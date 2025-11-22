Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
See every final score from Week 3 of Oregon high school football playoffs
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
Central Catholic 21, West Linn 14
Lake Oswego 31, Nelson 7
Silverton 35, Mountain View 21
South Medford 14, Sandy 7
Summit 28, Churchill 14
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published