Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026

Get Portland area schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues Friday, February 13

Ben Dagg

Portland high school basketball / Jay Johnson

There are 44 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Curtis vs. Camas and Century taking on Sherwood in what should be an exciting night of basketball.

Goldendale vs. Bridgeport – 4:30 PM

Scappoose vs. St. Helens – 5:30 PM

Nelson vs. Barlow – 5:30 PM

Lebanon vs. Silverton – 5:30 PM

Sandy vs. David Douglas – 5:30 PM

Dallas vs. Central – 5:30 PM

Crescent Valley vs. Woodburn – 5:30 PM

West Linn vs. Lakeridge – 5:30 PM

Corvallis vs. West Albany – 5:30 PM

Astoria vs. Tillamook – 5:30 PM

South Albany vs. McKay – 5:30 PM

Curtis vs. Camas – 6:00 PM

Sumner vs. Skyview – 6:00 PM

Elmira vs. Harrisburg – 6:00 PM

McDaniel vs. Grant – 6:00 PM

Reynolds vs. Clackamas – 6:00 PM

Salem Academy vs. Jefferson – 6:00 PM

Taft vs. Amity – 6:00 PM

Benson Tech vs. Franklin – 6:00 PM

Scio vs. Dayton – 6:00 PM

Central Catholic vs. Gresham – 6:00 PM

Sprague vs. McNary – 6:15 PM

Union vs. Kentridge – 7:00 PM

Aloha vs. Southridge – 7:00 PM

Ridgeview vs. Redmond – 7:00 PM

Cleveland vs. Jefferson – 7:00 PM

Estacada vs. Gladstone – 7:00 PM

North Marion vs. Philomath – 7:00 PM

Sweet Home vs. Stayton – 7:00 PM

Caldera vs. Bend – 7:00 PM

Marist vs. Seaside – 7:00 PM

Cascade vs. Newport – 7:00 PM

Jesuit vs. Mountainside – 7:00 PM

Roosevelt vs. Ida B. Wells – 7:15 PM

Glencoe vs. Forest Grove – 7:15 PM

Sunset vs. Beaverton – 7:15 PM

Century vs. Sherwood – 7:15 PM

McMinnville vs. Newberg – 7:15 PM

Toutle Lake vs. Rainier – 7:30 PM

Banks vs. Oregon Episcopal – 7:30 PM

La Grande vs. Baker – 7:30 PM

Lake Oswego vs. Tualatin – 7:30 PM

North Salem vs. West Salem – 7:45 PM

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

