Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 1 scores, stars in 6A, 5A quarterfinals
Day 1 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Wednesday at two sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers from Wednesday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Thursday’s matchups.
Class 5A
Allie Mansur, Silverton
The junior guard had 12 points, four assists and two steals in the Foxes’ 63-58 victory over West Albany.
Fareeda Elmanhawy, Wilsonville
The junior forward scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the Wildcats’ 90-61 loss to Crater.
Freya Snow, Redmond
The sophomore post made the winning basket with 5 seconds left to lift the Panthers to a 44-42 win over Summit.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard led the Wildcats with 19 points and five assists.
Grace Hayashida, Silverton
The senior wing had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and five assists.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior forward led a balanced Foxes attack with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists and four steals.
Ikunaday Filipe, Springfield
The freshman was the only bright spot for the Millers in their 59-36 loss to South Albany, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Mylaena Norton, Redmond
The junior guard had a game-high 13 points in the Panthers’ victory.
Kalyn Christ, Summit
The junior post led the Storm with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard had a big game for the Bulldogs, making five 3-pointers on her way to 30 points with five assists and two steals.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard shot 13 of 21 from the field and scored a game-high 31 points with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior forward almost single-handedly outscored Springfield, going off for 35 points and making 7 of 11 from 3-point range to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard was on fire, going 12 of 17 (including 3 of 5 from 3-point range) for 27 points with six assists and six steals.
–
Class 6A
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson
The senior point guard scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and had four steals and three assists in the Democrats’ 62-58 victory over West Linn.
Brynn Smith, Willamette
Playing on her future home court, the senior had 19 points, four assists and two steals in the Wolverines’ 64-39 victory.
Charisma Johnson, Jefferson
The senior wing had six steals to go with 10 points and five rebounds.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The UC Santa Barbara signee matched Lawrence for game-high honors with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Diamond Wright, Willamette
The senior post scored 11 of her game-high 25 points during the decisive 20-4 run that erased a first-half deficit, and she grabbed seven rebounds (six offensive).
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford
The junior guard almost single-handedly kept the defending champion Panthers in the game, scoring a game-high 19 points and making three 3-pointers in their 47-37 loss to Tualatin.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The USC signee scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots in a 60-29 win over McMinnville.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post, one of the veterans of the Timberwolves’ previous tournament appearance two years ago, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots while guarding Southwest Conference player of the year Mayenabasi Akpan.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore wing scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the first half and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The bally-hooed freshman point guard had 15 points and five assists in her state tournament debut.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The University of Pittsburgh signee worked hard for her 10 points and eight rebounds, with the Cavaliers harassing her into 4-of-22 shooting.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior post battled through foul trouble to finish with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The Cavaliers’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made four against McMinnville to move within two of tying Shoni Schimmel (121 in 2009-10) for the state single-season record. Her 317 career 3-pointers are seven shy of the 6A record of 324 set by Bria Dixson from 2017-20.
Sara Mangum, Southridge
The senior guard made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points with six rebounds for the Skyhawks.
Victoria Nguyen, Willamette
The senior point guard led all players during the day with nine assists and grabbed five rebounds.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Class 5A
Linfield University (McMinnville)
No. 1 Crater 90, No. 8 Wilsonville 61
No. 4 Redmond 44, No. 5 Summit 42
No. 3 South Albany 59, No. 6 Springfield 36
No. 2 Silverton 63, No. 7 West Albany 58
Class 6A
Chiles Center, University of Portland
No. 1 Jefferson 62, No. 9 West Linn 58
No. 5 Clackamas 60, No. 4 McMinnville 29
No. 3 Tualatin 47, No. 6 South Medford 37
No. 2 Willamette 66, No. 7 Southridge 42
Thursday’s games
Class 4A quarterfinals
Forest Grove High School
No. 1 Philomath (21-5) vs. No. 8 Crook County (16-9), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 La Grande (19-4) vs. No. 5 Cascade (18-6), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Henley (23-2) vs. No. 11 Baker (17-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Stayton (24-1) vs. No. 7 Seaside (14-9), 8:15 p.m.
Class 5A consolation semifinals
Linfield University (McMinnville)
No. 8 Wilsonville (17-10) vs. No. 5 Summit (20-7), 9 a.m.
No. 6 Springfield (18-8) vs. No. 7 West Albany (20-7), 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A consolation semifinals
Chiles Center, University of Portland
No. 9 West Linn (20-8) vs. No. 4 McMinnville (21-6), 9 a.m.
No. 6 South Medford (22-5) vs. No. 7 Southridge (19-8), 10:45 a.m.
