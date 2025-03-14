High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Thursday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A quarterfinals

The top performers from Thursday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups

Jesuit senior guard Patrick Kilfoil helped his team rally from an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter to eliminate defending champion Central Catholic.
Jesuit senior guard Patrick Kilfoil helped his team rally from an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter to eliminate defending champion Central Catholic.

Day 2 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Thursday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers from Thursday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups.

Class 4A

Austin Palmer, Seaside

The senior led the Seagulls with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 56-34 loss to Cascade.

Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County

The junior post had 23 points, going 10 of 16 from the field, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked six shots in the Cowboys’ 54-48 loss to Baker.

Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose

The sophomore guard led the team with 18 points, making four 3-pointers, in a 58-52 loss to Mazama.

Evan Barsham, Scappoose

The senior made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the the loss to Mazama.

Gabe Nanni, Mazama

The senior overcame an off night shooting to finish with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings.

Isaiah Jones, Baker

The senior wing scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including the go-ahead layup with 1:46 to play to cap the defending champion’s comeback from an eight-point deficit.

Jace Jonas, Crook County

Jonas had 14 points and a game-high five assists for the Cowboys.

Jack Ainsworth, Marshfield

The freshman had a strong state tournament debut with 14 points and six rebounds as the Pirates rolled past Phoenix, 64-41.

Jordan Beals, Mazama

The senior led the Vikings with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Kai Hunt, Mazama

The senior guard went 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in the Vikings’ win.

Kaiden Ford, Cascade

The senior had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Cougars’ victory.

Landon Knox, Cascade

The two-time Oregon West player of the year scored a game-high 23 points with six rebounds to lead the top seeds to victory.

Luke Jackson, Marshfield

The senior forward had a double-double with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Martin Ortega, Phoenix

The senior made three 3-pointers and had 15 points with three assists for the Pirates.

Rasean Jones, Baker

The junior had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in the Bulldogs’ win.

Steel Carpenter, Marshfield

The Sky Em player of the year led the Pirates with 25 points, making 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Tobias Akpan, Phoenix

The senior, who is the older brother of South Medford standout girls post Mayenabasi Akpan, scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds — the most by any player in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A

Cohen Vandecoevering, Canby

The junior scored 13 points in the Cougars’ 61-39 victory over Crescent Valley.

Cole Hammack, Wilsonville

The senior point guard had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Wildcats to a 64-54 win over West Albany.

Cooper Cousin, Canby

The sophomore came off the bench to connect twice from 3-point range and score 10 points.

Drake Devin, Wilsonville

The senior chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville

The senior post had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Wildcats’ victory.

Gavin Aguilar, West Albany

The senior guard had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in defeat.

Grey Nieman, West Albany

The sophomore guard finished with 11 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jaxon Lawson, Canby

The NWOC co-player of the year made four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jefferson Sand, Crescent Valley

The junior had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals coming off the bench.

Jett Bruce, Wilsonville

The sophomore wing scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Wildcats, who are vying for a ninth consecutive trip to the state final.

Jonah Lasselle, West Albany

The junior shared team-high scoring honors with 13 points to go with five rebounds and four steals.

Kai Scalley, Summit

The senior led the defending champion Storm with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in their 54-46 win over No. 2 Thurston. 

Lucas LaBounty, Thurston

The junior had 10 points and four rebounds for the Colts.

Noah Blair, Thurston

The Midwestern League defensive player of the year was the Colts’ offensive spark plug, scoring a game-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting with six rebounds.

Owen Hopkins, West Albany

The senior had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep

The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Falcons’ 53-31 victory over top-seeded Caldera.

Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep

The sophomore had 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting and three assists for the Falcons.

Rowan Blossey, Summit

The senior made two critical free throws with 23 seconds left to give the Storm some breathing room and finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

Ryder Grieb, Summit

The senior had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and handed out four assists.

Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley

The senior had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Raiders.

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

The senior had 11 points, six rebounds and six steals in the Falcons’ win.

Will Jenson, Caldera

The senior post was the lone bright spot for the Wolfpack, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Class 6A

Alonzo Hoff, Southridge

The senior post scored a game-high 16 points and had six rebounds and three steals in the Skyhawks’ 56-50 loss to West Linn.

Anthony Best, Sprague

The senior post had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Olympians’ 73-47 loss to No. 1 Barlow.

Braxton Long, Sprague

The senior had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with seven assists and four rebounds in the Olympians’ 6A tournament debut.

Brayden Barron, Barlow

The senior had 12 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists.

Gavin Gross, West Linn

The senior had 11 points and seven rebounds, and he made two free throws with 17 seconds left that helped seal the victory.

Isaac Bongen, Jesuit

The sophomore wing made four second-half 3-pointers and scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime as the Crusaders erased a 37-19 deficit to oust defending champion Central Catholic, 69-56.

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic

The Wake Forest signee scored 13 points and had three assists for the Rams.

Jalen Atkins, Barlow

The sharpshooting senior followed a career-high 43-point night in the Round of 16 by scoring a game-high 25 points with six assists.

Jalen Nicholson, Central Catholic

The junior wing had 17 points and six rebounds in the Rams' loss to Jesuit.

James Kefgen, Westview

The senior scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Wildcats toppled No. 2 Tualatin 66-56 in their first trip to the Chiles Center since 2017.

Jason Grady, Westview

The Metro League player of the year had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help the Wildcats notch their first state tournament victory since 2011.

Javier Diaz, Tualatin

The senior post nearly had a double-double, scoring nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jemai Lake, Tualatin

The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Joe Stimpson, Jesuit

The junior scored 11 points for the Crusaders and hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 2:46 after Central Catholic cut their lead to five.

Kai Russell, Westview

The senior point guard hit four 3-pointers en route to 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Kevin Benson, West Linn

The senior led a balanced Lions attack with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow

The senior post scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Nikko Kalish, Southridge

The sophomore came off the bench to score 11 points and grab three rebounds.

Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin

The sophomore guard scored 12 points for the Timberwolves.

Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit

The senior scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help lead the Crusaders’ rally from an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter; he also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Ryan Fraser, Jesuit

The senior scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half and hit four free throws in the final minute to help secure the victory.

Trey Price, West Linn

The sophomore had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Lions.

Thursday’s games

Class 4A quarterfinals

At Forest Grove High School

No. 1 Cascade 56, No. 8 Seaside 34

No. 5 Baker 54, No. 4 Crook County 48

No. 14 Mazama 58, No. 11 Scappoose 52

No. 2 Marshfield 64, No. 7 Phoenix 41

Class 5A quarterfinals

At Linfield University, McMinnville

No. 9 La Salle Prep 53, No. 1 Caldera 31

No. 4 Wilsonville 64, No. 5 West Albany 54

No. 14 Canby 61, No. 6 Crescent Valley 39

No. 7 Summit 54, No. 2 Thurston 46

Class 6A quarterfinals

At Chiles Center, Portland

No. 1 Barlow 73, No. 8 Sprague 47

No. 4 West Linn 56, No. 5 Southridge 50

No. 11 Jesuit 69, No. 3 Central Catholic 56

No. 7 Westview 66, No. 2 Tualatin 56

Friday’s games

Class 4A

Consolation semifinals

Seaside (17-9) vs. Crook County (19-7), 9 am

Scappoose (16-10) vs. Phoenix (17-8), 10:45 am

Championship semifinals

Baker (17-8) vs. Cascade (21-5), 6:30 pm

Mazama (15-11) vs. Marshfield (22-3), 8:15 pm

Class 5A

Consolation semifinals

West Albany (20-7) vs. Caldera (18-8), 9 am

Crescent Valley (20-6) vs. Thurston (22-4), 10:45 am

Championship semifinals

La Salle Prep (19-8) vs. Wilsonville (24-3), 6:30 pm

Canby (17-10) vs. Summit (19-8), 8:15 pm

Class 6A

Consolation semifinals

Sprague (22-5) vs. Southridge (22-6), 9 am

Central Catholic (19-8) vs. Tualatin (21-6), 10:45 am

Championship semifinals

West Linn (22-5) vs. Barlow (25-3), 6:30 pm

Jesuit (18-10) vs. Westview (22-5), 8:15 pm

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

