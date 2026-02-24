Oregon (OSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores OSAA - February 24, 2026
Get OSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues on February 24, 2026
There are 96 games scheduled across Oregon top classes on Tuesday, February 24. You can follow every game live on our Oregon high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams as Southridge hosts Jesuit, and Canby takes on Wilsonville.
Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 24
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season rolls on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are 21 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Tuesday, February 24, highlighted by Lake Oswego vs. Lakeridge. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are 15 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Tuesday, February 24, highlighted by Corvallis vs. Crescent Valley. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are 12 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Tuesday, February 24, highlighted by Astoria vs. St. Helens. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are four games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Tuesday, February 24, highlighted by South Umpqua vs. Coquille. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Tuesday, February 24. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 1A classification on Tuesday, February 24. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
