Vote: Who is the top forward in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top forward this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Forward voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS FORWARD?
Paige Allen, La Grande, senior
Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
Esme Arenas, McMinnville, senior
Leah Benson, Four Rivers, senior
Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior
Bella Capra, Canby, junior
Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon, senior
Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel, junior
Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior
Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior
Kaia Fetch, Yamhill-Carlton, senior
Alix Flowers, Sandy, sophomore
Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior
Ella Heppner, Crater, senior
Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin, senior
Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior
Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior
Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Caitlin Moran, Riverdale, senior
Mila Nguyen, Creswell, sophomore
Eliza Nisly, Amity, junior
Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior
Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant, senior
Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
Claudia Rose, Jesuit, senior
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior
Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior
Fia Swanson, Canby, senior
Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
Zari Thomas, North Eugene, sophomore
Victoria Valenzuela, North Marion, sophomore
Layla Varozza, Seaside, senior
Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior
Sophia West, Barlow, junior