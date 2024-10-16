High School

Vote: Who is the top forward in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among forwards in Oregon?

René Ferrán

As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top forward this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Forward voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior

Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior 

Elliot Bogroff, Banks, senior

Cole Bradley, Summit, senior

Matty Callison, Barlow, junior

Papa Diallo, Catlin Gabel, junior

Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore 

Grant Deuel, Oregon City, senior 

Alex Fulgencio, Centennial, sophomore

Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior

Neric Garcia, Brookings-Harbor, junior

Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior

Caden Hoppes, Jesuit, senior

Diego Baragan-Lara, Tillamook, senior

Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior

Leon Liu, Catlin Gabel, senior 

Jaron Long, Baker, senior

Hulises Nájera, The Dalles, senior 

Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior 

Henry Newman, Western Christian, senior

Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior

Silas Pittman, Philomath, senior

Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior

Geovanny Sandoval, McLoughlin, senior

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

Vincent Spindola Santoyo, Glencoe, senior 

Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior

Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior 

Ethan Wheeler, Summit, senior

Layne Worrell, Henley, junior

