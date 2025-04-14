Three of a kind: Trio of Oregon prepsters move to No. 7 on all-time state list for track and field
It’s only the middle of April, but we’re already seeing some scorching marks being posted by some of the state’s best track and field athletes.
One state record already has gone down, with Crater’s University of Washington-bound senior Josiah Tostenson running the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 40.06 seconds, to shatter the previous mark held by two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, who went 3:45.3 for Central Catholic in 2004.
This past weekend at the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California and at several meets in Oregon, including the Need for Speed Invitational in Sherwood and the Vic Downs Invite in McMinnville, 20 Oregon prepsters either entered the all-time state top 50 in their events or improved upon their marks.
Among the biggest highlights:
- Jesuit freshman Kwanna Smith broke Gus Envela’s 42-year-old freshman record of 48.74 for McKay in 1983 in the boys 400, running 47.41 at Arcadia to move to No. 7 on the all-time state list regardless of grade.
- Summit sophomore Amira Whitehead broke the 5A sophomore record previously held by another Storm all-time great, 12-time state champion Kellie Schueler, with her 54.66 at Arcadia, moving her to No. 7 all-time in Oregon.
- Another state No. 7 all-time race was run by Tualatin senior Campbell Brintnall at the Need for Speed, where she won the 300 hurdles in 43.28.
