Oregon high school softball: 40 top seniors to watch in 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school basketball state tournaments are barely in our rear-view mirror, and we already are upon the opening week of spring sports throughout the state.
Here are 40 of the top senior softball players in Oregon.
Abigail Kessler, OF, Crescent Valley
As a junior, Kessler made the 5A all-state second team for the second year in a row after batting .475 (1.411 OPS) with seven doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 18 walks and just five strikeouts in 77 plate appearances.
Addy Northway, C, Grant Union/Prairie City
The 2A/1A player of the year as a junior will try to lead the Prospectors to a third consecutive state title after batting .490 (1.357 OPS) with 10 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 31 RBIs and 30 runs last season.
Ambur Livingston, OF, Putnam
Livingston batted .562 with 25 RBIs and 24 runs last season in making the 5A all-state first team. She’ll play at Mt. Hood Community College.
Anna Harper, OF, Henley
The two-time first-team all-state selection batted .427 with six home runs and 34 RBIs last season to lead the Hornets to the 4A state final.
Aubree Schmidt, IF, Hidden Valley
The first-team all-state shortstop helped the Mustangs reach the 4A state playoffs last year, batting .484 (.747 slugging) with 48 RBIs and 28 stolen bases and fielding .903.
Berkleigh Tuck, OF, Jesuit
As a junior, the second-team 6A all-state selection batted .326 in Metro League play (.889 OPS) with seven doubles, eight RBIs, 12 runs and eight stolen bases.
Braeli Martin, P, West Salem
Martin last year made the 6A all-state second team after going 9-6 with a 1.87 ERA, 1.182 WHIP, 139 strikeouts and 37 walks in 97⅓ innings. She batted .344 with nine doubles and 21 RBIs.
Brooklyn Lick, IF, Ridgeview
Lick made the 5A all-state second team last year, batting .517 (1.291 OPS) with five doubles, two home runs, 25 RBIs and 23 runs and posting a .918 fielding percentage.
Camryn Knight, OF, Sherwood
Knight was a third-team 6A all-state selection last season, when she batted .352 (.839 OPS) with 33 runs, 15 walks and 35 stolen bases. She did not commit an error in center field.
Cecilia Patraitis, IF, Yamhill-Carlton
Patraitis played a big role in getting the Tigers to the 3A state semifinals in 2024, batting .455 (slugging 1.023) with five doubles, a school-record 15 home runs and 43 RBIs in earning first-team all-state honors. She posted a .922 fielding percentage.
Charli Renner, OF, Barlow
The Western Oregon signee made the 6A all-state second team last season.
Claire Masters, IF, Tigard
Masters helped lead the Tigers to the 6A semifinals last year, with the first-team all-Three Rivers League selection batting .368 (1.073 OPS) with eight doubles, five home runs, 28 RBIs and 26 runs.
Despina Seufelemua, P, Gresham
The three-time all-state selection for The Dalles transferred to join the Gophers for her final high school season. She batted .353 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs last year.
Emily Pacheco, P, Cottage Grove
Pacheco last season made the 4A all-state second team with a 3.41 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 108⅔ innings. She hit two home runs, drove in 18 runs, scored 17 and stole seven bases.
Gaby Bauer, C, Valley Catholic
The first-team 3A all-state selection batted .537 and slugged .791 with one home run and 38 RBIs as a junior.
Genevieve Osburg, C, Lebanon
Osburg moved up from the 5A all-state third team as a sophomore to the second team last year, when she batted .544 with nine doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs, nine stolen bases and zero strikeouts in 65 plate appearances in Mid-Willamette Conference play for the Warriors, who reached the state final.
Hannah Houts, OF, Silverton
The 2024 second-team 5A all-state pick batted .398 (1.247 OPS) with eight doubles, eight home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs, and she had a .971 fielding percentage in helping the Foxes reach the state semifinals.
Isabella Lauerman, IF, Bend
The second-team all-state selection and Eastern Oregon University signee helped the Lava Bears win the 5A state title last year, batting .417 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, 34 runs and a team-high 20 stolen bases.
Kady Lindstrom, IF, Eagle Point
Lindstrom is a multisport standout for the Eagles, making the all-Midwestern League girls basketball first team this winter and the 5A all-state second team in softball last spring, when she batted .400 with 10 doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs and went 20 for 20 stealing bases. She did not commit an error at second base.
Kaylee Waller, OF, Sheldon
Waller had a breakthrough junior season for the Irish, batting .303 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and 14 runs. The 6A all-state third-teamer threw out four baserunners.
Kendall Miller, IF, Thurston
The third-team 5A all-state selection batted .300 with seven doubles, a home run and 20 RBIs last season. She sported a .962 fielding percentage, making just eight errors on 210 chances.
