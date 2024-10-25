Oregon (OSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/25/2024)
The 2024 Oregon high school football season continues with a full slate of Week 8 matchups kicking off on Friday, featuring several important games across the state.
You can follow all of the OSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oregon High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's your guide to catching all of the Week 8 Oregon high school football action Friday night (Oct. 25, 2024).
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Oregon high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports