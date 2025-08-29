Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season officially kicks off on Friday, August 29, with 48 games on the slate.
You can follow every game live on our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — August 29, 2025
The August 29 OSAA football schedule includes 10 games that feature ranked opponents, highlighted by a showdown between No. 4 Lakeridge and No. 7 Nelson.
View the full Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
Huntington vs. South Wasco County (Forfeit)
Gresham vs. Liberty
South Umpqua vs. Dayton
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek vs. Jordan Valley
Sherman vs. Joseph
Pine Eagle vs. Pilot Rock
Ione vs. Wallowa
Madras vs. Phoenix
Illinois Valley vs. Vernonia
North Bend vs. Astoria
Burns vs. Ontario
Adrian vs. Tri Valley
Silverton vs. Coeur d'Alene
Grant Union vs. Prairie City
Umatilla vs. The Dalles
Philomath vs. Stayton
Pendleton vs. Scappoose
La Grande vs. Seaside
Tillamook vs. Estacada
Cascade vs. Baker
Kamehameha vs. West Linn
Sandy vs. Sunset
Lakeridge vs. Nelson
Lake Oswego vs. South Medford
Union vs. Imbler
Glendale vs. Elgin
Powder Valley vs. Echo
Sheridan vs. Oakridge
Monroe vs. Rogue River
Heppner vs. Crane
Grant Union vs. Prairie City/Burnt River
Regis vs. Glide
Cove vs. Enterprise
Irrigon vs. Culver
Country Christian vs. Colton
Sprague vs. Summit
Woodburn vs. Ridgeview
Mountain View vs. Springfield
Milwaukie vs. Hidden Valley
Redmond vs. McNary
Marshfield vs. Crater
Marist vs. Churchill
West Albany vs. Canby
Thurston vs. Caldera
Roseburg vs. Barlow
Central vs. Eagle Point
Clackamas vs. Tualatin
North Eugene vs. Crescent Valley
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.