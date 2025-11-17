Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 16, 2025
The quarterfinal round of the Oregon high school football postseason didn’t produce any huge surprises. The only upset in the 6A bracket saw 5-seed Central Catholic win at fourth-seeded Willamette, vaulting the Rams to No. 5 in this week’s High School on SI Oregon Top 25 while dropping the Wolverines to No. 7.
Two teams that won their quarterfinal matchups — No. 14 Churchill and No. 21 Burns — enter the rankings, displacing Dallas and Ridgeview.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 16, 2025
1. West Linn (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 10 Jesuit 42-28
Next up: vs. No. 5 Central Catholic, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 21
Lions junior QB Sloan Baker might be not only the state’s breakout player of the year but also its offensive player of the year. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two as the defending 6A champs advanced to their fifth consecutive semifinal.
2. Lake Oswego (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 22 Grants Pass 51-10
Next up: vs. No. 4 Nelson, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 21
University of Utah commit RB LaMarcus Bell ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns and took a 32-yard shovel pass from Hudson Kurland to the end zone in the third quarter to trigger the running clock.
3. Summit (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. West Albany 14-13
Next up: vs. No. 14 Churchill, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 21
The Storm were shut out in the second half after building a 14-10 lead, but Connor Conneely’s school-record sixth interception of the season with 40 seconds left clinched the victory.
4. Nelson (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 18 Lakeridge 21-7
Next up: vs. No. 2 Lake Oswego, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 21
Any talk of the Hawks being a fluke should be extinguished by now as they earned their first 6A semifinal appearance by shutting down the Pacers for the second time this season. Senior QB Danny Leary was 19-of-28 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Central Catholic (9-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 7 Willamette 27-20
Next up: vs. No. 1 Willamette, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 21
Senior Cole Thomas was the star of the night for the Rams, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and running for scores from 77 and 8 yards as they advanced to the semifinals for a sixth straight season.
6. Mountain View (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. then-No. 21 Dallas 14-0
Next up: vs. No. 9 Silverton, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 21
The Cougars’ hopes of making the state final for a third straight year stayed alive thanks to a stout defensive effort that included two first-half goal-line stands, while Alex Toolan tossed two touchdown passes.
7. Willamette (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Central Catholic 27-20
Next up: Season over
The Wolverines’ best season since 2007 ended because they couldn’t take care of the ball, throwing four interceptions.
8. Cascade (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Junction City 28-20
Next up: vs. No. 12 Scappoose, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 22
The Cougars held off the upset-minded Tigers thanks to another big game from senior RB Bryce Kuenzi, who ran for 262 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
9. Silverton (10-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 15 Wilsonville 35-32
Next up: vs. No. 6 Mountain View, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 21
The Foxes had lost to the Wildcats in the 2022 and 2024 playoffs but were not going to be denied by the two-time champs, with Levi Schurter running for 108 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Jesuit (8-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 West Linn 42-28
Next up: Season over
The Crusaders reclaimed the Metro League title this season and hung with the Lions for a half before faltering.
11. Cascade Christian (11-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. North Valley 48-0
Next up: vs. Gervais, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 21
The Challengers held their league rivals to 145 total yards in their sixth shutout of the season, while senior Deryk Farmer threw for three touchdowns and ran for two.
12. Scappoose (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Tillamook 46-7
Next up: vs. No. 8 Cascade, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 22
Junior RB Elijah Greenan Biggs ran for 151 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as the Indians beat their Cowapa League rivals for the second time this year.
13. Henley (8-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Estacada 42-0
Next up: vs. No. 16 Marshfield, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 22
The Hornets are looking to reach their third consecutive state final — they won the title in 2023 — and defensive performances like the one they put up against the Rangers, holding them to 120 yards and seven first downs, will get them there.
14. Churchill (8-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 20 Thurston 33-23
Next up: vs. No. 3 Summit, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 21
The Lancers avenged their regular-season loss to the Colts and became the lowest-seeded team to reach the 5A semifinals as senior TJ Wright caught three passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score.
15. Wilsonville (9-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Silverton 35-32
Next up: Season over
The Wildcats’ quest for a third consecutive 5A state title came to an end on the road despite holding a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter on Trevor Glos’ short touchdown pass to Luke Brainard.
16. Marshfield (10-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. La Grande 33-21
Next up: vs. No. 13 Henley, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 22
The Pirates outgained the Tigers 430-188 but couldn’t put their visitors from Eastern Oregon away until Jadyn Tice’s second touchdown run from 29 yards with 3:57 to play.
17. Banks (11-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Kennedy 29-0
Next up: vs. No. 21 Burns, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 22
The Braves forced six turnovers, including a 67-yard pick-six by Henry White among their five interceptions, to reach the semifinals for a fourth straight year.
18. Lakeridge (6-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Nelson 21-7
Next up: Season over
The Pacers could never get their offense out of second gear, and as a result, they finished the year 0-5 against the four 6A semifinalists.
19. Tualatin (6-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season over
20. Thurston (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Churchill 33-23
Next up: Season over
The Colts took a 23-20 lead midway through the third quarter on Hunter Bagwell’s 36-yard field goal but couldn’t muster any offense the rest of the way.
21. Burns (10-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Vale 32-20
Next up: vs. No. 17 Banks, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 22
Senior QB Jack Wright missed most of the first meeting with their Eastern Oregon League rivals due to an injury, but he went 14-of-25 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in leading the defending 3A champs in the rematch.
22. Grants Pass (7-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Lake Oswego 51-10
Next up: Season over
The Cavemen closed to within 14-10 early in the second quarter, but a disastrous stretch late in the first half blew the game open.
23. Lebanon (8-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season over
24. Mountainside (6-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season over
25. Sherwood (7-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season over
Dropped out
21. Dallas
25. Ridgeview
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter