Oregon High School Football: 3 Storylines to Watch in Week 2
The high school football season in Oregon enters Week 2, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three storylines to watch around the state.
Two Class 6A powerhouses meet in rematch of last year’s semifinals
Central Catholic, No. 3 in this week's High School on Si Oregon high school football rankings, opened its season last week in California’s Central Valley and beat namesake Central Catholic of Modesto 36-22.
Now, they’ll face No. 2 Lake Oswego in a rematch of their 2024 semifinal game won by the Lakers 33-24 thanks to a big night from RB LaMarcus Bell. The University of Utah commit is back this fall and looked good in his first game back from a hamstring injury last week, rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-7 win over Sheldon.
Summit, Wilsonville renew acquaintances in key early-season Class 5A showdown
Two of 5A’s top teams will meet in the Portland suburbs as No. 15 Summit travels across the Cascades to face defending champion and No. 4 Wilsonville.
These teams met for the 2022 championship, which the Storm won, and three times since — all won by the Wildcats. Can Wilsonville, which rallied to win its season opener last week against Sandy, find a way to slow Summit junior QB Andrew Guthrie?
Pair of Class 4A games showcase potential title contenders
Henley, Scappoose, Cascade and defending 4A champion Marist Catholic were on the short list of contenders coming into the season for this year’s title.
And in Week 2, these teams are part of a colossal twinbill across the state, as Marist Catholic travels to Klamath Falls to face the No. 13 Hornets in a rematch of last year’s title game, while No. 22 Scappoose takes on No. 19 Cascade on the Cougars’ home field.
Henley has yet to take the field this fall after seeing its Week 1 game canceled, while the Spartans have opened 0-2 with losses to No. 25 Churchill and Tillamook. Meanwhile, the Indians will look to avenge a 36-0 home loss to the Cougars last season.