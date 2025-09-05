Oregon High School Football: 3 Storylines to Watch in Week 1
The high school football season in Oregon kicks off in earnest this weekend, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three things to watch around the state.
1. What do Tualatin's quarterbacks do for an encore?
The Timberwolves have a pair of quarterbacks — senior Owen Hagerman and junior Carter Powers — vying to replace all-state signal-caller Nolan Keeney. The duo started the season on fire in Week 0 against Clackamas, combining to go 17-of-21 for 407 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win.
This week, they'll face perennial power Jesuit, which is also replacing a Division I quarterback (Trey Cleeland). The Crusaders have a couple of FBS-caliber players in the secondary in Jack Tuenge and Joe Stimpson and should present a stiff challenge to the Timberwolves' QB candidates.
2. How does LaMarcus Bell look as he returns from injury?
The Lake Oswego senior and University of Utah commit sat out the Lakers' 40-3 win at South Medford last week nursing a hamstring injury sustained during the offseason. Lakers coaches said Bell could have played if the stakes were a bit higher than a Week 0 opener and that he should play this week in their home opener against Sheldon. We're interested in seeing how he looks after the layoff.
3. How does Willamette look in its return to Class 6A?
The Wolverines spent the past few years playing down in 5A after struggling as a 6A program. However, the arrival of coach Josh Line combined with several high-profile transfers led to a return to the postseason last year and subsequent elevation to the 6A ranks, where they will face last year's 6A runner-up South Medford in their return. Are the transfers ready for prime time? We'll soon find out.