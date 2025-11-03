Oregon High School Football Top 25 State State Rankings – Nov. 2, 2025
Most of the teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 tuned up for the postseason with easy victories, but that wasn’t the case for No. 11 Lebanon, which needed a late touchdown and two-point conversion to secure the outright Mid-Willamette Conference title.
Meanwhile, No. 19 Sherwood also needed some last-minute heroics to claim its conference championship outright, and Grants Pass defeated West Salem to replace the Titans in this week’s rankings.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 2, 2025
1. West Linn (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Oregon City (Ore.) 49-14
Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Lions tuned up for their state championship defense by winning the Battle for the Bridge, with junior QB Sloan Baker throwing for 267 yards and four touchdowns, while senior RB Viggo Anderson ran for a season-high 143 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth game back from injury.
2. Willamette (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. South Salem 56-20
Next up: vs. No. 16 Mountainside, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
Sophomore QB Zeke Thomas was a perfect 10-for-10 through the air for 262 yards and four touchdowns — three of them to senior WR Hunter Vaughn — while also rushing for 56 yards and a score for the Wolverines.
3. Lake Oswego (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 14 Lakeridge 35-14
Next up: vs. Sprague, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
Senior RB LaMarcus Bell romped to 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to help the Lakers win the annual Battle of the Lake rivalry and carry momentum into the state playoffs.
4. Summit (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Caldera 47-0
Next up: vs. Gresham, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
RB Jude Anderson gained 106 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, but more important for the Storm’s title hopes, senior WR/S Connor Conneely returned to the lineup from a bone bruise in his ankle, catching his first pass since Week 3.
5. Nelson (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Clackamas 63-7
Next up: vs. West Salem, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Hawks rolled in the Battle of Happy Valley rivalry to wrap up their first outright Mt. Hood Conference championship.
6. Mountain View (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Bend 40-7
Next up: vs. Hillsboro, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
The Cougars won the oldest of the Bend rivalry games as Ryder Carpenter ran for two scores and caught one of Alex Toolan’s two touchdown passes, and Angel Valenzuela ran for one touchdown and returned a blocked punt for another.
7. Central Catholic (7-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Sandy 39-6
Next up: vs. Newberg, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Rams bounced back from their loss to Nelson to start a new Mt. Hood Conference win streak and enter the postseason on a high note.
8. Jesuit (7-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Sunset 59-8
Next up: vs. No. 15 Tualatin, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
Junior RB Luke Ortner returned from injury to run for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and QB Jack Wilson threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a 97-yard touchdown — one of seven scoring plays of 25 or more yards for the Crusaders.
9. Wilsonville (8-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. McKay 70-0
Next up: vs. No. 23 Ridgeview, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
Junior QB Trevor Glos was 4-for-4 passing for 112 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats scored in all three phases as they eased into the playoffs, where they hope to win a third consecutive state title.
10. Cascade (9-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Estacada 46-6
Next up: vs. Pendleton, Class 4A first round, Nov. 7
The Cougars wrapped up the Tri-Valley Conference title by routing the defending champs on the road, with senior RB Bryce Kuenzi rushing for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
11. Lebanon (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. No. 25 Dallas 30-29
Next up: vs. Churchill, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
Warriors coach Troy Walker went for two and the win after Brison Edwards hit Zech Halsey on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, and the senior quarterback came through with the game-winning conversion to give Lebanon the outright Mid-Willamette Conference title.
12. Silverton (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Corvallis 41-14
Next up: vs. Crater, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
The Foxes blocked two punts in the first quarter, and senior QB Chase Dominguez threw for four touchdowns and ran for another.
13. Thurston (9-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Bend, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
The Colts moved their Week 9 nonleague game to Week 0 to give themselves a week off before the start of the postseason.
14. Lakeridge (5-4)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Lake Oswego 35-14
Next up: at No. 21 Glencoe, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Pacers lost their fourth game against a Top 10 opponent, although this was the first decisive defeat of the bunch.
15. Tualatin (6-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Tigard 36-0
Next up: at No. 8 Jesuit, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
Junior RB Cole Hachmeister ran for two touchdowns, and junior DB Carter Lemon returned an interception for a score — one of three turnovers the Timberwolves forced to go with three sacks.
16. Mountainside (6-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Beaverton 48-0
Next up: at No. 2 Willamette, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Mavericks posted their second shutout of the season to clinch a spot in the 6A championship bracket.
17. Banks (9-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Warrenton 42-7
Next up: vs. Sutherlin, Class 3A first round, Nov. 7
Junior QB Nate Lyda threw for 148 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Braves tuned up for the postseason by wrapping up the Coastal Range League title.
18. Scappoose (8-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Gladstone 40-0
Next up: vs. Baker, Class 4A first round, Nov. 7
The Indians did all their damage in the first half, with junior QB Will Kessi throwing for 177 yards and a touchdown, and junior RB Elijah Greenan Biggs and sophomore Colton Smith each running for two scores.
19. Sherwood (7-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Newberg 27-26
Next up: vs. No. 24 Grants Pass, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Bowmen won their fifth consecutive outright Pacific Conference title as senior Jack Wilson ran for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns and made 10 tackles and an interception, and senior FB Jones Dickover scored the go-ahead touchdown from a yard out with 21.9 seconds left.
20. Cascade Christian (9-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Lakeview 77-6
Next up: vs. Pleasant Hill, Class 3A first round, Nov. 7
The Challengers rolled to the home win and the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs, with junior Bryson Walker running for 84 yards and two touchdowns (giving him 25 all-purpose TDs for the season) and Caleb Scaglione, Mikey Covey and Seth Scaglione all returning kicks for scores.
21. Glencoe (8-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. McMinnville 48-6
Next up: vs. No. 14 Lakeridge, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
Crimson Tide senior RB Daniel Heninger touched the ball just nine times but made the most of them, finishing with 294 all-purpose yards, including a 73-yard punt return and six carries for 165 yards and two scores, moving him to No. 13 on the all-time 6A single-season list with 2,366 yards and 22 touchdowns on 193 carries.
22. Henley (6-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Mazama 48-6
Next up: vs. Seaside, Class 4A first round, Nov. 7
The Hornets reign over the Southside Series yet again, defeating their crosstown rivals for the third straight year as senior QB Joseph Janney was 13-of-19 for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
23. Ridgeview (7-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Redmond 57-14
Next up: at No. 9 Wilsonville, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
Senior QB Gage Hobbs threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and a score, and Logan Lee caught two touchdown passes as the Ravens punched their postseason ticket.
24. Grants Pass (6-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 17 West Salem 31-28
Next up: at No. 19 Sherwood, Class 6A first round, Nov. 7
The Cavemen trailed 21-10 at halftime before taking the game over in the third quarter with three consecutive touchdowns, with junior QB Jordan Rossetta tossing two touchdown passes to Brevik Hill during that stretch and three times during the game.
25. Dallas (6-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to No. 11 Lebanon 30-29
Next up: vs. Milwaukie, Class 5A first round, Nov. 7
The Dragons lost their third straight to a Top 25 opponent, this time faltering after grabbing a 29-14 lead on back-to-back touchdown runs of 7 and 4 yards by Aidan Galusha.
Dropped out
17. West Salem
–
