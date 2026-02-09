Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026
Tualatin confirmed its status as the state’s top team in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings with big wins over West Linn and Oregon City.
Meanwhile, Jesuit won a Metro League showdown with Southridge to climb six spots to No. 9, and West Salem rejoins the rankings at No. 22 after posting its second league win over South Salem.
Also joining the rankings this week is Marist Catholic at No. 25
1. Tualatin (18-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves, ranked No. 16 in the country, passed their biggest tests to date in Three Rivers League play, winning at West Linn and Oregon City.
2. West Linn (16-2)
Last week: 2
Losing to Tualatin isn’t a huge slight. Following it up by crushing Springfield by 30 — paired with an early season win over South Medford — cemented the Lions’ hold on the No. 2 spot.
3. South Medford (17-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers continued to cruise through the Southwest Conference portion of their schedule, winning at home against North Medford and Sheldon.
4. Benson (17-2)
Last week: 5
The Astros had games last week where they allowed just nine (to McDaniel) and 12 (to Jefferson) points.
5. Redmond (17-1)
Last week: 6
The Panthers fended off another Intermountain Conference challenger, winning by 11 at Crook County to close out the first half of league play.
6. Springfield (18-2)
Last week: 4
Give the Millers credit for stepping out of conference to face West Linn, but let’s see if their 30-point beatdown affects them down the stretch in Midwestern League play.
7. South Albany (15-3)
Last week: 8
The RedHawks tuned up for their rematch against West Albany with comfortable wins over Central and Crescent Valley.
8. Crater (16-4)
Last week: 9
The Comets put their loss at Springfield behind them with blowout wins over Ashland and North Eugene.
9. Jesuit (13-5)
Last week: 15
The Crusaders finished the first half of Metro League play unscathed with a 20-point win at Southridge.
10. West Albany (13-5)
Last week: 7
The Bulldogs suffered their first hiccup in Mid-Willamette Conference play with a 10-point home loss to Silverton.
11. Southridge (12-7)
Last week: 10
The Skyhawks bounced back from their first Metro League loss by rolling past Beaverton.
12. Vale (21-1)
Last week: 12
The Vikings gave up 29 points combined in Eastern Oregon League routs of McLoughlin and Riverside.
13. Sherwood (17-3)
Last week: 13
Wins at Forest Grove and Glencoe have the Bowmen poised to win the Pacific Conference title if they can beat Century in their rematch Friday.
14. Amity (21-2)
Last week: 14
The Warriors are closing in on another PacWest Conference title after three easy wins going into the final week of regular-season play.
15. Nelson (13-6)
Last week: 16
The Hawks ran their win streak to 11 by crushing Mt. Hood Conference rivals Reynolds and Gresham.
16. South Salem (16-3)
Last week: 11
Two of the Saxons’ three losses this season have come to West Salem, which is now in the driver’s seat for the Central Valley Conference title.
17. Baker (17-4)
Last week: 17
Another one-game week for the Bulldogs, who won by 15 at home against Pendleton.
18. Wilsonville (15-3)
Last week: 20
A three-win week for the Wildcats, all on the road, ran their winning streak to 14.
19. Stayton (14-3)
Last week: 22
The Eagles stepped out of conference to beat Lebanon by 10 in their only game of the week.
20. Barlow (13-6)
Last week: 25
The Bruins opened the second half of Mt. Hood Conference play with a six-point home win over Clackamas.
21. Clackamas (14-4)
Last week: 19
The Cavaliers lost the reverse fixture at Barlow to fall into a tie for second in the Mt. Hood Conference standings.
22. West Salem (11-9)
Last week: Not ranked
The Titans have been one of the most enigmatic teams in the state, mixing good wins — including a second over South Salem in Central Valley Conference play — with head-scratching defeats.
23. Sheldon (16-4)
Last week: 21
The Irish again couldn’t solve the South Medford riddle and now face a big home test Friday against Grants Pass.
24. Oregon City (12-7)
Last week: 18
The Pioneers have now lost three in a row, losing at Lakeridge before falling by 20 at home to Tualatin.
25. Marist Catholic (13-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Spartans are now 2-0 against Sky-Em League rival North Bend to take a big step toward capturing the league title.
Dropped Out
No. 23 Seaside
No. 24 North Bend
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Bend
Grants Pass
Henley
La Salle Prep
Regis
Silverton
Taft
Valley Catholic
Weston-McEwen