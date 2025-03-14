Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Thursday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A quarterfinals
Day 2 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Thursday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers from Thursday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups.
Class 4A
Austin Palmer, Seaside
The senior led the Seagulls with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 56-34 loss to Cascade.
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
The junior post had 23 points, going 10 of 16 from the field, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked six shots in the Cowboys’ 54-48 loss to Baker.
Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose
The sophomore guard led the team with 18 points, making four 3-pointers, in a 58-52 loss to Mazama.
Evan Barsham, Scappoose
The senior made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the the loss to Mazama.
Gabe Nanni, Mazama
The senior overcame an off night shooting to finish with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings.
Isaiah Jones, Baker
The senior wing scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including the go-ahead layup with 1:46 to play to cap the defending champion’s comeback from an eight-point deficit.
Jace Jonas, Crook County
Jonas had 14 points and a game-high five assists for the Cowboys.
Jack Ainsworth, Marshfield
The freshman had a strong state tournament debut with 14 points and six rebounds as the Pirates rolled past Phoenix, 64-41.
Jordan Beals, Mazama
The senior led the Vikings with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Kai Hunt, Mazama
The senior guard went 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in the Vikings’ win.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Cougars’ victory.
Landon Knox, Cascade
The two-time Oregon West player of the year scored a game-high 23 points with six rebounds to lead the top seeds to victory.
Luke Jackson, Marshfield
The senior forward had a double-double with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds.
Martin Ortega, Phoenix
The senior made three 3-pointers and had 15 points with three assists for the Pirates.
Rasean Jones, Baker
The junior had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in the Bulldogs’ win.
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield
The Sky Em player of the year led the Pirates with 25 points, making 6 of 13 from 3-point range.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior, who is the older brother of South Medford standout girls post Mayenabasi Akpan, scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds — the most by any player in the quarterfinals.
Class 5A
Cohen Vandecoevering, Canby
The junior scored 13 points in the Cougars’ 61-39 victory over Crescent Valley.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior point guard had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Wildcats to a 64-54 win over West Albany.
Cooper Cousin, Canby
The sophomore came off the bench to connect twice from 3-point range and score 10 points.
Drake Devin, Wilsonville
The senior chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville
The senior post had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Wildcats’ victory.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in defeat.
Grey Nieman, West Albany
The sophomore guard finished with 11 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The NWOC co-player of the year made four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Jefferson Sand, Crescent Valley
The junior had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals coming off the bench.
Jett Bruce, Wilsonville
The sophomore wing scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Wildcats, who are vying for a ninth consecutive trip to the state final.
Jonah Lasselle, West Albany
The junior shared team-high scoring honors with 13 points to go with five rebounds and four steals.
Kai Scalley, Summit
The senior led the defending champion Storm with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in their 54-46 win over No. 2 Thurston.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior had 10 points and four rebounds for the Colts.
Noah Blair, Thurston
The Midwestern League defensive player of the year was the Colts’ offensive spark plug, scoring a game-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting with six rebounds.
Owen Hopkins, West Albany
The senior had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep
The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Falcons’ 53-31 victory over top-seeded Caldera.
Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep
The sophomore had 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting and three assists for the Falcons.
Rowan Blossey, Summit
The senior made two critical free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Storm some breathing room and finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
Ryder Grieb, Summit
The senior had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and handed out four assists.
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley
The senior had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Raiders.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior had 11 points, six rebounds and six steals in the Falcons’ win.
Will Jenson, Caldera
The senior post was the lone bright spot for the Wolfpack, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Class 6A
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge
The senior post scored a game-high 16 points and had six rebounds and three steals in the Skyhawks’ 56-50 loss to West Linn.
Anthony Best, Sprague
The senior post had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Olympians’ 73-47 loss to No. 1 Barlow.
Braxton Long, Sprague
The senior had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with seven assists and four rebounds in the Olympians’ 6A tournament debut.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The senior had 12 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists.
Gavin Gross, West Linn
The senior had 11 points and seven rebounds, and he made two free throws with 17 seconds left that helped seal the victory.
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit
The sophomore wing made four second-half 3-pointers and scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime as the Crusaders erased a 37-19 deficit to oust defending champion Central Catholic, 69-56.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The Wake Forest signee scored 13 points and had three assists for the Rams.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The sharpshooting senior followed a career-high 43-point night in the Round of 16 by scoring a game-high 25 points with six assists.
Jalen Nicholson, Central Catholic
The junior wing had 17 points and six rebounds in the Rams' loss to Jesuit.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Wildcats toppled No. 2 Tualatin 66-56 in their first trip to the Chiles Center since 2017.
Jason Grady, Westview
The Metro League player of the year had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help the Wildcats notch their first state tournament victory since 2011.
Javier Diaz, Tualatin
The senior post nearly had a double-double, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit
The junior scored 11 points for the Crusaders and hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 2:46 after Central Catholic cut their lead to five.
Kai Russell, Westview
The senior point guard hit four 3-pointers en route to 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Kevin Benson, West Linn
The senior led a balanced Lions attack with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow
The senior post scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.
Nikko Kalish, Southridge
The sophomore came off the bench to score 11 points and grab three rebounds.
Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin
The sophomore guard scored 12 points for the Timberwolves.
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help lead the Crusaders’ rally from an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter; he also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ryan Fraser, Jesuit
The senior scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half and hit four free throws in the final minute to help secure the victory.
Trey Price, West Linn
The sophomore had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Lions.
Thursday’s games
Class 4A quarterfinals
At Forest Grove High School
No. 1 Cascade 56, No. 8 Seaside 34
No. 5 Baker 54, No. 4 Crook County 48
No. 14 Mazama 58, No. 11 Scappoose 52
No. 2 Marshfield 64, No. 7 Phoenix 41
Class 5A quarterfinals
At Linfield University, McMinnville
No. 9 La Salle Prep 53, No. 1 Caldera 31
No. 4 Wilsonville 64, No. 5 West Albany 54
No. 14 Canby 61, No. 6 Crescent Valley 39
No. 7 Summit 54, No. 2 Thurston 46
Class 6A quarterfinals
At Chiles Center, Portland
No. 1 Barlow 73, No. 8 Sprague 47
No. 4 West Linn 56, No. 5 Southridge 50
No. 11 Jesuit 69, No. 3 Central Catholic 56
No. 7 Westview 66, No. 2 Tualatin 56
Friday’s games
Class 4A
Consolation semifinals
Seaside (17-9) vs. Crook County (19-7), 9 am
Scappoose (16-10) vs. Phoenix (17-8), 10:45 am
Championship semifinals
Baker (17-8) vs. Cascade (21-5), 6:30 pm
Mazama (15-11) vs. Marshfield (22-3), 8:15 pm
Class 5A
Consolation semifinals
West Albany (20-7) vs. Caldera (18-8), 9 am
Crescent Valley (20-6) vs. Thurston (22-4), 10:45 am
Championship semifinals
La Salle Prep (19-8) vs. Wilsonville (24-3), 6:30 pm
Canby (17-10) vs. Summit (19-8), 8:15 pm
Class 6A
Consolation semifinals
Sprague (22-5) vs. Southridge (22-6), 9 am
Central Catholic (19-8) vs. Tualatin (21-6), 10:45 am
Championship semifinals
West Linn (22-5) vs. Barlow (25-3), 6:30 pm
Jesuit (18-10) vs. Westview (22-5), 8:15 pm
