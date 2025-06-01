Sherwood Softball Reaches State Semifinals After Thrilling 3-1 Win Over West Linn
SHERWOOD, OREGON – Offense.
Pitching.
Defense.
Energy and enthusiasm.
Victory.
Sherwood Makes History With State Semifinal Berth
And, for the 2025 Sherwood High School softball team, it was a bit of a historic victory at that.
The Bowmen put absolutely everything together and earned just the second trip to the Oregon Class 6A state playoff semifinals in school history by battling their way to a hard-fought 3-1 win over West Linn in a state playoff quarterfinal game played Friday in front of a large, loud crowd at Sherwood High School.
Camryn Knight, Destiny Cornwell Lead Bowmen in Big Moments
“Oh, this is huge. This is so exciting for us,” said Sherwood senior outfielder Camryn Knight, who had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run in the victory. “We only made it to the semifinals twice in Sherwood history. We went two years ago, when me and Destiny (Cornwell) were sophomores. So this is like a full-circle moment. We’re seniors, we’re excited and we’re hyped.”
“It feels amazing. It feels like an accomplishment I’ve been wanting to have for the longest time,” said Cornwell, a senior pitcher who started and not only threw three strong innings, but also had a key triple in the win. “This just means everything to me. I love the girls with all my heart – I’m pitching for them, every single game I pitch.”
“Everything was working well,” Sherwood senior outfielder Maisy Schindler said. “It meant a lot. We practiced hard. We’re a big momentum team, so after the double play (started by freshman third baseman Berklee Henning, ending a West Linn threat in the top of the second), and some big hits, we really had a lot of energy, and that brought us to this big win. We’re all super happy and excited to go on to the next game.”
Sherwood Eyes Championship Rematch With Jesuit
Sherwood, the No. 3 team in the final OSAA power rankings, improved to 27-3 on the season with the win. The Bowmen will next play at Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game set to be played Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., at Jesuit High School.
“We’ll be fired up,” Cornwell said. “I mean, we really want to go to the ‘ship (championship). That’s all we want, and we’re going to do it.”
Jesuit, the No. 2 team in the power rankings, is 25-5 on the season after scoring a 15-1 home victory over Roseburg in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
“We need to do the same thing as today,” Knight said of the semifinal match-up. “We need to be good with the small-ball and our base running for sure. We need to play defense, they’re good hitters. We’ve played them before. We know their team. We know we can score on them. So, I’m excited.”
Sherwood and the Crusaders met earlier this season in a nonleague game played April 2 at Jesuit High School, with the Bowmen winning by a 17-5 score.
“It’s going to take a lot,” Schindler said of Tuesday’s rematch. “But we’ve done it, and we can do it again. Honestly, we’re all great players and we work together. That’s all we need.”
That turned out to be what the Bowmen needed in Friday’s quarterfinal contest.
Momentum Shifts After Inning-Ending Double Play
Sherwood got an early spark, and a momentum boost, in the top of the second inning. With West Linn senior Meg Allen on first base following a one-out single, Lions junior Piper Ruthrauff ripped a low line drive to the left side, which looked to be a sure base hit. But Henning snagged the ball and made a throw to first to double off Allen, who took off on what looked to be a hit, for an inning-ending double play.
Clutch Hits Push Sherwood Into the Lead
With momentum on its side, Sherwood broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the frame. Cornwell got things started in a big way. With two outs and the bases empty, she hit a bending triple to right field.
“Honestly, I’ve been having a bad hitting season,” Cornwell said. “The only thing in my mind was just hitting it – hit the ball anywhere, all I need is a base hit for my team. I knew Cam (Knight) was right after me, and she’d move the runner up. And I executed it.”
Knight then stepped to the plate in an intense situation.
“I definitely felt a lot of pressure,” Knight said. “It was a big game, and we knew they were a good team, and we wanted it so bad. It’s hard not to feel pressure with this many people in the stands. But, when I came up to bat the first time, and there’s two outs and a runner on third base, I definitely felt it.”
But Knight thrived under that pressure, slapping an opposite field single to left field, driving in sophomore courtesy runner Parker Ayers for the first run of the game.
“I’ve been working on the chop-slaps all week,” Knight said. “So, I went up there really focused. I wanted to hit the ball hard on the ground, pound it over her (the third baseman’s) head. They were really playing in, so I just needed to get it past them.”
Knight, following her breakthrough RBI single, stole second base and then she scored on a double by junior Daisha Cornwell, giving Sherwood a 2-0 advantage.
West Linn trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third inning, when junior Adison Johnston scored on a two-out single by junior Kendall Atwood. But the Lions wouldn’t be able to get any closer.
Sherwood struck for another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Daisha Cornwell singled to left field to lead off the frame and she moved to third on a double to the left-center field gap by Schindler.
With one out in the frame, senior McKenna Parmalee flew out to shallow right field, but the aggressive Bowmen sent Cornwell sprinting to home after tagging up on the play, with Cornwell barely eluding a tag at the plate, upping the margin to 3-1.
Freshman Pitcher Closes the Door With Dominant Finish
That’s all Sherwood, and freshman relief pitcher Presley Sarono-Ramos, would need. Sarono-Ramos struck out the final five batters she faced, including all three batters in the top of the seventh inning, to wrap up the Bowmen’s 3-1 victory, and the berth to the semifinal round – with a chance for a state championship still in play.
Bowmen Seniors Reflect on Playoff Run and Team Bond
“That would mean everything,” Destiny Cornwell said. “I thought, sophomore year, we went up against (eventual state champion) Sheldon, and they had all the good players. We still held our heads up high. I just feel like this year is our year to show what we’re all about.”
“I think we were really focused at practice yesterday. We’ve just been going hard a practice, and I think that really benefited us today,” Knight said. “Our defense was really locked in and our hitting was a lot more selfless than it’s been. We were moving the runners up bases.”
“The emotions were really high. We had a great game, and it was so exciting,” Schindler said. “We all believed in each other. I think that’s what’s the most important thing. We all work together and we have the same mindset and the same process every game, and we kill it.”
Daisha Cornwell went 2 for 2 at the plate in the win with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in the win. Schindler, junior Jordyn Henderson, Henning, Destiny Cornwell and Knight each added a hit.
Destiny Cornwell pitched the first three innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one and walking none. Sarono-Ramos threw the final four frames, giving up one hit while striking out seven and walking none.
“This was super fun. I enjoyed every single little moment of it,” Destiny Cornwell said. “I’m just so glad this is happening my senior year and I get to leave Sherwood with a bang.”
West Linn finished its season at 23-6. Atwood, junior McKayla Castro, Allen and Johnston each had a hit for the Lions.