Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
There are 48 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Crook County vs. Summit and Centennial taking on Parkrose in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Kentwood vs. Camas – 5:00 PM
Tillamook vs. Scappoose – 5:30 PM
Central vs. Silverton – 5:30 PM
Corvallis vs. Lebanon – 5:30 PM
David Douglas vs. Barlow – 5:30 PM
Astoria vs. Seaside – 5:30 PM
Lake Oswego vs. West Linn – 5:30 PM
Woodburn vs. South Albany – 5:30 PM
Gresham vs. Sandy – 5:30 PM
Dallas vs. Crescent Valley – 5:30 PM
West Albany vs. McKay – 5:30 PM
Prosser vs. Selah – 6:00 PM
Washougal vs. WF West – 6:00 PM
Woodland vs. Tumwater – 6:00 PM
La Center vs. King's Way Christian – 6:00 PM
Kalama vs. Fort Vancouver – 6:00 PM
Columbia vs. Hoquiam – 6:00 PM
McDaniel vs. Lincoln – 6:00 PM
Nelson vs. Clackamas – 6:00 PM
Cleveland vs. Benson Tech – 6:00 PM
Grant vs. Franklin – 6:00 PM
South Salem vs. Sprague – 6:15 PM
Bend vs. Ridgeview – 6:30 PM
Crook County vs. Summit – 6:30 PM
Central Catholic vs. Reynolds – 6:30 PM
Skyview vs. Auburn – 7:00 PM
Kennedy Catholic vs. Union – 7:00 PM
Aloha vs. Jesuit – 7:00 PM
Sweet Home vs. North Marion – 7:00 PM
Stayton vs. Newport – 7:00 PM
Redmond vs. Caldera – 7:00 PM
Philomath vs. Cascade – 7:00 PM
Sunset vs. Mountainside – 7:00 PM
Wilsonville vs. Hillsboro – 7:15 PM
Jefferson vs. Ida B. Wells – 7:15 PM
Forest Grove vs. McMinnville – 7:15 PM
Canby vs. Milwaukie – 7:15 PM
Westview vs. Beaverton – 7:15 PM
Centennial vs. Parkrose – 7:15 PM
La Salle vs. Putnam – 7:15 PM
Liberty vs. Sherwood – 7:15 PM
Newberg vs. Century – 7:15 PM
Rainier vs. Riverdale – 7:30 PM
Banks vs. Warrenton – 7:30 PM
Tualatin vs. Tigard – 7:30 PM
Black Hills vs. Ridgefield – 7:45 PM
Columbia River vs. R.A. Long – 7:45 PM
McNary vs. North Salem – 7:45 PM
