Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 120-101)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 5 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
120. QB Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
Davis has had an up-and-down first two seasons with the Lakers but is poised for a big senior year after throwing for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions and rushing for seven touchdowns last year.
119. RB/LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Craigwell was a key player in Sunset’s run to the 2023 Columbia Cup championship, making the all-Metro League second team at linebacker (98 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries) and third team at running back (668 yards, 12 touchdowns). He transferred to Lake Oswego in the offseason.
118. C/LB Tobin Holloway, West Albany, senior
The 5A all-state honorable mention lineman was the fulcrum to an offense that averaged more than 300 yards per game last season.
117. WR Truman Brasfield, Corvallis, senior
A breakthrough junior season for Brasfield led to him receiving 5A all-state honorable mention after catching a Mid-Willamette Conference-leading 56 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns.
116. WR/DB CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
Nuno was a two-way 4A all-state selection for the Warriors last year, making the second team on offense after finishing second in 4A with 828 yards receiving (52 catches) with seven touchdowns. He made the honorable mention list in the secondary.
115. DB Owen Thomas, Bend, senior
Thomas led 5A with seven interceptions last season and made the all-state honorable mention list.
114. RB/LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
Gibson was one of the bright spots in the Panthers defense as a sophomore, making 66 tackles (14 for loss) with four sacks and an interception. He received 5A all-state honorable mention.
113. LS Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
Darcy is one of the top long snapper prospects in the state and earned all-Three Rivers League recognition last fall in his specialty.
112. S Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
Collins had a breakthrough junior season for the Colts, finishing with 57 tackles and a team-high three interceptions and receiving 5A all-state honorable mention.
111. RB Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt, senior
Betts played a big role in the Roughriders qualifying for last year’s 6A state championship bracket, finishing in the top 10 in 6A with 961 yards and 14 touchdowns on 143 carries. He made the all-PIL first team.
110. OG/DL Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Holmes was a part of one of the state’s best offensive lines last year and made the all-Three Rivers League second team on both sides of the ball.
109. TE Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior
A second-team all-South Central Football Conference selection a year ago, the 6-5, 225-pounder should get more touches this season for the Titans.
108. S Kayce Tinner, Lakeridge, senior
Tinner is a fast-rising prospect who made the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list as a safety last year (43 tackles, four for loss) but could shift to linebacker this season as he looks ahead to playing at Portland State.
107. RB/LB Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
Baker was a two-way standout for a 4A semifinalist, making the 2023 all-state honorable mention list at running back (553 yards, 14 touchdowns) and recording 67 tackles (11 for loss) and 5½ sacks at linebacker.
106. RB Manu Tanzambi, La Salle Prep, senior
The first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection helped the Falcons win their first league title in more than a decade, rushing for a team-high 609 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
105. WR/CB Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
Tanuvasa excelled in all three phases for the Mavericks as a junior and was a first-team all-Metro League selection in the secondary.
104. OT/DL Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
Borrevik last season was a two-way standout for the Irish, making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on offense and finishing second on the team with 47 tackles.
103. LB Yahkyll Noil, Lakeridge, junior
Noil, an honorable mention all-Three Rivers League pick as a sophomore, hopes to follow two older brothers’ footsteps to play in college. He had 39 tackles (six for loss) last season.
102. OL Brando Lopez, Thurston, senior
Lopez, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection last fall, will anchor the Colts offensive line this season as they bid for a seventh consecutive Midwestern League championship.
101. RB Killian Sombe, Central Catholic, junior
Sombe moved from Roswell, Ga., the summer before his freshman year, and after a season at Westview, he transferred to Central Catholic, where he ran for 703 yards (9.5 per carry) and 11 touchdowns for the 6A state champions and earned second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors.
