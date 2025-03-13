High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 1 scores, stars in 6A, 5A quarterfinals

The top performers from Wednesday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Thursday’s matchups

René Ferrán

Willamette’s Diamond Wright scored a game-high 25 points in a quarterfinal win over Southridge on Wednesday.
Willamette's Diamond Wright scored a game-high 25 points in a quarterfinal win over Southridge on Wednesday.

Day 1 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Wednesday at two sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers from Wednesday’s quarterfinals, final scores and all of Thursday’s matchups.

Class 5A

Allie Mansur, Silverton

The junior guard had 12 points, four assists and two steals in the Foxes’ 63-58 victory over West Albany.

Fareeda Elmanhawy, Wilsonville

The junior forward scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the Wildcats’ 90-61 loss to Crater.

Freya Snow, Redmond

The sophomore post made the winning basket with 5 seconds left to lift the Panthers to a 44-42 win over Summit.

Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville

The junior guard led the Wildcats with 19 points and five assists.

Grace Hayashida, Silverton

The senior wing had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and five assists.

Hadley Craig, Silverton

The senior forward led a balanced Foxes attack with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists and four steals.

Ikunaday Filipe, Springfield

The freshman was the only bright spot for the Millers in their 59-36 loss to South Albany, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Mylaena Norton, Redmond

The junior guard had a game-high 13 points in the Panthers’ victory.

Kalyn Christ, Summit

The junior post led the Storm with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Payton Starwalt, West Albany

The sophomore guard had a big game for the Bulldogs, making five 3-pointers on her way to 30 points with five assists and two steals.

Sage Winslow, Crater

The senior guard shot 13 of 21 from the field and scored a game-high 31 points with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany

The junior forward almost single-handedly outscored Springfield, going off for 35 points and making 7 of 11 from 3-point range to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Taylor Young, Crater

The junior guard was on fire, going 12 of 17 (including 3 of 5 from 3-point range) for 27 points with six assists and six steals.

Charisma Johnson
Jefferson guard Charisma Johnson / René Ferrán

Class 6A

Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson

The senior point guard scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and had four steals and three assists in the Democrats’ 62-58 victory over West Linn.

Brynn Smith, Willamette

Playing on her future home court, the senior had 19 points, four assists and two steals in the Wolverines’ 64-39 victory.

Charisma Johnson, Jefferson

The senior wing had six steals to go with 10 points and five rebounds.

Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson

The UC Santa Barbara signee matched Lawrence for game-high honors with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Diamond Wright, Willamette

The senior post scored 11 of her game-high 25 points during the decisive 20-4 run that erased a first-half deficit, and she grabbed seven rebounds (six offensive).

Dyllyn Howell, South Medford

The junior guard almost single-handedly kept the defending champion Panthers in the game, scoring a game-high 19 points and making three 3-pointers in their 47-37 loss to Tualatin.

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

The USC signee scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots in a 60-29 win over McMinnville.

Jordyn Smith, Tualatin

The senior post, one of the veterans of the Timberwolves’ previous tournament appearance two years ago, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots while guarding Southwest Conference player of the year Mayenabasi Akpan.

Kaylor Buse, West Linn

The sophomore wing scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the first half and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Love Lei Best, Tualatin

The bally-hooed freshman point guard had 15 points and five assists in her state tournament debut.

Macie Arzner, McMinnville

The University of Pittsburgh signee worked hard for her 10 points and eight rebounds, with the Cavaliers harassing her into 4-of-22 shooting.

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford

The junior post battled through foul trouble to finish with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Sara Barhoum, Clackamas

The Cavaliers’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made four against McMinnville to move within two of tying Shoni Schimmel (121 in 2009-10) for the state single-season record. Her 317 career 3-pointers are seven shy of the 6A record of 324 set by Bria Dixson from 2017-20.

Sara Mangum, Southridge

The senior guard made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points with six rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Victoria Nguyen, Willamette

The senior point guard led all players during the day with nine assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Class 5A

Linfield University (McMinnville)

No. 1 Crater 90, No. 8 Wilsonville 61

No. 4 Redmond 44, No. 5 Summit 42

No. 3 South Albany 59, No. 6 Springfield 36

No. 2 Silverton 63, No. 7 West Albany 58

Class 6A

Chiles Center, University of Portland

No. 1 Jefferson 62, No. 9 West Linn 58

No. 5 Clackamas 60, No. 4 McMinnville 29

No. 3 Tualatin 47, No. 6 South Medford 37

No. 2 Willamette 66, No. 7 Southridge 42

Thursday’s games

Class 4A quarterfinals

Forest Grove High School

No. 1 Philomath (21-5) vs. No. 8 Crook County (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 La Grande (19-4) vs. No. 5 Cascade (18-6), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Henley (23-2) vs. No. 11 Baker (17-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Stayton (24-1) vs. No. 7 Seaside (14-9), 8:15 p.m.

Class 5A consolation semifinals

Linfield University (McMinnville)

No. 8 Wilsonville (17-10) vs. No. 5 Summit (20-7), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Springfield (18-8) vs. No. 7 West Albany (20-7), 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A consolation semifinals

Chiles Center, University of Portland

No. 9 West Linn (20-8) vs. No. 4 McMinnville (21-6), 9 a.m.

No. 6 South Medford (22-5) vs. No. 7 Southridge (19-8), 10:45 a.m.

Published
