Oregon high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Oregon high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its computer rankings for the state.
The West Linn Lions hold the No. 1 position in the Class 6A rankings after an impressive 45-0 win against Skyview on Friday. Close behind at the No. 2 spot are the undefeated Tualatin Timberwolves with a 2-0 record against the Top 100.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows a group of six undefeated teams leading the pack with Dallas, Central and Hood River Valley in the top three spots.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports