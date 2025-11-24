Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 24, 2025
There is a new No. 1 in the penultimate High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings after Central Catholic took down defending Class 6A champion West Linn 21-14 in the semifinals.
Lake Oswego takes over the top spot going into the Black Friday title game against the Rams, who climbed to No. 3 with their victory. Between the 6A title contenders sits Summit, which survived a rough first half in its 5A semifinal to get past Churchill to reach its first title game since 2022, where the Storm will meet No. 7 Silverton.
High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 24, 2025
1. Lake Oswego (11-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 5 Nelson 31-12
Next up: vs. No. 3 Central Catholic, Class 6A championship, Nov. 28
The Lakers are back in the state final for the second straight season, looking for their first title since 2018, after building a 31-0 third-quarter lead thanks to a punishing run game led by seniors LaMarcus Bell (156 yards, 3 TDs) and Hudson Kurland (148 yards, 1 TD).
2. Summit (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 13 Churchill 28-14
Next up: vs. No. 7 Silverton, Class 5A championship, Nov. 28
The Storm trailed 12-7 at halftime but stormed to victory in the second half, propelled by another magnificent performance from senior RB Jude Anderson, who ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.
3. Central Catholic (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 4 West Linn 21-14
Next up: vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego, Class 6A championship, Nov. 28
Senior WR Dayvion Curtis caught a diving 31-yard touchdown pass from Robbie Long with 2:59 to play, and the Rams put up a goal-line stand that stopped West Linn inches short of the end zone to earn a fifth title game appearance in the past nine years.
4. West Linn (11-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Central Catholic 21-14
Next up: Season over
The Lions had the ball three inches away from a game-tying touchdown in the final minute, but on fourth down, the shotgun snap flew over junior QB Sloan Baker’s head, ending their reign atop the 6A ranks.
5. Nelson (10-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 31-12
Next up: Season over
The best season in the five-year-old program’s history came to an end against one of the state’s blue bloods as they started slow, fell behind 31-0, and couldn’t rally despite senior QB Danny Leary’s 351 passing yards and two touchdowns.
6. Willamette (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: Season over
7. Silverton (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 9 Mountain View 35-21
Next up: vs. No. 2 Summit, Class 5A championship, Nov. 28
The Foxes return to the championship game for the first time since winning the 2021 title as senior QB Chase Dominguez threw for 175 yards and a touchdown while running for another score, leading them to 438 total yards.
8. Cascade (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 19 Scappoose 55-19
Next up: vs. No. 12 Henley, Class 4A championship, Nov. 29
It was the Bryce Kuenzi show in the Cougars’ semifinal win as the senior ran for 259 yards and a career-high tying six touchdowns on 33 carries and returned the second-half kickoff 59 yards to set up a score as they pulled away from a 22-13 halftime lead.
9. Mountain View (10-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Silverton 35-21
Next up: Season over
The Cougars’ bid to reach a third consecutive 5A final came to an end as they allowed Silverton to score touchdowns on each of its first five possessions and convert nine of its 12 third downs.
10. Cascade Christian (12-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Gervais 36-0
Next up: vs. No. 17 Burns, Class 3A championship, Nov. 29
The Challengers haven’t allowed a point in their three playoff games, giving up just 137 total yards to the Cougars as Deryk Farmer made a game-high 10 tackles while throwing for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing.
11. Jesuit (8-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season over
12. Henley (9-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 20 Marshfield 26-14
Next up: vs. No. 9 Cascade, Class 4A championship, Nov. 29
The Hornets built a 26-0 lead midway through the third quarter and bled the clock dry after giving up a touchdown with 6:18 to play to return to the title game for a third straight season, looking to add to their 2023 championship.
13. Churchill (8-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Summit 28-14
Next up: Season over
The Lancers made a run to the 5A semifinals as a 13-seed, but they couldn’t hold onto a 12-7 halftime lead as four turnovers did them in.
14. Wilsonville (9-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: Season over
15. Lakeridge (6-5)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season over
16. Tualatin (6-4)
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season over
17. Burns (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. No. 21 Banks 36-31
Next up: vs. No. 10 Cascade Christian, Class 3A championship, Nov. 29
The defending champs beat the Braves in the semifinals for the second straight year as senior QB Jack Wright had 247 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns to help the Hilanders erase an early 14-0 deficit.
18. South Medford (8-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Sandy 14-7
Next up: Season over
The third time was the charm for the Panthers in the Columbia Cup, the second-tier 6A postseason bracket the OSAA created four years ago, as they finally won in their third consecutive appearance in the final thanks to two Makana Brown first-half touchdown passes.
19. Scappoose (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Cascade 55-19
Next up: Season over
For the second time this season, the Indians couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars despite Will Kessi’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Olsen in the final minute of the first half drawing them within 22-13 at halftime.
20. Marshfield (10-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 12 Henley 26-14
Next up: Season over
The Pirates couldn’t recover from falling into a 26-0 hole midway through the third quarter despite Enoch Niblett tossing touchdown passes of 56 yards to Lane Olsen and 59 yards to Hadyn Widdicombe to lead a rally.
21. Banks (11-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to No. 17 Burns 36-31
Next up: Season over
The Braves led 14-0 early and got the ball back after forcing a punt with 3:32 to play, but a bad snap on third down quashed their final drive to spoil a huge night from senior WR Jarrett Martin, who returned from injury to catch 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.
22. Thurston (10-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season over
23. Grants Pass (7-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season over
24. Lebanon (8-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season over
25. Mountainside (6-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season over
Dropped out
25. Sherwood
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter