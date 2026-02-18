San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026

High School

The Texas high school basketball season is winding down with more competitive matchups
There are 21 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:

Southwest Legacy vs Jay – 5:00 PM

Pearsall vs Carrizo Springs – 6:00 PM

La Vernia vs San Antonio Memorial – 6:15 PM

McCollum vs Southwest – 6:30 PM

Pieper vs Wagner – 6:30 PM

Veterans Memorial vs Alamo Heights – 6:30 PM

Winn vs Southside – 6:30 PM

Seguin vs Brackenridge – 6:30 PM

Boerne-Champion vs Smithson Valley – 6:30 PM

Boerne vs Tivy – 6:30 PM

Canyon Lake vs Bandera – 6:30 PM

Medina Valley vs Laredo LBJ – 7:00 PM

Harlandale vs South San Antonio – 7:00 PM

Somerset vs Pleasanton – 7:00 PM

Johnson vs Steele – 7:00 PM

Clemens vs Judson – 7:00 PM

Canyon vs San Marcos – 7:00 PM

Del Rio vs Alexander – 7:00 PM

Fredericksburg vs Long Creek – 7:30 PM

Floresville vs Uvalde – 7:30 PM

Gonzales vs Cuero – 7:30 PM

