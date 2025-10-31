High School

South Albany Junior Outside Hitter Wins Mid-Willamette Conference MVP Honors

Oregon conference announces its all-conference teams and award winners

René Ferrán

Kevin Deadwylier

Defending Oregon Class 5A state volleyball champion South Albany might have graduated player of the year MB Taelyn Bentley, but they still have plenty of talent ready to lead them toward another title.

The RedHawks added junior OH Audrey Webb this season, and one of the state's top class of 2027 prospects won Most Valuable Player honors in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

She joined senior OH Taylor Donaldson and L Maddie Angel, both first-team all-state selections a year ago, and senior RH Ryland Minnick on the all-MWC first team.

Corvallis coach Kari Morrow was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

The 5A state playoffs begin this weekend, with the RedHawks earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round home match against Canby on Saturday.

Crescent Valley, last year's runner-up and South Albany's rival in the MWC, is the No. 2 seed and will play North Eugene.

All-Mid-Willamette Conference Team

Most Valuable Player

OH Audrey Webb, junior, South Albany

Coach of the Year

Kari Morrow, Corvallis

Outside Hitters

First Team

Taylor Donaldson, senior, South Albany    

Georgia Vawter, junior, Crescent Valley

Second Team

Brynn Taufaasau, junior, Central

Kendall Blye, junior, Corvallis

Honorable Mention

Kylie Kjäll, sophomore,  Silverton

Reagan Heim, junior, Lebanon

Ashlin Lockman, senior, Crescent Valley

Anna Curtiss, freshman, Silverton

Taylor Miller, senior, Central

Susana Torran, junior, Woodburn

Anna Marshall, senior, Lebanon  

Eden Haile, junior, West Albany

Harper Graves, senior, West Albany

Setters

First Team

Lela Campos, freshman, Crescent Valley   

Bryn Nieman, senior, West Albany

Second Team

Kaylee Cordle, senior, South Albany

Rylee McMillan, senior, Silverton    

Honorable Mention

Sophie Riggs, senior, Corvallis

Brooklynn Dodge, sophomore, South Albany

Sophia Beasly, senior, Central

Kydalin Baker, sophomore, Central

McKenna Villarreal, junior, Lebanon

Maria Valete, senior, McKay

Valentina Kuznetsov, junior, Woodburn

Rudy Halligan, senior, Dallas

Mia Ruiz, junior, Woodburn 

Liberos

First Team

Maddie Angel, senior, South Albany

Second Team

Ellie Grace, senior, West Albany

Karlee Swensen, senior, Corvallis

Honorable Mention

Karsyn Horn, junior, Crescent Valley

Julissa Carbajal, senior, Central

Kenady Morrison, senior, Dallas

Lizbeth Martinez, junior, Woodburn

Jaslene Escutia, junior, McKay

Defensive Specialists

First Team

Zyon Moevao, senior, West Albany

Second Team

Brielle Goode, sophomore, Silverton

Honorable Mention

Macie Ellis, junior, Lebanon

Alice Beatty, junior, West Albany

Kassidy Guy, junior, Dallas

Daisy Collins, senior, Corvallis

Paige Simonsen, senior, McKay

Piper Thompson, junior, Crescent Valley

Right-Side/Opposite Hitters

First Team

Ryland Minnick, senior, South Albany

Second Team

Josie Fries, senior, Corvallis

Honorable Mention

Morgan Stoye, junior, Crescent Valley

Emily Brown, senior, Woodburn

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon