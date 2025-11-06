Oregon (OSAA) High School Football Playoffs Open This Week with 5 Top 25 Matchups
All the work put into the offseason and over the past nine weeks has brought us to this point in the Oregon high school football season. It’s playoff time, and High School on SI Oregon has all the scores you need in one place as we make our way through the postseason.
As we head into Round 1, here are five games to watch around the state matching teams in this week’s High School on SI Oregon Top 25.
No. 16 Mountainside (6-3) at No. 2 Willamette (9-0), Friday
The Wolverines are in rarified air for their program, which has never completed a regular season undefeated and haven’t hosted a home playoff game since 2007.
Their merry gang of transfers ran roughshod through the 6A South Central Football Conference and now will be tested by a Mavericks team led by University of New Mexico commit QB Cade Mitchell. Mountainside has battled the injury bug over the past few weeks but blasted Beaverton 48-0 in its finale to secure its spot in the championship bracket.
No. 15 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Jesuit (7-2), Friday
The Crusaders returned to the top of the Metro League roost this fall, reinvigorating its always potent run game led by junior RB Luke Ortner (1,649 yards, 19 touchdowns, including a school-record 396-yard game against Beaverton in Week 6) and complementing it with a solid passing attack directed by junior QB Jack Wilson (52-of-99, 878 yards, 10 TDs).
Now, they seek revenge from the Timberwolves, who beat them 13-7 in Week 1. Tualatin stumbled down the stretch, losing two of its final three games in the Three Rivers League, but recently welcomed back junior RB Cole Hachmeister (409 yards, 3 TDs) from a hip flexor injury.
No. 14 Lakeridge (5-4) at No. 21 Glencoe (8-1), Friday
This game will turn on which star running back is able to get untracked — Pacers senior Ansu Sanoe (835 yards, 11 TDs despite missing two games due to injury) or Crimson Tide senior Daniel Heninger, who broke the school record for career rushing yards two weeks ago and has run for 2,366 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall.
No. 24 Grants Pass (6-3) at No. 19 Sherwood (7-2), Friday
The Cavemen are in the 6A championship bracket for the first time since 2022, led by junior QB Jordan Rossetta (2,057 yards, 21 TDs), one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2027, while the Bowmen are old hands at this after winning their fifth consecutive Pacific Conference title and reaching the semifinals two years ago.
No. 23 Ridgeview (7-2) at No. 9 Wilsonville (8-1), Friday
The Ravens are enjoying their best season since 2021 but face a tall task in traveling across the Cascades to open the 5A playoffs against the two-time defending state champion Wildcats, who found an able replacement for Gatorade player of the year Mark Wiepert in junior QB Trevor Glos (2,111 yards and 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his first season as a starter).
