Vote: Who Is Oregon's Boys High School Wrestler of the Year?

Last month, Oregon’s best wrestlers congregated at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland to decide the champions in five classifications at the OSAA state championships .

Now is your chance to vote for which state champion should win the title of High School On SI Oregon's Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Voting ends on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Tommy Belding, La Grande

The senior turned one of the rarest tricks in Oregon high school wrestling, winning three consecutive Reser’s Tournament of Champions gold eagle trophies and three consecutive state championships, becoming the third Tiger to win three Class 4A titles with a 14-2 major decision over Seaside’s Brayden Cooley in the 157-pound title to finish off a 34-2 season and a 163-17 career.

Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg

The senior became the 55th boy to win four Oregon high school wrestling titles , completing a 48-4 season with a 10-4 victory over Siuslaw/Mapleton’s Jacob Mann in the 3A 215-pound final, moving up from 145 as a freshman to 165 as a sophomore and 175 a year ago, finishing his career with a 180-18 record.

James Conn, Illinois Valley

The senior was supposed to have knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but he wasn’t about to let the injury derail his shot at becoming a three-time state champion. Instead, he underwent physical therapy and received platelet-rich plasma injections to allow him to compete, and he finished the year with a 13-1 major decision over Irrigon’s Anthony Vazquez in the 2A/1A 113-pound final to go 18-1 this season and 91-8 for his career.

Isaac Conner, Mountainside

The stage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum wasn’t too big for Conner a year ago when he became the first Mountainside boy to win a state title . For an encore, the sophomore showed he should have been seeded second to no one, dominating the 6A 150-pound division en route to a second title, defeating another returning champion in North Medford’s Hesston Likens by technical fall to finish the year 38-1 and improve to 83-5 for his career.

Leif Larwin, Bend

The junior continued his quest to become just the fourth wrestler ever to win four Reser’s TOC and four state titles, with the Oregon State commit going undefeated against in-state opponents this season, finishing with a 10-0 major decision over Hillsboro’s Arturo Echeverria in the 5A 175-pound final to complete a 36-2 season and improve to 123-6 lifetime.

Jeremiah Oliva, Crater

The junior’s road to becoming a three-time state champion was a windy one this winter, including losses to Thurston’s Tanner Brumble at the Oregon Classic and the Reser’s Tournament of Champions final . But when it mattered most, Oliva came through. He pinned Brumble in the third period of the Midwestern League district final, then earned a 12-8 decision in the 5A 126-pound final that capped a 36-6 season and improved his career mark to 108-10.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.