Oregon high school football 2A power rankings

The Oregon high school football season kicks off in full this week, and after consulting with coaches from around the state, here are SBLive Oregon’s preseason top 15 teams in Class 2A.
1. Lowell
The defending champions return 2A offensive player of the year JaMar Thurman (2,958 rushing yards, 44 touchdowns in 2023), a senior running back who would thrive at any 6A program, as well as all-state offensive linemen Paul Clark and David Finch.
2. Weston-McEwen
New coach Morgan Dunlap inherited a fairly full cupboard from Kenzie Hensell, who led the TigerScots to back-to-back appearances in the state final, led by senior QB/DB Easton Berry (1,885 yards, 25 touchdowns; 32 tackles), RB Maddox King (1,085 yards, 12 touchdowns) and DL Ethan Reeder (45 tackles, four for loss).
3. Lost River
The two-time reigning 1A eight-man champions return to 2A having graduated two of their stalwarts in RB/DB Connor Dunlea and QB Chase McAuliffe, but the Raiders still have several key pieces back, such as senior LB Kayden Hartman and DT Beau Sanders.
4. Oakland
The 2022 champions will try to return to the top with sophomore QB Ryan Fullerton (700 yards, 14 touchdowns) having a full season under his belt and senior all-state RB/LB Gabe Williamson (1,490 yards, 18 touchdowns; 87 tackles) and DL Coen Egner (47 tackles, 10 sacks) back for a third varsity season.
5. St. Paul
The Buckaroos mirror Lost River, which beat them in last year’s state semifinals, in that they must replace an all-state signal-caller (George Pohlschneider) but have plenty to build around, starting with all-state RB/LB Clay Smith (901 yards, 20 touchdowns; 140 tackles, 12½ for loss), DB Diego Medina and sophomore DE Wyatt Smith.
6. Heppner
It’s the swan song season for 35-year coach Greg Grant, who is set to retire after one final go-round with the Mustangs, with all-state senior OL/DL Jaime Cavan (61 tackles, eight for loss), DB Nick Wenberg (51 tackles, three interceptions) and WR Mason Orem (who could move to quarterback) back as well as senior RB Hayden McMahon (779 yards, 10 touchdowns).
7. Gold Beach
Graduation hit the Panthers hard, but if they can successfully replace graduated QB Jake Westerman and build around senior OL/DL Kane Lamberton and Chris Salcedo, they’ll be a tough out come playoff time.
8. Regis
Another team hit hard by graduation, the Rams must replace first-team all-state QB Kollin Schumacher, WR Noah Koenig and OL/LB Thomas Bischoff, with junior Rook Smith getting first crack at taking over behind center after backing up Schumacher last year.
9. Myrtle Point
Another team moving up from the 1A eight-man ranks, the Bobcats lost all-state lineman of the year Logan Clayburn and QB Logan Backman to graduation, but they still have all-state WR/DB Evin Warner (1,090 yards, 23 touchdowns) to build around.
10. Willamina
The Bulldogs narrowly missed the playoffs last season, but with all-state senior RB Jacob Hadley (2,036 yards, 36 touchdowns) and sophomore DL Landon Risseeuw (77 tackles, 18½ tackles for loss, 9½ sacks, nine hurries) leading the way, it should be a short absence.
11. Gervais
The Cougars last season notched their first state playoff win since 1951 and bring back junior all-state RB/LB Johnny Mariano (2,019 yards, 28 touchdowns), but they must replace most of the rest of their offense, including 2,100-yard passer Eremay Avgi.
12. North Douglas
The War Eagles will look for even bigger contributions from junior all-state RB/DB Hunter Vaughn (1,376 yards), senior LB Wyatt Reed and junior DE Jayden Churchwell as they try to return to the state playoffs.
13. Toledo
The Boomers return only one-third of their all-state trio of linemen (senior Kolby Coxen, who had a team-high 83 tackles), but they also bring back senior running backs Nic Kaufman (801 yards) and Robert Wagner as they seek a sixth consecutive playoff berth.
14. Stanfield
Tigers QB Pablo Galindo pulled double-duty last fall as a top cross country runner (fifth at the 2A/1A state meet) and leading the football team to its first playoff berth since 2017. He and senior all-state LB Jesus Arellano now will try to lead the program to its first postseason victory since 2016.
15. Illinois Valley
The Cougars last year earned their first playoff win since 2010 and return senior QB Zack Dugas (1,623 yards, 14 touchdowns), junior RB/LB Tanner Brazil (619 yards, four touchdowns; 81 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions) and senior DE Matt Ellis (53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks) as they bid to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time.
