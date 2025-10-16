Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including many games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. West Linn vs Lake Oswego will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Woodburn (1-5) vs Stayton (5-1), 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Mountain View vs Redmond. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prairie (4-2) vs Evergreen (3-3), 4:30 PM
North Marion (2-4) vs Valley Catholic (4-2), 5:00 PM
Scio (2-4) vs Newport (1-5), 5:00 PM
Kennedy (4-2) vs Gervais (4-2), 5:00 PM
Creswell (4-3) vs Madras (1-5), 5:00 PM
Banks (6-0) vs Yamhill-Carlton (1-5), 5:00 PM
Amity (2-4) vs Taft (4-2), 5:00 PM
Baker (1-5) vs Ontario (0-6), 6:00 PM
Seton Catholic (4-3) vs King's Way Christian (2-4), 6:00 PM
McDaniel (2-4) vs Grant (1-5), 7:00 PM
Warrenton (4-2) vs Willamina (2-3), 7:00 PM
Tillamook (5-1) vs Scappoose (5-1), 7:00 PM
The Dalles (3-3) vs Pendleton (0-6), 7:00 PM
Junction City (4-2) vs Philomath (4-2), 7:00 PM
Gladstone (0-4) vs St. Helens (1-5), 7:00 PM
Estacada (4-2) vs Molalla (1-5), 7:00 PM
Sweet Home (5-1) vs Crescent Valley (3-3), 7:00 PM
La Grande (3-3) vs Cascade (6-0), 7:00 PM
Seaside (2-4) vs Astoria (3-3), 7:00 PM
Sunset (2-4) vs Southridge (1-5), 7:00 PM
South Salem (0-6) vs West Salem (5-1), 7:00 PM
Oregon City (3-3) vs Tigard (1-5), 7:00 PM
North Salem (3-3) vs North Medford (0-6), 7:00 PM
Reynolds (1-5) vs Nelson (4-1), 7:00 PM
McMinnville (1-5) vs Sherwood (4-2), 7:00 PM
Liberty (4-1) vs Newberg (4-2), 7:00 PM
Lakeridge (3-3) vs Tualatin (5-1), 7:00 PM
West Linn (6-0) vs Lake Oswego (6-0), 7:00 PM
Jesuit (4-2) vs Mountainside (4-2), 7:00 PM
Ida B. Wells (4-3) vs Lincoln (5-1), 7:00 PM
Grants Pass (4-2) vs Sprague (3-4), 7:00 PM
Rainier (2-4) vs Gaston (3-3), 7:00 PM
Central Linn (2-4) vs Harrisburg (4-2), 7:00 PM
La Salle (2-4) vs Parkrose (3-3), 7:00 PM
Mountain View (5-1) vs Redmond (2-4), 7:00 PM
McNary (1-5) vs McKay (0-6), 7:00 PM
Putnam (0-6) vs David Douglas (1-5), 7:00 PM
Willamette (6-0) vs Dallas (6-0), 7:00 PM
West Albany (3-3) vs Corvallis (2-3), 7:00 PM
Central (3-3) vs South Albany (2-4), 7:00 PM
Hood River Valley (5-1) vs Centennial (3-3), 7:00 PM
Canby (3-3) vs Forest Grove (4-2), 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (6-1) vs Caldera (1-5), 7:00 PM
Bend (3-3) vs Ridgeview (5-1), 7:00 PM
Wilsonville (5-1) vs Aloha (2-4), 7:00 PM
Franklin (2-4) vs Roosevelt (3-3), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (1-6) vs Cleveland (0-7), 7:00 PM
Clackamas (2-3) vs Sandy (3-2), 7:00 PM
Westview (4-2) vs Beaverton (4-2), 7:00 PM
Barlow (1-5) vs Central Catholic (5-1), 7:00 PM
Salem Academy (1-4) vs Blanchet Catholic (1-5), 7:00 PM
Lebanon (4-1) vs Silverton (6-0), 7:00 PM
Burns (6-0) vs McLoughlin (3-3), 7:00 PM
Century (3-4) vs Glencoe (5-1), 7:00 PM
Dayton (6-0) vs Santiam Christian (5-1), 7:00 PM
Union (2-4) vs Skyview (1-4), 7:00 PM
Ridgefield (3-3) vs Columbia River (4-1), 7:00 PM
R.A. Long (0-6) vs Washougal (5-1), 7:00 PM
Camas (4-2) vs Battle Ground (3-3), 7:00 PM
Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-2) vs Goldendale (2-4), 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake (4-2) vs Rainier (1-5), 7:00 PM
Hudson's Bay (2-4) vs Woodland (4-2), 7:00 PM
Wahkiakum (6-0) vs Chief Leschi (1-4), 7:00 PM
Hockinson (1-5) vs Mark Morris (1-5), 7:00 PM
Fort Vancouver (0-6) vs Castle Rock (2-3), 7:00 PM
La Center (5-1) vs Stevenson (1-4), 7:00 PM
Othello (4-2) vs Prosser (4-2), 7:00 PM
Mountain View (0-6) vs Shelton (1-5), 7:00 PM
Kelso (5-1) vs Heritage (6-0), 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Raymond-South Bend (2-4) vs Columbia (1-4), 2:00 PM
Summit (7-0) vs Crook County (2-4), 3:00 PM
