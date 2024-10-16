Vote: Who is the top forward in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top forward this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Forward voting will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS FORWARD?
Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior
Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior
Elliot Bogroff, Banks, senior
Cole Bradley, Summit, senior
Matty Callison, Barlow, junior
Papa Diallo, Catlin Gabel, junior
Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
Grant Deuel, Oregon City, senior
Alex Fulgencio, Centennial, sophomore
Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior
Neric Garcia, Brookings-Harbor, junior
Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior
Caden Hoppes, Jesuit, senior
Diego Baragan-Lara, Tillamook, senior
Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
Leon Liu, Catlin Gabel, senior
Jaron Long, Baker, senior
Hulises Nájera, The Dalles, senior
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior
Henry Newman, Western Christian, senior
Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior
Silas Pittman, Philomath, senior
Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior
Geovanny Sandoval, McLoughlin, senior
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
Vincent Spindola Santoyo, Glencoe, senior
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior
Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior
Ethan Wheeler, Summit, senior
Layne Worrell, Henley, junior