Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — August 29, 2025

Get OSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Oregon high school football season kicks off on August 29

West Linn hosts Kamehameha (Hawaii) in its Oregon high school football season-opener on Friday, August 29.
West Linn hosts Kamehameha (Hawaii) in its Oregon high school football season-opener on Friday, August 29.

The 2025 Oregon high school football season officially kicks off on Friday, August 29, with 48 games on the slate.

The August 29 OSAA football schedule includes 10 games that feature ranked opponents, highlighted by a showdown between No. 4 Lakeridge and No. 7 Nelson.

Huntington vs. South Wasco County (Forfeit)

Gresham vs. Liberty

South Umpqua vs. Dayton

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek vs. Jordan Valley

Sherman vs. Joseph

Pine Eagle vs. Pilot Rock

Ione vs. Wallowa

Madras vs. Phoenix

Illinois Valley vs. Vernonia

North Bend vs. Astoria

Burns vs. Ontario

Adrian vs. Tri Valley

Silverton vs. Coeur d'Alene

Grant Union vs. Prairie City

Umatilla vs. The Dalles

Philomath vs. Stayton

Pendleton vs. Scappoose

La Grande vs. Seaside

Tillamook vs. Estacada

Cascade vs. Baker

Kamehameha vs. West Linn

Sandy vs. Sunset

Lakeridge vs. Nelson

Lake Oswego vs. South Medford

Union vs. Imbler

Glendale vs. Elgin

Powder Valley vs. Echo

Sheridan vs. Oakridge

Monroe vs. Rogue River

Heppner vs. Crane

Grant Union vs. Prairie City/Burnt River

Regis vs. Glide

Cove vs. Enterprise

Irrigon vs. Culver

Country Christian vs. Colton

Sprague vs. Summit

Woodburn vs. Ridgeview

Mountain View vs. Springfield

Milwaukie vs. Hidden Valley

Redmond vs. McNary

Marshfield vs. Crater

Marist vs. Churchill

West Albany vs. Canby

Thurston vs. Caldera

Roseburg vs. Barlow

Central vs. Eagle Point

Clackamas vs. Tualatin

North Eugene vs. Crescent Valley

Published
