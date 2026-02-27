High School

Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 27, 2026

Get Portland area schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues Friday, February 27

Ben Dagg

Portland high school basketball
Portland high school basketball / Jay Johnson

There are 30 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, February 27. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 27, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with West Albany vs. Central and Crook County taking on Ridgeview in what should be an exciting night of basketball.

Seaside vs. Scappoose – 5:30 PM

McKay vs. Silverton – 5:30 PM

Crescent Valley vs. Lebanon – 5:30 PM

Woodburn vs. Dallas – 5:30 PM

West Albany vs. Central – 5:30 PM

South Albany vs. Corvallis – 5:30 PM

Ida B. Wells vs. Grant – 5:45 PM

Lakeridge vs. Oregon City – 5:45 PM

Franklin vs. McDaniel – 6:00 PM

Benson Tech vs. Roosevelt – 6:00 PM

Caldera vs. Mountain View – 6:30 PM

Bend vs. Summit – 6:30 PM

Crook County vs. Ridgeview – 6:30 PM

The Dalles vs. Molalla – 7:00 PM

Cascade vs. Astoria – 7:00 PM

Parkrose vs. Hood River Valley – 7:00 PM

Lincoln vs. Cleveland – 7:00 PM

St. Helens vs. Tillamook – 7:00 PM

Westview vs. Sunset – 7:15 PM

Liberty vs. McMinnville – 7:15 PM

Century vs. Glencoe – 7:15 PM

La Salle vs. Milwaukie – 7:15 PM

Centennial vs. Putnam – 7:15 PM

Hillsboro vs. Canby – 7:30 PM

Lake Oswego vs. Tigard – 7:30 PM

Jesuit vs. Beaverton – 7:30 PM

West Linn vs. Tualatin – 7:30 PM

South Salem vs. McNary – 7:45 PM

West Salem vs. Sprague – 7:45 PM

Mountainside vs. Southridge – 8:00 PM

Published
