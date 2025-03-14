High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Thursday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A

The top performers from Thursday’s games, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups

René Ferrán

Kenzi Hollenbeck and Stayton were one of four quarterfinal winners at the OSAA Class 4A girls basketball state tournament Thursday.
Day 2 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Thursday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers from Thursday’s games, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups.

Day 1 stars

Class 4A

Ashlyn Dalton, Baker

The senior scored seven of her 11 points in the decisive third quarter, when the Bulldogs outscored the defending champion Hornets 19-11 to erase a 24-23 halftime deficit en route to a 57-48 victory.

Breeci Hampton, Stayton

The sophomore made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Eagles romped to a 68-32 win over Seaside.

Emily Henderson, Crook County

The senior was a bright spot for the Cowgirls in their 53-35 loss to Philomath, leading the team with 11 points.

Kathryn Samek, Stayton

The sophomore scored a game-high 17 points, blocked four shots and grabbed four rebounds.

Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton

The senior pulled down 12 rebounds — the most of any player in the quarterfinals — and had four assists, three steals and six points.

Lily Logsdon, Baker

The sophomore guard had 11 points and six steals for the Bulldogs.

Makayla Schroeder, Henley

The freshman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets.

Makenna White, Seaside

The junior led the Seagulls with eight points, five rebounds and two steals.

Makenzie Schacher, Stayton

The junior had 12 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

Molly Rasmussen, Baker

In the freshman’s tournament debut, she scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists.

Olivia Bennett, Cascade

The junior scored eight of her 26 points in the second quarter as the Cougars built a 32-17 lead en route to a 66-47 win over La Grande.

Peyton Daggett, La Grande

The junior had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers.

Reagan Heiken, Philomath

The sophomore came out strong for the Warriors with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting with 10 rebounds and five steals.

Rowan Evans, La Grande

The junior led the Tigers with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade

The junior was 7-of-11 from the field and scored 17 points with four rebounds and three steals.

Senia Campos, Henley

The junior led the Hornets with 12 points.

Class 5A

Audrey Counts, Wilsonville

The senior had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Wildcats bounced back to beat Summit 73-41 and reach the consolation final.

Darissa Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield

The junior point guard had 12 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds to help the Millers hold off West Albany 56-55 and clinch a trophy finish.

Fareeda ElManhawy, Wilsonville

The junior nearly had a double-double, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds (eight offensive) to go with nine points.

Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville

The junior made six 3-pointers and was 8 of 13 from the field en route to a game-high 28 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Iyahna Woodard, Springfield

The sophomore had 10 points and five rebounds for the Millers.

Kalyn Christ, Summit

The junior led the Storm with nine points and four rebounds.

Karlee Martirano, West Albany

The sophomore finished the season with a double-double — 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Lily Hamblin, West Albany

The freshman was 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Natalie Tidwell, West Albany

The sophomore made up for an off game from star junior Payton Starwalt, hitting seven 3-pointers and finishing with 21 points and three steals.

Sailor Hall, Springfield

The sophomore made seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points with four steals.

Class 6A

Brielle Balensifer, West Linn

The freshman bounced back from an off game to finish with 14 points and six rebounds as the Lions reached the consolation final with a 68-52 win over McMinnville.

Camryn Herzberg, Southridge

The freshman had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Skyhawks clinch a trophy finish with a 59-51 win over South Medford. 

Dyllyn Howell, South Medford

The junior made 6 of 12 3-pointers and shared game-high honors with 22 points. She grabbed five rebounds.

Kaylor Buse, West Linn

The sophomore scored 10 of her team-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter, when the Lions went on a 20-3 run to erase a seven-point deficit. She finished 11 of 18 from the field and had three assists and four steals.

Macie Arzner, McMinnville

The University of Pittsburgh signee closed her brilliant high school career with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford

The junior post finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.

Reese Jordan, West Linn

The junior had 17 points, eight assists and four steals in the Lions’ victory.

Rylie McManus, McMinnville

The senior guard made three 3-pointers and scored all 10 of her points in the first half.

Sara Mangan, Southridge

The senior point guard had 22 points and four assists to lead the Skyhawks to victory.

Thursday’s games

Class 4A quarterfinals

At Forest Grove High School

No. 1 Philomath 53, No. 8 Crook County 35

No. 5 Cascade 66, No. 4 La Grande 47

No. 11 Baker 57, No. 3 Henley 48

No. 2 Stayton 68, No. 7 Seaside 32

Class 5A consolation semifinals

At Linfield University, McMinnville

No. 8 Wilsonville 73, No. 5 Summit 41

No. 6 Springfield 56, No. 7 West Albany 55

Class 6A consolation semifinals

At Chiles Center, Portland

No. 9 West Linn 68, No. 4 McMinnville 52

No. 7 Southridge 59, No. 6 South Medford 51

Friday’s games

Class 4A

Consolation semifinals

Crook County (16-10) vs. La Grande (19-5), 9 am

Seaside (14-10) vs. Henley (23-3), 10:45 am

Championship semifinals

Cascade (19-6) vs. Philomath (22-5), 1:30 pm

Baker (18-9) vs. Stayton (25-1), 3:15 pm

Class 5A

Championship semifinals

No. 4 Redmond (21-5) vs. No. 1 Crater (26-1), 1:30 pm

No. 3 South Albany (23-4) vs. No. 2 Silverton (24-3), 3:15 pm

Class 6A

Championship semifinals

No. 5 Clackamas (26-2) vs. No. 1 Jefferson (27-1), 1:30 pm

No. 3 Tualatin (24-2) vs. No. 2 Willamette (23-5), 3:15 pm

