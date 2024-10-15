High School

Vote: Who is the top forward in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among forwards in Oregon?

Photo by Taylor Balkom

As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top forward this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Forward voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS FORWARD?

Paige Allen, La Grande, senior 

Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior 

Esme Arenas, McMinnville, senior 

Leah Benson, Four Rivers, senior

Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior 

Bella Capra, Canby, junior 

Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon, senior 

Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore 

Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel, junior 

Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior 

Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior 

Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior 

Kaia Fetch, Yamhill-Carlton, senior

Alix Flowers, Sandy, sophomore 

Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore 

Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior

Ella Heppner, Crater, senior 

Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin, senior

Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior 

Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior 

Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore

Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore 

Caitlin Moran, Riverdale, senior

Mila Nguyen, Creswell, sophomore

Eliza Nisly, Amity, junior

Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior

Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant, senior 

Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior 

Claudia Rose, Jesuit, senior 

Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior 

Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior

Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior 

Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior

Fia Swanson, Canby, senior 

Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior 

Zari Thomas, North Eugene, sophomore 

Victoria Valenzuela, North Marion, sophomore 

Layla Varozza, Seaside, senior 

Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior 

Sophia West, Barlow, junior 

