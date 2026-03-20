VCU Shocks North Carolina Behind Former Oregon High School Standout

Another Cinderella emerged at the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, as a former Oregon high school basketball standout led VCU to a stunning comeback vs. perennial powerhouse North Carolina.

Terrence Hill, Jr., who starred at Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon, scored a game-high 34 points in 40 minutes off the bench, leading the Rams to an 82-78 overtime victory vs. the Tar Heels and into the second round.

Earlier in the day, High Point knocked off North Carolina behind two big performances from former high school standouts in Missouri and Florida.

Hill finished 13 of 23 from the field and buried seven 3-pointers, adding five rebounds and five assists. VCU trailed by as many as 19 points before forcing the extra session on a basket by Hill with 10 seconds left in regulation that tied it at 75-all.

Terrence Hill's 3-Pointer Was Difference In Upset Of North Carolina

In the extra period, Hill sank a 3-pointer to put the Rams up 80-78 with 15 seconds to play.

A 6-foot-3 sophomore, Hill was named the Portland Interscholastic League Player of the Year as a senior in 2024 for Roosevelt, leading them to the Oregon School Activities Association Class 6A state title game with a 26-3 record.

VCU Star Was Standout In Oregon High School Basketball

Hill averaged 22 points, six rebounds and five assists per game that year after playing his junior season at AZ Compass Prep, one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. He earned second team all-state honors as a sophomore when Roosevelt won 22 games.

During his freshman season with VCU, Hill played in 23 games, averaging just 3.4 points in six minutes. His numbers have taken a massive boost this season, averaging 14.4 points per game in 24 minutes while shooting 46 percent from the field.

The comeback from the Rams was the largest first-round rally in NCAA Tournament history. VCU will take on either Illinois or Penn on Saturday in the second round.