdles, 15.52; 300 hurdles, 40.89; Triple jump, 44-9¾
Raven has medaled twice at state in the triple jump, finishing seventh as a sophomore and sixth last year after winning his first Midwestern League district title. He chopped 1½ seconds off his personal best in the high hurdles and three seconds in the intermediates, placing seventh at state in the highs and winning a district championship in the 300s.
