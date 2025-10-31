South Albany Junior Outside Hitter Wins Mid-Willamette Conference MVP Honors
Defending Oregon Class 5A state volleyball champion South Albany might have graduated player of the year MB Taelyn Bentley, but they still have plenty of talent ready to lead them toward another title.
The RedHawks added junior OH Audrey Webb this season, and one of the state's top class of 2027 prospects won Most Valuable Player honors in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
She joined senior OH Taylor Donaldson and L Maddie Angel, both first-team all-state selections a year ago, and senior RH Ryland Minnick on the all-MWC first team.
Corvallis coach Kari Morrow was named the conference's Coach of the Year.
The 5A state playoffs begin this weekend, with the RedHawks earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round home match against Canby on Saturday.
Crescent Valley, last year's runner-up and South Albany's rival in the MWC, is the No. 2 seed and will play North Eugene.
All-Mid-Willamette Conference Team
Most Valuable Player
OH Audrey Webb, junior, South Albany
Coach of the Year
Kari Morrow, Corvallis
Outside Hitters
First Team
Taylor Donaldson, senior, South Albany
Georgia Vawter, junior, Crescent Valley
Second Team
Brynn Taufaasau, junior, Central
Kendall Blye, junior, Corvallis
Honorable Mention
Kylie Kjäll, sophomore, Silverton
Reagan Heim, junior, Lebanon
Ashlin Lockman, senior, Crescent Valley
Anna Curtiss, freshman, Silverton
Taylor Miller, senior, Central
Susana Torran, junior, Woodburn
Anna Marshall, senior, Lebanon
Eden Haile, junior, West Albany
Harper Graves, senior, West Albany
Setters
First Team
Lela Campos, freshman, Crescent Valley
Bryn Nieman, senior, West Albany
Second Team
Kaylee Cordle, senior, South Albany
Rylee McMillan, senior, Silverton
Honorable Mention
Sophie Riggs, senior, Corvallis
Brooklynn Dodge, sophomore, South Albany
Sophia Beasly, senior, Central
Kydalin Baker, sophomore, Central
McKenna Villarreal, junior, Lebanon
Maria Valete, senior, McKay
Valentina Kuznetsov, junior, Woodburn
Rudy Halligan, senior, Dallas
Mia Ruiz, junior, Woodburn
Liberos
First Team
Maddie Angel, senior, South Albany
Second Team
Ellie Grace, senior, West Albany
Karlee Swensen, senior, Corvallis
Honorable Mention
Karsyn Horn, junior, Crescent Valley
Julissa Carbajal, senior, Central
Kenady Morrison, senior, Dallas
Lizbeth Martinez, junior, Woodburn
Jaslene Escutia, junior, McKay
Defensive Specialists
First Team
Zyon Moevao, senior, West Albany
Second Team
Brielle Goode, sophomore, Silverton
Honorable Mention
Macie Ellis, junior, Lebanon
Alice Beatty, junior, West Albany
Kassidy Guy, junior, Dallas
Daisy Collins, senior, Corvallis
Paige Simonsen, senior, McKay
Piper Thompson, junior, Crescent Valley
Right-Side/Opposite Hitters
First Team
Ryland Minnick, senior, South Albany
Second Team
Josie Fries, senior, Corvallis
Honorable Mention
Morgan Stoye, junior, Crescent Valley
Emily Brown, senior, Woodburn
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter