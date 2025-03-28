Oregon high school girls track and field: 40 top seniors to watch in 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school basketball state tournaments are barely in our rear-view mirror, and we already are upon the opening weeks of spring sports throughout the state.
Here are 40 of the top senior girls track and field athletes in Oregon.
Note: Career bests are outdoor marks.
Abby Behrman, Estacada
Career bests: Shot put, 41 feet, 6 inches; Discus, 139-1
Behrman is a three-time Tri-Valley Conference district champion in the discus. She took second at the 4A state meet as a sophomore and won the title last spring. She added her first district shot put crown last year and took second at state, and this spring she has added more than 2 feet to her shot personal best.
Abby Greenspan, Catlin Gabel
Career bests: 100-meter hurdles, 15.52 seconds; High jump, 5-2¼
Greenspan has medaled six times at the 3A state meet. She won her first title last May in the 100 high hurdles, placed second in the high jump and ran a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay.
Addy Martin, Adrian
Career bests: 100, 12.64; 200, 26.01; 400, 59.53
Martin is the latest sibling in her family to dominate at the 1A state meet, owning eight individual gold medals — sweeping the sprint titles each of the past two years — and sitting in the top 10 of the Oregon 1A all-time lists in all three sprints.
Alexa Anderson, Tigard
Career bests: High jump, 5-6; Pole vault, 12-9
Anderson’s bid to defend the 6A state title in the pole vault she won as a sophomore (she placed second in the high jump) was derailed by a season-ending injury in early April. She’s come back strong this year, clearing 13 feet indoors three times and finishing fifth at the West Coast Championships last month.
Ava Barnett, New Hope Christian
Career bests: 100, 12.64; 200, 26.29; Long jump, 17-8; Triple jump, 35-1
Barnett successfully defended her 1A long jump state title last spring and added medals in the 100 (fourth), 200 (second) and triple jump, taking second in her first year in the event. She has 11 state medals.
Averie Peterson, Santiam
Career bests: 400, 59.86; 800, 2:16.79; 1500, 4:47.84; Triple jump, 34-8
Peterson completed an unusual double at last year’s 2A state championships, successfully defending her title in the 800 and adding her first title in the triple jump. She placed second in the 1,500 last year, giving her nine medals in five events during her career.
Avery Coker, Ida B. Wells
Career bests: 100 hurdles, 14.59; 300 hurdles, 45.27
Coker went undefeated against in-state competition in the 100 hurdles last year, with her only loss coming at the Oregon Relays. She finished the season as back-to-back 6A state champion in the high hurdles and PIL district champion in the lows, narrowly missing the final at the state meet.
B Genduso, Century
Career bests: Pole vault, 12-2¾
Genduso won her second Pacific Conference pole vault district title last spring, then placed second at the 6A state meet and took home gold in the Emerging Elite division of the Nike Outdoor Nationals, with her winning vault moving her to 27th on the all-time state list.
Cameron Gatlin, Jesuit
Career bests: 100 hurdles, 14.87; 300 hurdles, 44.05
Gatlin is a budding heptathlete who won the Junior Olympic regional title two years ago and finished second last July. For the Crusaders, she focuses on the hurdles, sweeping the Metro League district titles last year and placing fifth at the 6A state meet in the 300s after taking third as a sophomore.
Caroline Mauro, Catlin Gabel
Career bests: 100, 12.89; High jump, 5-10¾; Long jump, 18-3¾
Mauro didn’t take up the high jump until her freshman year, and after jumping a 7-inch personal best that season and winning the first of her three 3A state titles in the event, she’s become one of the best in state history — her personal-best jump placed her second at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and moved the Princeton signee to No. 6 on the all-time state list. She placed second at state last year in the long jump and ran on the Eagles' third-place 4x100 relay.
Catherine Phillips, Mountainside
Career bests: High jump, 5-7¼; Long jump, 16-8
Phillips’ only losses last season were to Mauro at the Oregon Relays and the Jesuit Twilight Relays. She capped her spring by outdueling a deep field to win the 6A state title — she placed second and fourth in her first two state meets.
