Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Thursday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A
Day 2 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Thursday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers from Thursday’s games, final scores and all of Friday’s matchups.
Class 4A
Ashlyn Dalton, Baker
The senior scored seven of her 11 points in the decisive third quarter, when the Bulldogs outscored the defending champion Hornets 19-11 to erase a 24-23 halftime deficit en route to a 57-48 victory.
Breeci Hampton, Stayton
The sophomore made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Eagles romped to a 68-32 win over Seaside.
Emily Henderson, Crook County
The senior was a bright spot for the Cowgirls in their 53-35 loss to Philomath, leading the team with 11 points.
Kathryn Samek, Stayton
The sophomore scored a game-high 17 points, blocked four shots and grabbed four rebounds.
Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton
The senior pulled down 12 rebounds — the most of any player in the quarterfinals — and had four assists, three steals and six points.
Lily Logsdon, Baker
The sophomore guard had 11 points and six steals for the Bulldogs.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets.
Makenna White, Seaside
The junior led the Seagulls with eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
Makenzie Schacher, Stayton
The junior had 12 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.
Molly Rasmussen, Baker
In the freshman’s tournament debut, she scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists.
Olivia Bennett, Cascade
The junior scored eight of her 26 points in the second quarter as the Cougars built a 32-17 lead en route to a 66-47 win over La Grande.
Peyton Daggett, La Grande
The junior had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore came out strong for the Warriors with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting with 10 rebounds and five steals.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior led the Tigers with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade
The junior was 7-of-11 from the field and scored 17 points with four rebounds and three steals.
Senia Campos, Henley
The junior led the Hornets with 12 points.
Class 5A
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Wildcats bounced back to beat Summit 73-41 and reach the consolation final.
Darissa Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield
The junior point guard had 12 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds to help the Millers hold off West Albany 56-55 and clinch a trophy finish.
Fareeda ElManhawy, Wilsonville
The junior nearly had a double-double, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds (eight offensive) to go with nine points.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior made six 3-pointers and was 8 of 13 from the field en route to a game-high 28 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Iyahna Woodard, Springfield
The sophomore had 10 points and five rebounds for the Millers.
Kalyn Christ, Summit
The junior led the Storm with nine points and four rebounds.
Karlee Martirano, West Albany
The sophomore finished the season with a double-double — 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Lily Hamblin, West Albany
The freshman was 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Natalie Tidwell, West Albany
The sophomore made up for an off game from star junior Payton Starwalt, hitting seven 3-pointers and finishing with 21 points and three steals.
Sailor Hall, Springfield
The sophomore made seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points with four steals.
Class 6A
Brielle Balensifer, West Linn
The freshman bounced back from an off game to finish with 14 points and six rebounds as the Lions reached the consolation final with a 68-52 win over McMinnville.
Camryn Herzberg, Southridge
The freshman had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Skyhawks clinch a trophy finish with a 59-51 win over South Medford.
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford
The junior made 6 of 12 3-pointers and shared game-high honors with 22 points. She grabbed five rebounds.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore scored 10 of her team-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter, when the Lions went on a 20-3 run to erase a seven-point deficit. She finished 11 of 18 from the field and had three assists and four steals.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The University of Pittsburgh signee closed her brilliant high school career with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior post finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.
Reese Jordan, West Linn
The junior had 17 points, eight assists and four steals in the Lions’ victory.
Rylie McManus, McMinnville
The senior guard made three 3-pointers and scored all 10 of her points in the first half.
Sara Mangan, Southridge
The senior point guard had 22 points and four assists to lead the Skyhawks to victory.
Thursday’s games
Class 4A quarterfinals
At Forest Grove High School
No. 1 Philomath 53, No. 8 Crook County 35
No. 5 Cascade 66, No. 4 La Grande 47
No. 11 Baker 57, No. 3 Henley 48
No. 2 Stayton 68, No. 7 Seaside 32
Class 5A consolation semifinals
At Linfield University, McMinnville
No. 8 Wilsonville 73, No. 5 Summit 41
No. 6 Springfield 56, No. 7 West Albany 55
Class 6A consolation semifinals
At Chiles Center, Portland
No. 9 West Linn 68, No. 4 McMinnville 52
No. 7 Southridge 59, No. 6 South Medford 51
Friday’s games
Class 4A
Consolation semifinals
Crook County (16-10) vs. La Grande (19-5), 9 am
Seaside (14-10) vs. Henley (23-3), 10:45 am
Championship semifinals
Cascade (19-6) vs. Philomath (22-5), 1:30 pm
Baker (18-9) vs. Stayton (25-1), 3:15 pm
Class 5A
Championship semifinals
No. 4 Redmond (21-5) vs. No. 1 Crater (26-1), 1:30 pm
No. 3 South Albany (23-4) vs. No. 2 Silverton (24-3), 3:15 pm
Class 6A
Championship semifinals
No. 5 Clackamas (26-2) vs. No. 1 Jefferson (27-1), 1:30 pm
No. 3 Tualatin (24-2) vs. No. 2 Willamette (23-5), 3:15 pm