Kya Lindell, IF, Astoria
Lindell won 4A co-player of the year honors last season, when she batted .518 (1.234 OPS), scoring 41 runs and driving in 15. She has committed to Linfield University.
Lauren Glasser, OF, Bend
The first-team all-state selection batted .361 with seven home runs, eight doubles and seven stolen bases for the 5A state champion Lava Bears last season. She drove in 27 runs and scored 25. She has signed with Eastern Oregon University.
Lily Buendia, C, Junction City
Buendia fell one RBI shy of the single-season state record last year, finishing with 73 as she batted .659 with 14 home runs in making the 4A all-state first team.
Lily McCormick, P, Central
The two-way standout was a first-team 5A all-state selection as a utility player last season, hitting 10 home runs (she holds the school’s career record with 23) with a .563 batting average and 1.682 OPS and winning 10 games in the circle with a 3.86 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 119⅔ innings.
Maddie Brock, IF, The Dalles
The first-team 4A all-state selection blasted nine home runs for the Riverhawks as a junior and drove in 40 runs.
Malia Scanlan, IF, Cascade
The first-team 4A all-state selection batted .527 (1.625 OPS) with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 38 RBIs, 41 runs and five stolen bases as a junior. In 107 plate appearances, she struck out just three times.
Maleyah Thoele, OF, South Medford
Thoele made the 6A all-state second team last year, batting .436 with a .523 on-base percentage for the Panthers.
Marti Anderson, C, La Grande
Anderson earned 4A second-team all-state honors last season, batting .541 with 15 home runs and 35 runs, striking out just seven times in 85 plate appearances.
Megan Trissel, IF, Scio
The Loggers first baseman made her first 3A all-state team last year, earning first-team honors after helping them reach the state championship game for the second consecutive season.
Mya Ward, IF, West Salem
Ward made the 6A all-state team each of her first three seasons, improving upon her two third-team selections by making the first team last year after batting .459 (1.357 OPS) with 10 doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, five stolen bases and 19 runs.
Myleigh Cooper, P, Scio
The 3A player of the year and Cal Poly commit led the Loggers to their second consecutive state final last year, going 21-2 with an 0.77 ERA, 268 strikeouts and 26 walks in 135⅔ innings and batting .667 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs. Her 49 career home runs are No. 2 on the all-time state list.
Reaghan Gilbert, P, South Umpqua
The first-team all-state selection capped a junior season in which she went 15-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 1.106 WHIP, .180 batting average against and 100 strikeouts in 97 innings by tossing a four-hitter in the 3A final to lift the Lancers to their first state title. She batted .495 (1.323 OPS) with 14 doubles, five home runs, 52 RBIs and only four strikeouts.
Reece Jacobs, OF, Grant Union/Prairie City
In an offense that battered opponents for more than 11 runs per game, Jacobs stood out, with the first-team all-state center fielder posting team highs in batting average (.533 with a 1.536 OPS), doubles (14), home runs (eight) and RBIs (39) for the two-time defending 2A/1A state champions.
Reese Furstenberg, P, Pendleton
Furstenberg last year was a first-team 4A all-state selection for the state champion Buckaroos, going 17-2 with a 2.58 ERA, 165 strikeouts and 47 walks in 105⅔ innings splitting time with Kendall Murphy. She also was a force in the batter’s box, hitting .554 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBIs.
Sam Blackly, IF, Jesuit
Blackly made the 6A all-state third team last spring, when she batted .465 (team-high 1.428 OPS) in the Metro League, leading the Crusaders with five home runs and 18 RBIs and scoring 11 runs.
Savannah Watterson, IF, Grant Union/Prairie City
The third member of the Prospectors’ Slamming Sisters batted .500 (1.452 OPS) last season with 14 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBIs, a team-high 51 runs and 17 walks in earning first-team all-state honors at shortstop for the two-time defending 2A/1A state champions.
Sierra Llamas, C, Southridge
The Portland State signee was the 2024 Metro League player of the year and a first-team 6A all-state selection, batting .374 (.441 OBP) with four home runs in leading the Skyhawks to the state quarterfinals.
Taryn Ramsey, OF, Scio
Ramsey is a three-time 3A all-state selection and last year earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season after helping the Loggers reach the state final for the second year in a row.
Tatum Montiel, 1B, Marshfield
Montiel has a strong case for being the best female athlete on the South Coast. She made the 4A all-state softball team for the third time last year, earning first-team honors after blasting 10 home runs and driving in 47 — and that’s on top of twice being named 4A co-player of the year in volleyball and making the all-Sky Em League first team in basketball this winter.