Celia James, Salem Academy
Career bests: 400, 58.86; 800, 2:23.57
As a junior, James added a second 2A state championship in the 400 to the gold medal she won as a freshman (she placed fourth between), then finished third in her first 800 state final and anchored the Crusaders’ 4x400 relay to victory.
Chloe Huyler, Lakeridge
Career bests: 800, 2:14.31; 1500, 4:23.48; Mile, 4:44.22; 3000, 9:33.15
Huyler moved to Lake Oswego from Reno, Nev., where she won four NIAA 1A state titles in her first two high school seasons. At Lakeridge, she dropped soccer for cross country, winning the 6A state title last fall with the second-fastest time ever on the Lane Community College 5K course to go with the 3,000 state championship she won in May (she placed third in the 1,500). She signed with Notre Dame in November and finished fourth in the mile (running 4:40.66) and third in the 2-mile at the New Balance Indoor Nationals this month.
Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian
Career bests: 1500, 4:45.83; 3000, 10:09.27
Lalonde is one of the state's most accomplished small-school distance runners in recent history, sweeping the 2A state titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 the past two seasons and taking fourth in the 2-mile Emerging Elite race at last June’s Nike Outdoor Nationals, moving to No. 2 on the all-time Oregon 2A list for 3K en route. She added a second 3A/2A/1A cross country title in November, breaking the meet record.
Ella Randall, Pine Eagle
Career bests: Shot put, 39-8; Discus, 101-1
Randall won 1A shot put state titles as a freshman and sophomore, then finished third last year in her first loss in the event since the Baker Invitational her freshman year — a streak of 20 meets.
Ellis Heslam, Roosevelt
Career bests: 100, 12.49; 200, 24.93; 400, 55.24
Heslam will join older brother Will to run collegiately — she's headed to the University of Utah — and now she’d like to follow in his footsteps and win her first state titles as a senior. Whereas Will was a middle-distance specialist, Ellis focuses on the sprints. She finished sixth at the 6A state meet last year in the 200 and fourth in the 400.
Emersen Ruppe, West Linn
Career bests: 100, 12.37; 200, 24.83; 400, 56.10
Ruppe enjoyed a breakthrough junior season for the Lions, winning Three Rivers League district titles in the 100 and 200 and placing fifth at the 6A state meet in the 100. She anchored the fifth-place 4x100 relay. She won four medals at the Junior Olympic regional championships and won the 400 at the West Coast indoor championships last month.
Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley
Career bests: 1500, 4:31.82; 3000, 9:28.52; 5000, 16:10.16
The North Carolina State signee will try to become the sixth girl in state history and first since Sailor Hutton (Bandon, 2015-18) to win four state titles in the 3,000. Her winning time in the 5A final as a sophomore is the state's fourth-fastest all-time. She finished third in the 5K at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June and became the state’s first four-time cross country state champion in November — her winning time of 17:05.8 as a junior set the course record.
Emma Bennett, Jesuit
Career bests: 800, 2:09.71; 1500, 4:24.91; 3000, 9:41.94
Bennett has overcome plenty of adversity, coming back from tendinitis as a sophomore to win 6A state titles in the 800 and 1,500, then winning a cross country state championship as a junior before placing third in the 3K in the spring. She signed with Georgetown.
Feirin McConnell, Crow
Career bests: Discus, 94-1; Javelin, 117-6
McConnell posted a 10-foot personal best throwing for Triangle Lake last spring, qualifying for the 1A state meet for the first time and winning the title.
Genevieve Tebeau, Jefferson
Career bests: 100, 12.09; 200, 24.90; Long jump, 18-11¼
Tebeau broke through as a junior, earning her first individual 6A state berths and placing third in the 100 and fifth in the 200, then winning the Junior Olympic regional title in the 200.
