Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings — Dec. 15, 2025
The Oregon girls basketball season tipped off in earnest 10 days ago, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need.
Our initial Top 25 rankings have a familiar face at No. 1 in Tualatin, which is blipping on national radars thanks to a loaded sophomore class led by point guard Love Lei Best.
1. Tualatin (2-0)
The reigning Class 6A state champions opened with road wins against West Salem and 5A champion Crater.
2. West Linn (2-0)
A pair of blowout wins over Clackamas and Wilsonville opened their slate.
3. South Albany (3-0)
The RedHawks won their rematch with Crater of last year’s 5A state final, then went on the road and beat Clackamas.
4. South Medford (3-1)
The Panthers traveled to Hawaii and finished third at the Iolani Classic, with their only loss coming to St. Mary’s of Stockton, ranked No. 7 in California.
5. Benson (3-0)
The Techsters opened with a gritty win over Nelson, then added comfortable wins over Sherwood and Beaverton.
6. Southridge (3-0)
The Skyhawks were challenged in a road win at Camas but escaped with a three-point win.
7. Jesuit (3-0)
The Crusaders already own impressive wins against 5A powers Springfield and Crater.
8. Crater (3-3)
The Comets won the Central Oregon Tip-Off Classic, then faced a gauntlet and lost all three to South Albany in a 5A title game rematch, Jesuit and Tualatin.
9. Springfield (3-1)
The Millers travel to the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas fresh off wins against Silverton and Crook County.
10. South Salem (3-0)
The Saxons secured a big win at Century to open the year, then defeated 6A state qualifier McMinnville on Friday.
11. Redmond (4-1)
The Panthers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Henley with four straight wins, including a three-point win at Silverton.
12. Stayton (4-0)
The defending 4A champion Eagles beat fellow state qualifiers Henley and La Grande to capture the Junction City Tournament title.
13. Sheldon (5-0)
The 6A Irish have played mostly 5A powers to open the year but have beaten the likes of West Albany and Summit.
14. West Salem (3-1)
The Titans rebounded from a home loss to Tualatin to win the Barlow Trail Tournament.
15. Philomath (2-0)
The Warriors picked up a big home win over West Albany on Friday; next up is a matchup with South Albany.
16. Century (3-1)
The Jaguars bounced back from a season-opening defeat to South Salem with three wins last week.
17. Oregon City (4-0)
The Pioneers won the South East Showdown by beating up-and-coming Lebanon 59-55 in the final.
18. Amity (3-0)
The defending 3A champs will face their first big tests this week when they enter the Capitol City Classic.
19. Silverton (2-2)
A pair of impressive wins opened the season, followed by back-to-back home losses to Springfield and Redmond.
20. La Salle Prep (2-0)
A solid season-opening win against Nelson was followed by a road win at North Eugene.
21. West Albany (3-2)
The Bulldogs have alternated lopsided victories with narrow losses to Sheldon and Philomath.
22. Nelson (0-2)
The Hawks’ losses came to a pair of ranked rivals in Benson (by six) and La Salle Prep (by eight).
23. Baker (3-1)
The Bulldogs reached the Central Oregon Tip-Off Classic final before falling to Crater.
24. Beaverton (1-2)
It’s been a rough start for the Beavers, who will host West Salem on Tuesday before traveling to the Capitol City Classic in Salem.
25. Cascade (1-1)
The Cougars have had a light schedule so far as they have back-to-back tournaments upcoming.
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Caldera
Henley
Hidden Valley
Lake Oswego
Lebanon
St. Helens
Summit
Valley Catholic
Vale
Wilsonville