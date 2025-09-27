High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Oregon high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from North Eugene vs South Eugene
Scenes from North Eugene vs South Eugene / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 54, Grace 24

Alsea 41, C.S. Lewis Academy 19

Astoria 28, Molalla 7

Banks 44, Seton Catholic 21

Bandon 46, Illinois Valley 7

Bend 42, Crook County 14

Bonanza 64, Tulelake 36

Brookings-Harbor 32, St. Mary's 13

Canby 35, McNary 28

Cascade Christian 43, Henley 16

Clatskanie 64, Vernonia 0

Cottage Grove 18, Pleasant Hill 20

Crater 42, Eagle Point 0

Crescent Valley 36, South Eugene 8

Creswell 44, Seton Catholic 21

Creswell 56, Willamina 6

Crosspoint Christian 58, Mohawk 8

Dallas 52, South Albany 0

David Douglas 35, Parkrose 28

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 52, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 48

Dayton 20, Taft 14

Douglas 6, Sisters 7

Dufur 32, Lyle/Wishram 24

Eddyville Charter 44, Mapleton 0

Elgin 40, Cove 22

Elkton 46, Days Creek 7

Elmira 16, Umatilla 0

Enterprise 28, Grant Union 20

Estacada 40, Pendleton 16

Falls City 69, Jewell 0

Forest Grove 7, Wilsonville 51

Franklin 16, Lincoln 43

Gervais 54, Valley Catholic 8

Glencoe 37, Westview 19

Gold Beach 52, Rogue River 28

Grant 0, Jesuit 36

Grants Pass 63, South Salem 55

Harrisburg 33, Oakridge 12

Harper Charter 76, Ione 0

Henley 16, Cascade Christian 43

Heppner 58, Irrigon 0

Hermiston 14, Kamiakin 49

Hidden Valley 6, Junction City 38

Hillsboro 40, Aloha 29

Ida B. Wells 12, Roosevelt 14

Jesuit 36, Grant 0

Joseph 54, Jordan Valley 0

Junction City 38, Hidden Valley 6

Kamiakin 49, Hermiston 14

Kennedy 35, Yamhill-Carlton 15

Knappa 33, Gaston 7

La Salle 36, Putnam 0

Liberty 44, Beaverton 27

Lincoln 43, Franklin 16

Lost River 42, Oakland 6

Lowell 54, Toledo 18

Lyle/Wishram 24, Dufur 32

Mapleton 0, Eddyville Charter 44

McDaniel 15, Jefferson 12

McLoughlin 29, St. Helens 21

McMinnville 40, McKay 0

Milwaukie 49, Centennial 8

Monroe 30, Central Linn 6

Mountainside 63, Mountain View 2

Myrtle Point 74, Waldport 0

Nestucca 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 0

Newberg 56, Sunset 40

Newport 21, Blanchet Catholic 20

North Douglas 56, Camas Valley 22

North Lake 26, Powers 52

North Valley 6, South Umpqua 3

Perrydale 74, Prospect Charter 28

Philomath 48, The Dalles 21

Pine Eagle 54, Condon 40

Pleasant Hill 20, Cottage Grove 18

Powder Valley 34, Crane 32

Powers 52, North Lake 26

Prairie City/Burnt River 28, Glendale 18

Reynolds 40, Century 15

Ridgeview 38, Caldera 12

Riverside 40, Stanfield 14

Roosevelt 14, Ida B. Wells 12

Roseburg 14, Thurston 26

Salem Academy 22, Scio 20

Santiam Christian 42, Amity 0

Scio 20, Salem Academy 22

Sherman 48, South Wasco County 12

Sherwood 35, Tigard 31

Silverton 44, Central 21

Sisters 7, Douglas 6

Siuslaw 68, La Pine 0

Southridge 42, Cleveland 7

St. Helens 21, McLoughlin 29

St. Mary's 13, Brookings-Harbor 32

St. Paul 57, Colton 20

Summit 42, Redmond 7

Sutherlin 53, Klamath Union 6

Sweet Home 32, North Bend 13

Taft 14, Dayton 20

Thurston 26, Roseburg 14

Vale 41, Lakeview 0

Wallowa 59, Huntington 20

West Linn 41, Camas 0

West Salem 21, North Medford 14

Willamette 29, Sheldon 7

Wilsonville 51, Forest Grove 7