Haley Butenschoen, Stayton
Career bests: 800, 2:18.37; 1500, 4:55.35
Butenschoen is a three-sport standout for the Eagles, finishing 14th at the 4A cross country state meet in November, earning Oregon West Conference defensive player of the year honors in helping Stayton win the girls state basketball championship, and now looking to win a third consecutive title in the 800.
Hayden Williams-Downing, West Linn
Career bests: 400, 57.57; 300 hurdles, 48.06; Javelin, 165-7
When Williams-Downing threw a 22-foot personal best in the first meet of her junior season, she announced herself as one of the nation’s best throwers. The University of Oregon commit finished the season undefeated in the event, throwing her personal best at the Jesuit Twilight Relays (No. 6 in state history), winning the 6A state title after placing seventh and third in her previous trips to state, and winning Nike Outdoor Nationals and American JavFest titles and taking fourth at the U-20 national meet.
Holli Vigue, Coquille
Career bests: Shot put, 37-10¾; Discus, 1314; Javelin, 111-6
Vigue was disappointed after her sophomore season, when she qualified for the 3A state meet in only one event — she won her first state title with a then-personal best in the discus. She successfully defended her title last spring and added a gold medal in the shot put (both with personal-best throws). “I feel like I’ve redeemed myself a little bit,” she said at the time. A month later, she finished seventh in the Emerging Elite shot put at Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Janice Hellesto, Philomath
Career bests: 100, 12.50; 200, 225.38; Long jump, 18-0½
Hellesto missed her chance at defending her 4A state title in the long jump when she scratched out of last year's Oregon West district meet, so she settled for winning silver medals in the 100 and 200 and anchoring the Warriors' 4x100 relay to victory.
Jaya Simmons, Valley Catholic
Career bests: 800, 2:25.08; 1500, 4:46.79; 3000, 10:05.29
Simmons has distance running in her blood, winning the 3A/2A/1A cross country state title as a junior (her title defense ended because of an illness after winning district for the third time), but she hadn’t turned out for track until her teammates finally convinced her to join them. The decision paid off when she won the 3A title in the 3K (her winning time moved her to No. 7 on the all-time Oregon 3A list) and placed third in the 1,500.
Kalina Saechao, Cascade
Career bests: Shot put, 39-11½; Discus, 124-5
Saechao lost one shot put competition last season (to 5A champion Avery DeVincenzi of Wilsonville at the Wilsonville Invitational) en route to repeating as Oregon West district champion and winning her first 4A state title. She also successfully defended her district title in the discus before finishing second at state.
Kenzie Bigej, Canby
Career bests: 800, 2:13.87; 1500, 4:31.64; 3000, 9:42.42
Bigej returned to her middle-distance roots last season after finishing third at the 5A state meet in the 1,500 and 3K as a sophomore, winning Northwest Oregon Conference district titles in the 800 and 1,500 before placing sixth in the 800 and fifth in the 1,500 at state. She added a 10th-place finish at the cross country state meet in November to the runner-up finish she posted as a junior.
Lillian Pickett, Cascade
Career bests: 200, 25.83; 400, 57.97
As a junior, Pickett chopped more than seven seconds off her personal best in the 400 en route to winning the 4A state title, adding the gold medal to her second consecutive fourth-place finish in the 200 and anchoring the 4x100 (third) and 4x400 (second) relays.
Mada Lee, Mazama
Career bests: Pole vault, 10-0; Long jump, 18-1¼; Triple jump, 36-3
Lee last season returned to the heights she reached as a freshman, when she placed fourth at the 4A state meet in the long and triple jumps, getting back to the state meet after a one-year absence and winning three medals — a silver in the triple jump and fourth-place finishes in the pole vault and long jump.
Marina Turpen, Lake Oswego
Career bests: 100, 12.72; 200, 25.44; 400, 57.31; 300 hurdles, 45.44
The lone returnee from the Lakers relay teams that swept the 6A titles the past two years, Turpen has also experienced individual success at the state meet, finishing eighth in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore and winning medals in the 400 (eighth) and 300 hurdles (sixth) last season.
