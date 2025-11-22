High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Oregon high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Oregon High School Football
Oregon High School Football / Jay Johnson

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Central Catholic 21, West Linn 14

Lake Oswego 31, Nelson 7

Silverton 35, Mountain View 21

South Medford 14, Sandy 7

Summit 28, Churchill 14

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Oregon