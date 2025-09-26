Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — September 26, 2025
There are 108 high school football games in Oregon on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Oregon's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Sheldon takes on Willamette.
Oregon High School Football Games to Watch — September 26, 2025
With numerous games featuring top rated teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oregon high school football pushes on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 20 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Mountainside vs Mountain view. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 17 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Roseburg vs Thurston. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 15 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Henley vs Cascade Christian. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Seton Catholic vs Banks. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 26, including Sheridan vs Santiam. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