Maya Kruger, Parkrose
Career bests: 100 hurdles, 15.31; 300 hurdles, 49.44; High jump, 5-4¼
Kruger transferred from Cleveland to Parkrose before her junior season and started high jumping after she joined the Broncos. Things started to click at the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet, where she jumped a 3-inch personal best, and she improved upon that by clearing another PR at the 5A state meet to win the title. She placed fifth at state in the high hurdles, and in February she finished sixth at 145 pounds at the 6A/5A wrestling state championships.
Melanie Lambson, Coquille
Career bests: Long jump, 17-7¼; Triple jump, 35-1
Lambson did her part to help the Red Devils win a third consecutive 3A team title, improving from third in the long jump as a sophomore to winning the gold medal last May and placing fourth in the triple jump.
Molly Mucken, Blanchet Catholic
Career bests: Shot put, 36-2; Discus, 121-9; javelin, 110-0
Mucken has won six medals at the 2A state championships, taking home her first title last year in the discus — avenging one of her two defeats during the season to Kennedy’s Tia Allen — and placing third in the shot.
Nevaeh James, Enterprise
Career bests: 100 hurdles, 15.69; 300 hurdles, 46.95
James qualified for state in five events during her first three seasons, winning a 2A state title in the 300 hurdles as a freshman and the high hurdles last spring, when the Montana State commit also finished second for the second year in a row in the 300s and ran legs on the state champion 4x100 and runner-up 4x400 relays.
Paiten Braseth, Imbler
Career bests: 800, 2:24.05; 3000, 10:51.25
Braseth took three gold medals from the state championships back to her Northeast Oregon home last spring, winning 1A state titles in the 800 and 3,000 and anchoring the Panthers' 4x400 relay to victory. The College of Idaho signee qualified for the 3A/2A/1A cross country state meet for the first time in the fall, placing eighth overall as the second-fastest 1A runner.
Peyton Craven, Molalla
Career bests: 100 hurdles, 15.28; High jump, 5-5; Long jump, 17-5½
Craven is a Country Christian student who competed for Colton as a sophomore, winning a 2A state title in the 100 hurdles and taking second in the high jump. Colton couldn’t field a program last year, so she ended up at Molalla for her junior year, where she went undefeated in both events to win 4A state titles. She placed third in the long jump and anchored the fourth-place 4x100 relay.
Sophia Malinoski, Lincoln
Career bests: 800, 2:11.65; 1500, 4:32.18; Mile, 4:52.94
The UCLA commit went from winning JV district titles as a freshman to a 6A state title in the 800 as a junior, bouncing back from a loss to teammate Ellery Lincoln at the PIL district meet to track her down in the final meters at the state meet in Eugene. Malinoski placed fourth in the 1,500 and ran a leg on the Cardinals’ fifth-place 4x400 relay, and she won the PIL cross country district title in late October.
Yazmeen Williges, Milwaukie
Career bests: Shot put, 40-3½; Discus, 141-5
Williges (formerly Yazmeen Brown) transferred from Nelson to Milwaukie midway through the spring of her sophomore year, then sustained injuries in a car accident that sidelined her until the Northwest Oregon Conference district meet. She overcame her injuries to win 5A state and Junior Olympic national titles that season and place third at state in the shot. She returned to the state meet last May and successfully defended her discus title, completing a season in which she did not lose to an in-state opponent.
Zowie Nunes, Ridgeview
Career bests: Shot put, 38-11; Discus, 122-3; Javelin, 151-9
Nunes’ first 5A javelin state title might have surprised her, but if she wins again this May, it’ll be no shock — she’d join state record-holder Haley Crouser (Gresham, 2010-13) as a four-time state champion, making her the sixth in state history and first since Grant Union’s Kaylee Wright completed the feat in 2019. Nunes also has won state medals in the shot (sixth as a sophomore) and discus (eighth last year).
