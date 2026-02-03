Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 3, 2026
This week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings mark the midway point for most leagues around the state, with the rest reaching that mark by Tuesday night.
The top seven teams remained unchanged, although a key matchup to close the first half of Metro League play happens tonight when No. 6 Jesuit takes on No. 8 Southridge.
1. Central Catholic (12-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams pummeled Barlow and Nelson to tighten their hold atop the Mt. Hood Conference standings.
2. Parkrose (15-2)
Last week: 2
The Broncos went on the road to post Northwest Oregon Conference wins at Hood River Valley and Putnam.
3. Oregon City (17-1)
Last week: 3
The Pioneers returned to action with a 12-point home win over Lake Oswego followed by a three-point win at rival West Linn.
4. Tualatin (13-5)
Last week: 4
The Timberwolves were idle last week.
5. Crook County (17-0)
Last week: 5
The Cowboys remained the only unbeaten team in the state’s top three classifications by defeating Caldera and Ridgeview.
6. Jesuit (13-5)
Last week: 6
The Crusaders had an odd week, winning by 20 at Westview before losing a nailbiter at home to rival Beaverton.
7. Westview (12-5)
Last week: 7
The Metro League powers continue to cannibalize one another as the Wildcats followed up their double-OT win last week to Southridge by losing at home by 20 to Jesuit.
8. Southridge (14-4)
Last week: 9
The Skyhawks picked up momentum for Tuesday’s Metro showdown at Jesuit by beating Sunset and Mountainside.
9. Nelson (11-6)
Last week: 8
The Hawks won at David Douglas but were no match for Central Catholic at the Stark Street gym.
10. West Albany (13-3)
Last week: 11
The Bulldogs are the last unbeaten team in the Mid-Willamette Conference, closing out the first half with wins over Central and Dallas.
11. Thurston (14-4)
Last week: 10
The Colts have now won 11 in a row since a 3-4 start, cruising past Churchill and Ashland in Midwestern League play.
12. Sherwood (14-4)
Last week: 12
The Bowmen have won eight in a row after getting to a running clock in home wins over Newberg and West Salem.
13. Summit (11-5)
Last week: 15
The Storm handled Mountain View and Ridgeview to keep pace with Crook County in the Intermountain Conference standings.
14. North Eugene (16-3)
Last week: 16
The Highlanders finished up the first half of Midwestern League play by crushing Springfield.
15. Clackamas (10-7)
Last week: 18
The Cavaliers held off upset-minded Gresham by four at home to close out a winning week.
16. Wilsonville (11-6)
Last week: 17
The Wildcats closed out the first half of Northwest Oregon Conference play with a three-point win at La Salle Prep
17. Lake Oswego (13-5)
Last week: 13
The Lakers dropped a third game to the upper half of the Three Rivers League standings at Oregon City before rebounding to beat crosstown rival Lakeridge.
18. Crater (14-4)
Last week: 19
The Comets won their only game of the week by 44 at Springfield.
19. Sheldon (14-5)
Last week: 21
The Irish closed out the first half of Southwest Conference play by beating South Eugene and North Medford.
20. Valley Catholic (18-2)
Last week: 14
The Valiants dropped a nailbiter against Westside Christian in their Lewis & Clark League rematch but bounced back to win at De La Salle North Catholic by 18.
21. Westside Christian (18-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles earned their split of the season series with Valley Catholic with a 77-76 home win. A rubber match in the district final seems quite possible.
22. Grant (10-6)
Last week: 20
The Generals are one of the youngest teams in the state, and that youth showed as they followed up a nine-point win over archrival Jefferson with their first PIL loss to Ida B. Wells.
23. Madras (15-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The White Buffaloes trampled Molalla by 26 in a key Tri-Valley Conference matchup, then traveled to Klamath Falls and beat Henley by 18.
24. Central (11-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Panthers lost by 16 at West Albany but proved their worthiness for Top 25 consideration by beating Crescent Valley to close out the first half of Mid-Willamette Conference play in second place.
25. Portland Christian (18-0)
Last week: 25
The Royals rolled past Clatskanie and Nestucca to open the second half of Northwest League play.
Dropped Out
No. 22 Molalla
No. 23 Newport
No. 24 Lakeridge
Under Consideration
Ashland
Benson
Canby
Cascade Christian
Corvallis
Lakeview
Marist Catholic
Mountainside
Riverside
Scappoose
South Medford
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn