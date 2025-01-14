2024 Oregon all-state boys soccer team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School on SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024 high school boys soccer season.
First team
F Nevin Rueegger, Franklin, senior
The PIL player of the year capped a career during which he was a four-year starter for the Lightning with 16 goals and nine assists as a senior, leading them to the 6A state quarterfinals.
F Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior
Samuell led the state with 40 goals, becoming the 10th player in state history to reach the season milestone. He added 10 assists and won 4A player of the year honors.
F Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
The United Soccer Coaches All-American selection became the third Oregon player to score 100 career goals, finishing with 101 after finding the back of the net 29 times and assisting on nine goals as a senior for the 5A state champion.
F Layne Worrell, Henley, junior
Worrell led the 4A Hornets to their first state championship since 1990, scoring 16 goals with nine assists — including a goal and an assist as Henley rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the final. He converted his penalty to lead off the shootout.
M Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville, sophomore
The Grizzlies made the 6A final for the first time since 2016 thanks in large part to their Pacific Conference player of the year, who finished the season with 27 goals and nine assists.
M Jay R Flores, McNary, senior
It had been 16 years since the Celtics reached the 6A semifinals before Flores, the Central Valley Conference player of the year with 33 goals, led the Keizer school to within one win of its first championship game appearance.
M Kaden Roskowski, Summit, senior
Roskowski led the Storm in goals (17) and assists (14) to help them come within 30 minutes of winning back-to-back 5A state championships.
M Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore
Saghafi transferred from La Salle Prep last summer and added a needed jolt to the Crusaders attack, scoring 30 goals and assisting on 15. He won 6A player of the year honors and led Jesuit to its second state title in the past three years.
D Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
The four-year starter at center back made the 6A all-state team for the second time, helping the Wolverines reach the state playoffs.
D Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior
Bradley, a University of Portland commit, was an indispensable cog in the Lions transition game, enjoying an 87% success rate on 1,029 passes and averaging 13.8 recoveries per game. He chipped in two goals and four assists.
D Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
Garvey’s main task was stopping goals for the 5A state champion Falcons, but he stepped up to convert two penalties in the final 27 minutes of the final to lift them past Summit.
D Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior
Lachman, a co-Intermountain Conference player of the year, was asked to contribute more to the attack last season for the 5A runner-up Storm, and he delivered with 16 goals and five assists.
Flex Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
Lemuz built off a club season during which he earned first-team U16 ECNL Northwest all-conference honors, winning Three Rivers League player of the year and leading the Pacers to the top seed in the 6A playoffs and a quarterfinal appearance.
GK Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior
Clem signed with Dominican University, a Division II school in California, after a senior campaign in which he posted six shutouts and a 1.1 goals against average and earned 5A first-team all-state honors.
GK Mason Schinderle, Beaverton, junior
Schinderle allowed two goals during the regular season and five total, recording 12 clean sheets in becoming the first goalkeeper to win Metro League player of the year (sharing the honor with Jesuit's Vala Saghafi) as the Beavers went 14-1-2 — their most wins since their 1985 state championship season.
Player of the year
Vance Sheffield, F, La Salle Prep
Coach of the year
Adam Howard, McMinnville
In 2023, the Grizzlies went 7-2-6 and exited the 6A playoffs in the first round. This past season, in Howard’s fourth season at the helm, they converted those draws to victories — 15 in all, their most in a season since 2016, and just like that year, McMinnville reached the state final before losing in a shootout.
Second team
F Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior
F Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
F Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior
F Adrian Vidican, Westside Christian, junior
M Adan Figueroa Lampke, McMinnville, senior
M Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
M Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene, senior
M Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior
D Jahir Delgado, North Marion, senior
D Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
D Cal Spear, Beaverton, sophomore
D Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior
Flex Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass, senior
GK Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
GK Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior
Third team
F Matty Callison, Barlow, junior
F Papa Diallo, Catlin Gabel, junior
F Darby Geller, Grant, senior
F Henry Vanderhoff, Jesuit, junior
M Dom Gianotti, Central Catholic, senior
M Danny Gonzalez, McLoughlin, senior
M Carter Heikkila, Redmond, junior
M Giancarlo Rendon Benitez, Catlin Gabel, sophomore
D Ruben Bell, Stayton, sophomore
D Owen Bonnin, Grant, junior
D Andrew Klopcic, Valley Catholic, senior
D Axel Murray, Oregon Episcopal, junior
Flex Misael Diaz Rivera, Woodburn, senior
GK Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior
GK Gabe Wong, Westside Christian, senior
