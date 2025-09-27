Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 54, Grace 24
Alsea 41, C.S. Lewis Academy 19
Astoria 28, Molalla 7
Banks 44, Seton Catholic 21
Bandon 46, Illinois Valley 7
Bend 42, Crook County 14
Bonanza 64, Tulelake 36
Canby 35, McNary 28
Clatskanie 64, Vernonia 0
Crater 42, Eagle Point 0
Crescent Valley 36, South Eugene 8
Creswell 44, Seton Catholic 21
Creswell 56, Willamina 6
Crosspoint Christian 58, Mohawk 8
Dallas 52, South Albany 0
David Douglas 35, Parkrose 28
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 52, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 48
Elgin 40, Cove 22
Elkton 46, Days Creek 7
Elmira 16, Umatilla 0
Enterprise 28, Grant Union 20
Estacada 40, Pendleton 16
Falls City 69, Jewell 0
Gervais 54, Valley Catholic 8
Glencoe 37, Westview 19
Gold Beach 52, Rogue River 28
Grants Pass 63, South Salem 55
Harrisburg 33, Oakridge 12
Harper Charter 76, Ione 0
Henley 16, Cascade Christian 43
Heppner 58, Irrigon 0
Hillsboro 40, Aloha 29
Jesuit 36, Grant 0
Joseph 54, Jordan Valley 0
Junction City 38, Hidden Valley 6
Kamiakin 49, Hermiston 14
Kennedy 35, Yamhill-Carlton 15
Knappa 33, Gaston 7
La Salle 36, Putnam 0
Liberty 44, Beaverton 27
Lincoln 43, Franklin 16
Lost River 42, Oakland 6
Lowell 54, Toledo 18
Lyle/Wishram 24, Dufur 32
Mapleton 0, Eddyville Charter 44
McDaniel 15, Jefferson 12
McMinnville 40, McKay 0
Milwaukie 49, Centennial 8
Monroe 30, Central Linn 6
Mountainside 63, Mountain View 2
Myrtle Point 74, Waldport 0
Nestucca 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 0
Newberg 56, Sunset 40
Newport 21, Blanchet Catholic 20
North Douglas 56, Camas Valley 22
North Valley 6, South Umpqua 3
Perrydale 74, Prospect Charter 28
Philomath 48, The Dalles 21
Pine Eagle 54, Condon 40
Pleasant Hill 20, Cottage Grove 18
Powder Valley 34, Crane 32
Powers 52, North Lake 26
Prairie City/Burnt River 28, Glendale 18
Reynolds 40, Century 15
Ridgeview 38, Caldera 12
Riverside 40, Stanfield 14
Roosevelt 14, Ida B. Wells 12
Santiam Christian 42, Amity 0
Scio 20, Salem Academy 22
Sherman 48, South Wasco County 12
Sherwood 35, Tigard 31
Silverton 44, Central 21
Sisters 7, Douglas 6
Siuslaw 68, La Pine 0
Southridge 42, Cleveland 7
St. Helens 21, McLoughlin 29
St. Mary's 13, Brookings-Harbor 32
St. Paul 57, Colton 20
Summit 42, Redmond 7
Sutherlin 53, Klamath Union 6
Sweet Home 32, North Bend 13
Taft 14, Dayton 20
Thurston 26, Roseburg 14
Vale 41, Lakeview 0
Wallowa 59, Huntington 20
West Linn 41, Camas 0
West Salem 21, North Medford 14
Willamette 29, Sheldon 7
Wilsonville 51, Forest Grove 7