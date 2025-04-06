Roosevelt's Aster Jones blazing her way up Oregon all-time sprint lists
Roosevelt junior Aster Jones is closing in on older sister Lily as she climbs the ranks of the best girls sprinters in Oregon history.
Jones won the 100 meters at this weekend’s Oregon Relays at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene in 11.55 seconds, moving to No. 5 on the all-time state list — one spot and 14-hundredths of a second behind Lily, who ran 11.40 as a senior in 2022 before joining the Ducks.
Aster did pass Lily on the all-time list in the 200, with her winning time of 23.44 moving her to No. 4.
Jesuit senior Grant Valley won the boys 100 in 10.80, defeating Glacier Peak’s Mateo Ganje — the reigning Washington Class 4A champion at 200 meters and runner-up in the 100 — by eight-hundredths of a second.
Ganje came back to win the 200 later in the meet in a season-best 21.65.
Valley’s teammate, junior Kellen Williams, won a taut mile in 4:09.96, moving up from sixth place over the final lap to beat JSerra Catholic’s Bradley Arrey by 0.61 second.
Lakeridge senior Chloe Huyler won the girls mile in 4:46.70, breaking away from a five-runner lead pack down the stretch. She and twin sister Hannah also combined on the Pacers’ victorious distance medley.
Newberg junior Sophia Castaneda improved her career best by one-hundredth of a second in winning the girls 400 in 54.16.
University of Arkansas signee Kaylin Edwards from Wilson in Long Beach, Calif., swept the girls hurdles titles, winning the 100 highs in 13.97 and the 300s in 42.48. She also ran legs on the victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Baker junior Rasean Jones won the boys 110 high hurdles in 14.34, and Todd Beamer senior Keith Rogers Jr. won the 300s in 36.96.
Tigard junior Marissa Johnson was a triple winner, throwing a personal-best 158-10 in the hammer to go with her titles in the shot put and discus.
Oregon throwers also swept the javelin titles, with West Linn senior Hayden Willams-Downing winning the girls in 143-11 and McNary sophomore Derek Olivo throwing a personal-best 193-3 in the boys meet.
South Salem junior Calvin Stewart entered the top 50 on the all-time state list in the boys high jump with his winning 6-9¾ jump. Mountainside senior Catherine Phillips won the girls by clearing 5-5.
Central Catholic junior Joseph Donnelly’s winning long jump of 23-8¼ moved him to No. 27 all-time in the state rankings, and Jesuit junior Iman Foster moved into a tie for sixth on the all-time triple jump list with her 39-7¾ on her second attempt.
Sheldon senior Eli Forsha climbed to No. 12 on the boys triple jump list with his winning jump of 48-11½.
