Oregon high school girls basketball computer rankings (2/3/2025)
The 2024-25 Oregon high school girls basketball season rolls on and High School on SI continues to crank out its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon high school girls basketball computer rankings, as of Feb. 2, 2025:
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
1. Jefferson (19-1)
2. Willamette (14-5)
3. McMinnville (11-5)
4. Clackamas (15-2)
5. Benson Tech (10-3)
6. West Linn (12-5)
7. South Medford (15-2)
8. Grants Pass (12-4)
9. Tualatin (15-3)
10. Forest Grove (10-7)
CLASS 5A RANKINGS
1. Silverton (14-1)
2. South Albany (12-3)
3. Corvallis (11-4)
4. Redmond (14-6)
5. Crater (18-1)
6. Crescent Valley (9-6)
7. West Albany (12-4)
8. Summit (14-5)
9. Springfield (12-5)
10. Caldera (9-7)
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Henley (16-2)
2. Philomath (12-3)
3. Stayton (15-1)
4. La Grande (14-4)
5. Marist (9-5)
6. Cascade (9-4)
7. Astoria (7-6)
8. Seaside (10-6)
9. Marshfield (11-9)
10. Tillamook (5-0)
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Amity (18-0)
2. Vale (17-2)
3. Cascade Christian (14-3)
4. Taft (15-5)
5. Pleasant Hill (15-5)
6. Banks (17-3)
7. Yamhill-Carlton (13-4)
8. Corbett (11-5)
9. Jefferson (15-4)
10. Coquille (16-1)
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Weston-McEwen (17-4)
2. Salem Academy (20-1)
3. Stanfield (15-6)
4. Heppner (12-5)
5. East Linn Christian Academy (12-6)
6. Enterprise (12-7)
7. Monroe (13-6)
8. Knappa (15-4)
9. Myrtle Point (15-4)
10. Western Christian (16-3)
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Crane (17-3)
2. Country Christian (17-4)
3. Union (15-1)
4. Jordan Valley (15-3)
5. North Clackamas Christian (15-4)
6. Imbler (15-4)
7. North Douglas (14-3)
8. New Hope Christian (16-0)
9. Elgin (15-4)
10. Southwest Christian (10-7)
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports