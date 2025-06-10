Thurston Softball Voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (6/9/2025)
The Colts advanced beyond the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in 10 years
Congratulations to the Thurston softball team for being voted High School On SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of May 26-June 1.
The Colts got past the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years by getting a 15-13 win over West Albany, with Daphne Heckel having a three-run walk-off home run. Thurston then scored a 12-2 home win over Wilsonville in the quarterfinals, with Kassy Anderson having a grand slam home run.
The Colts received 89.66% of the vote, beating out the Creswell girls track and field team, which finished second with 3.45%. The McMinnville softball team was third with 2.59% and the Jesuit boys track and field team was fourth with 1.72%.
