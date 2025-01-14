Oregon's top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's best posts
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys basketball. This list focuses on the post players and is based on nominations from coaches throughout the state.
OREGON'S BEST BOYS BASKETBALL POST PLAYERS
Jack Clarke, Lakeridge, 6-7 senior
Clarke is one of the best rim protectors in the Three Rivers League (12.8 points, 11 rebounds, 2.3 blocks per game in Lakeridge’s first four games) and will be counted upon to get the Pacers back to the 6A playoffs after they ended a seven-year postseason drought last February. “He can score inside and rebound and block shots with the best of them,” Lakeridge coach Jimmy Watts said.
Trevor Cooper, Cottage Grove, 6-5 sophomore
Lions coach Seth Hutchison described Cooper as a guard-post hybrid equally comfortable pounding away in the low block or taking over a game at the three-point line. He averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game as a freshman and has bumped those numbers to 18 and nine in the early going this winter. “He’s a tough-nosed kid and absolutely loves the game of basketball,” Hutchison said. “He’s physical, tough around the rim, plays above the rim and can stretch the floor.”
Javier Diaz, Tualatin, 6-7 senior
Diaz set a school record last season shooting 65% from the field, third-best in the state, and averaged 6.3 points and five rebounds in earning all-Three Rivers League honorable mention. He’s pushed those numbers to 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.
Matthew Fauth, Hood River Valley, 6-4 senior
Fauth provides an inside presence for the Eagles, averaging 10.5 points and two blocks in the first couple of games to follow a junior campaign in which he averaged 8.7 points, four rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Eli Forsha, Sheldon, 6-4 senior
The second-team all-Southwest Conference selection won a 6A state championship in the triple jump in May. He averaged 18 points and nine rebounds in the first few games this season.
Jason Grady, Westview, 6-5 senior
Grady missed all of last season after ankle surgery, and as he continues showing he’s fully recovered (six points, four rebounds, three assists per game in the first two weeks), his recruiting will pick up after he received several scholarship offers before the season.
Will Jenson, Caldera, 6-9 senior
Jenson battled injuries during his junior season, finishing with averages of 13.1 points and seven rebounds per game. Now 100% healthy, “Will is demanding a lot of attention on defense and has done a great job of finding his teammates when they double him,” Wolfpack coach Evan Dougherty said of Jenson, who is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds. “He is going to wreak havoc in league play.”
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, 6-5 senior
Keeney missed much of last season for the Timberwolves after breaking his collarbone during the football season, returning in time for their postseason run and averaging 11 points and six rebounds — including a 25-point performance in their second-round win against West Salem. He’ll quarterback BYU next season, but he’s enjoying his final high school basketball season, averaging 11.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists through four games.
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, 6-9 junior
Lowenbach is the lone all-Tri-Valley Conference selection returning from last season's surprise 4A state qualifiers who placed sixth at the tournament, making the second team after averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for the Cowboys. He also made the all-tournament second team, leading all players with 29 rebounds (9.7 per game) and six blocked shots.
Luke Read, Churchill, 6-7 freshman
Read is one of the few freshmen in Lancers history to enter the starting lineup, and he is averaging 5.7 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his first seven games and showing why coach Sky Stickney considers him one of the top freshmen in the state (No. 3 in Prep Hoops Oregon’s ranking of class of 2028 prospects).
Peyton Read, Westview, 6-7 senior
Read signed with Washington State last month as a tight end but is back for his final high school basketball season after averaging seven points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior. Over the first couple of weeks, he averaged nine points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.
Ty Read, Churchill, 6-10 junior
Read transferred across town from Sheldon, providing an inside presence for the Lancers while averaging 10.7 points and 10 rebounds over the first three weeks of the season. “Ty is a true stretch post with a great handle and touch for the basketball,” Churchill coach Sky Stickney said.
Matthew Suppah-Scott, Madras, 6-3 junior
Not only is Suppah-Scott the team’s leading scorer (15.2 points, 12 rebounds, 68.3 FG%), but coach Nick Brown called him “also our best leader” in helping the White Buffaloes to a 7-3 start.
Tyson Walker, West Albany, 6-3 junior
Walker, a second-team 5A all-state selection as an outside linebacker for the football team, provides toughness in the middle for the Bulldogs. He averaged 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds during the first two weeks.
